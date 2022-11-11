Chainsaw Man Episode 6: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man Episode 6 is set to be released on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 12 am JST. The continuation of the incredibly exciting Eternity Devil arc will likely be the main focus of the upcoming episode. Viewers everywhere, both manga-readers and non-manga-readers, seem excited for what the series has up its sleeves next.

That being said, no spoiler information for Chainsaw Man Episode 6 is available as of this article’s writing, making the aforementioned assumption purely speculative. However, it is also unlikely that the series includes a filler episode in its first season, making this assumption fairly certain.

Chainsaw Man Episode 6 likely to be purely source material adaptation as series powers through Eternity Devil arc

NotBirbDad @NotBirbDad1 Chainsaw Man prediction: Episode 6’s op will start on the first panel, episode 6 will end on the second panel, and the 7th episode’s op will start on the third panel Chainsaw Man prediction: Episode 6’s op will start on the first panel, episode 6 will end on the second panel, and the 7th episode’s op will start on the third panel https://t.co/rCYo4fNnx2

Chainsaw Man Episode 6 is set to be released in Japan at 12 am JST on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. This translates to a release sometime during the day of Tuesday, November 15 for most international viewers. Select international audiences will instead see the episode released in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, November 16, like Japanese fans.

Further, the series will be delayed by 1 hour from the Japanese premiere to its availability on Crunchyroll. As a result, Asian fans will be able to stream the episode instantly on Amazon Prime Video and various MediaLink outlets. However, international fans will have to wait an hour for the episode to be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Chainsaw Man Episode 6 is set to be released in Japan at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 am, Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 am, Tuesday, November 15, 2022

British Daylight Time: 3 pm, Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Australia Central Daylight Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, November 16, 2022

What to expect (speculative)

🔴Caesar🔴 Social Media Influenza @TheGuuruGuru Bleach TYBW Episode 6 and Chainsaw Man Episode 6 both about to be banggggerssss.



MHA Episode 6 gonna have the Shiggy scenes I believe?



We going for a 666?!?!?! Bleach TYBW Episode 6 and Chainsaw Man Episode 6 both about to be banggggerssss.MHA Episode 6 gonna have the Shiggy scenes I believe?We going for a 666?!?!?!

Chainsaw Man Episode 6 will most likely focus on the continuation of the Eternity Devil arc. With no filler all but confirmed for the manga’s first anime season, fans will at most see some anime-only scenes meant to further characterize members of Special Division 4. However, even this seems unlikely for a few major reasons.

Firstly, Chainsaw Man Episode 6 will mark the halfway point of the series’ first cour, which has teased covering the entire Katana Man arc multiple times.

The Katana Man arc will cover 17 chapters, easily being the longest arc of the season thus far. Meanwhile, the Eternity Devil arc is 9 chapters long, the Bat Devil arc is also 9 chapters long, and the introduction arc is 4 chapters long.

Assuming Chainsaw Man Episode 6 does see the end of the Eternity Devil arc, this will leave 6 episodes to cover 17 chapters of material. While still averaging out to a respectable pace, pushing the Eternity Devil arc beyond the upcoming episode in any way only further complicates the pacing of the Katana Man arc.

As a result, fans can expect the upcoming episode to near-fully finish out the Eternity Devil arc, setting viewers up for the incredibly exciting Katana Man arc in the weeks to come.

