Chainsaw Man Chapter 111: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man Chapter 111 is set to release on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 12 am JST. Following the harrowing conclusion to last week’s issue, fans are excited to see what goes down between Yuko and Asa Mitaka in the upcoming chapter. Without a doubt, these two will be the main focus as their newly-formed friendship seems to be headed for an early end.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 111 may also see Yuko confirm the identity of Chainsaw Man to Asa and Yoru. While speculative, Yuko’s ability to read minds via her Justice Devil powers combined with confirmation of her having read Denji’s mind during their fight opens the door for such a development to occur.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man Chapter 111, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 111 could go a number of ways, all of which will impact the story greatly

Release date and time, where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 111 is set to release on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 12 am JST. This translates to a release sometime during the day on Tuesday, November 15, for most international fans.

Select international fans, in addition to Japanese readers, will see the issue release in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 16.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services that grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid subscription-based service that allows readers access to a series in its entirety.

The issue is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Tuesday, November 15

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Tuesday, November 15

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Tuesday, November 15

Central European Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, November 15

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Tuesday, November 15

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, November 15

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, November 16

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Wednesday, November 16

What to expect (speculative)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 111 is likely to focus on Yuko and Asa Mitaka’s impending discussion for a vast majority of the issue. Fans will most likely learn details of exactly how Yuko got her contract with the Justice Devil, as well as how she was allegedly able to do it without giving anything to the Devil in return, as she previously stated.

It’s unlikely that fans will see an appearance from Denji in this issue, especially considering his apparent departure from the current storyline following the last issue.

Had Fujimoto wanted to include Denji in the foreseeable future, he likely would’ve shown more of an interaction between him and Yoru, possibly even showing him recognizing Yoru as the girl Yoshida introduced him to.

Finally, one major bombshell that may be dropped in Chainsaw Man Chapter 111 could be the reveal to Yoru and Asa of Denji actually being Chainsaw Man. With the two having brushed off his prior confession and Yuko confirmed to have read Denji’s mind with her Justice Devil powers, she may inform the two of his secret identity as a parting gift between them.

