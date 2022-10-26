Chainsaw Man episode 3: Denji vs. Bat Devil, Power's humanity shines, and more

Chainsaw Man episode 3 was released globally in the early afternoon of Tuesday, October 25, much to the delight of fans worldwide. The latest episode’s story content certainly delivered as well, bringing an incredibly engaging storyline.

Chainsaw Man episode 3 is an absolute treat for both manga readers keeping up with the anime adaptation, as well as anime-only fans who are experiencing the series for the first time. In terms of technical prowess, quality of adaptation, and overall production value, this is easily the most impressive episode of the anime series yet.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Chainsaw Man episode 3 in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man episode 3 an absolute treat for viewers with incredible storyboarding, stunning animation, and more

Chainsaw Man episode 3: Repercussions and higherups

Chainsaw Man episode 3 begins with the consequences of Power's killing of the Sea Cucumber Devil. Makima, now at the scene, explains that they can’t steal Devils which Civilian Devil Hunters have claimed as targets. She goes on to say that normally they'd be arrested, before explaining that Power needs to be watched and that she might not be a good Devil Hunter.

This prompts Power to start lying and saying Denji ordered her to kill it, which Denji loudly rejects, starting a screaming match between the two. Makima asks them to be quiet, frightening Power in the process. She continues that she doesn’t care who got in whose way, asking the two of them to work well together, which Power says they can.

Denji and Power are then seen by some vending machines, where Denji gets a drink and muses on how his new, good life might be ruined by his and Power’s misadventures. A cat meows at Power, prompting her to begin telling the story of when Makima found her, shortly after a Devil stole her pet cat, Meowy.

Denji then says he prefers dogs to cats, and that if it was a dog, he'd understand how she felt. Power asks him if he’d agree to rescue Meowy in exchange for feeling her chest, firing Denji up and getting him ready to fight for Meowy. Chainsaw Man episode 3 then plays the series’ opening theme.

Returning from the theme song sequence, Chainsaw Man episode 3 then shows Denji and Power getting the latter’s leave request approved since Power can’t leave on her own. The two then board a trolley, as Power briefs Denji on the situation. She says he’s the only one who can fight it since the Devil will use Meowy as a shield against Power.

Denji responds by sharing how he once had Pochita but can’t pet him anymore. However, he says it’s fine since Pochita is alive inside of him, prompting Power to ridicule what she believes to be his idealistic talk of keeping friends alive in your heart. Denji merely lets the conversation die, thinking how he won’t ever get along with her.

JLO @JLO_QQQ EPISODE 3 OF CHAINSAW MAN WAS SO GOOD!!! MAPPA DOING SUCH A GOOD JOB WOAWWWW EPISODE 3 OF CHAINSAW MAN WAS SO GOOD!!! MAPPA DOING SUCH A GOOD JOB WOAWWWW https://t.co/dMmpaKFvo3

Chainsaw Man episode 3 then sees Makima meeting with the Public Safety higher-ups, where "Soviet war hawks" and the rumors of Devils being used as military weapons are discussed. They hope that Devils remain Japan's only enemies in the future, before asking Makima about Power and Denji, calling the former "promising" and the latter "interesting."

The higher-ups respond by reminding her that she raises these "dogs" as weapons and to not get attached, ending their meeting and cutting to Makima and Aki in the car. The latter refers to Denji as disgusting rather than interesting and basically asks Makima what she sees in him.

She responds that all Devils are born with names and that the more fear their names instill in people, the more powerful they are as Devils. She likens it to a Coffee Devil, who would be weak since coffee isn’t very frightening, and a Car Devil, who would be very strong since the image of getting run over and dying is an easy one to imagine.

🚬🚬 @r0nd0_1986 Chainsaw Man Episode 3.



Hironori tanaka with his direction and storyboard deliver ONE of the strongest episodes so far this year, perfectly capturing the vicerality, warmth and frenzy of the source material.



It's perfect as a whole with the story.



CINEMA, definitely. Chainsaw Man Episode 3.Hironori tanaka with his direction and storyboard deliver ONE of the strongest episodes so far this year, perfectly capturing the vicerality, warmth and frenzy of the source material.It's perfect as a whole with the story.CINEMA, definitely. https://t.co/aidxGmIw5q

She ends by saying Denji can turn into a Chainsaw Devil, calling it “pretty interesting.” Aki responds by saying that while interesting, he’ll likely not be useful since he has no real goals or motivations other than living “the good life.” Aki calls him a bad fit for the operation, before criticizing Denji’s desire to befriend Devils and calling him a kid and a stupid brat.

Chainsaw Man episode 3: Chainsaw vs. Devil

Anime Angels @A_nigels

#チェンソーマン

Episode 3 : MEOWY'S WHEREABOUTS



This ep is simple yet worth waiting. Got to see Power's past flashback.Unlike her cheeky ch, She seemd so adorable with her cat and to feel Power’s chest, Denji fights with the bat devil in his chainsaw form. #chainsawman_anime Ep3Episode 3 : MEOWY'S WHEREABOUTSThis ep is simple yet worth waiting. Got to see Power's past flashback.Unlike her cheeky ch, She seemd so adorable with her cat and to feel Power’s chest, Denji fights with the bat devil in his chainsaw form. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #chainsawman_anime Ep3#チェンソーマンEpisode 3 : MEOWY'S WHEREABOUTSThis ep is simple yet worth waiting. Got to see Power's past flashback.Unlike her cheeky ch, She seemd so adorable with her cat and to feel Power’s chest, Denji fights with the bat devil in his chainsaw form. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ZZYxlPU659

Chainsaw Man episode 3 then shifts to the countryside, where Denji and Power have arrived at the house where Meowy and the Devil are. As they approach the house, Denji remembers that Power said the Devil would use Meowy as a hostage if it sees her. He asks if she should even be this close, prompting her to respond that she did indeed say that, clarifying that she misspoke.

The two stop walking, and the situation grows incredibly tense as the scenes flicker before their eyes. They each then make their move, with Power making a hammer out of blood and Denji drawing his ax. Power, however, gets the first blow, knocking Denji out while complimenting him for having such sharp instincts, then dragging him into the house.

Chainsaw Man episode 3 then introduces the Bat Devil, who muses on how long it’s been since he last saw Power and how he thought she had run away. She then says she brought him a human like he said, demanding the release of Meowy as a result. The Bat Devil then picks up Denji, pointing out his missing arm and saying how a human gave him that "damnable" wound, which forced him into hiding.

𝑇𝑦☔ @Ty_Ffs



This one is easily my favourite

#チェンソーマン #denji

見放題最速配信 Episode 3 of #chainsawman was directed and storyboarded by Hironori Tanaka. This episode was a blast from start to finish, with lots of beautiful sequences.This one is easily my favourite #チェンソーマン 見放題最速配信 Episode 3 of #chainsawman was directed and storyboarded by Hironori Tanaka. This episode was a blast from start to finish, with lots of beautiful sequences.This one is easily my favourite#チェンソーマン #denji #チェンソーマン見放題最速配信 https://t.co/cX249BEGX9

He then says he’ll drink human blood to heal the wound humans gave him, squeezing Denji and drinking his blood. However, as his arm grows back, he laments how disgusting Denji’s blood tastes, climbing up to the roof of the house and saying he needs to cleanse his palate with another human now.

Meanwhile, Power looks down on Denji (who is recalling Aki's words about being friends with Devils), mocking him for believing her story and calling him foolish. As this happens, the Bat Devil is smelling the scent of humans in the local city, calling the aroma decent and deciding to cleanse his palate with some children.

Power then calls out to him, demanding he release Meowy as per their deal, when the Bat Devil repeats Power’s earlier line to Denji to her. Punishing her for bringing him such a disgusting tasting human, he eats Meowy, prompting Power’s flashback to when she found the cat. She called him delicious-smelling but decided to fatten him up first since he was malnourished.

Mars. @AwayOnMarss00__ I need more Not sure if I’m the only one. But Denji as chainsaw man in episode 3 looks so much better than the first episode. He didn’t look bad in the first one but something about this episode look polished and so cleanI need more #chainsawman Not sure if I’m the only one. But Denji as chainsaw man in episode 3 looks so much better than the first episode. He didn’t look bad in the first one but something about this episode look polished and so clean🔥🔥I need more #chainsawman https://t.co/zgefJKbvxi

She’s seen killing a cow and feeding Meowy its milk, with the next scene showing the two laying on the roof of the Bat Devil’s house together, with Meowy all better. Power muses on how strange it is that she doesn’t want to kill Meowy, when the Bat Devil appears, stealing Meowy and telling her to bring him a human.

Chainsaw Man episode 3 transitions back to the present, where Power relates to Denji’s not being able to pet Pochita anymore, calling it an awful feeling as the Bat Devil eats her. He calls her nasty and repulsive, spreading his wings and preparing to fly to the local city. He decides to gargle with children, have a virgin for an appetizer, a beefy man for dinner, and a pregnant woman for dessert.

However, he’s interrupted by Denji drinking the blood from his leg. The Bat Devil knocks Denji into the air, catching him with his fist as the latter reaches for his ripcord. Denji ruminates on a time when he woke up and couldn't find Pochita anywhere nearby as the action slows down.

The flashback scenes show a young Denji eventually reuniting with Pochita in their house, which causes the two to fall asleep immediately. Denji then wonders how Power felt when she tried to sleep knowing the Bat Devil had Meowy, before pulling the ripcord, transforming into Chainsaw Man, and fighting the Bat Devil.

Chainsaw Man episode 3 then shifts perspectives to a girl in an office building, who is leaving a room as something crashes into it behind her. It’s revealed to be Denji and the Bat Devil, with the former waving her off as the latter questions this action. Denji responds that he’s going to slice up the Bat Devil’s stomach and "cop a feel," sending the Devil launching down the street.

Their fight begins, with Denji jumping all over and landing small gashes when he can as he avoids the Bat Devil’s punches. The battle is devastating to the surrounding area, with buildings and other structures being destroyed by the sheer force of their attacks. Denji is then seen telling a father and his child to escape, prompting the Bat Devil to throw a car at him while teasing his fondness for humans.

The chainsaws on Denji's arms melt away, allowing him to catch the car. The Bat Devil mocks him for wasting his power on saving a human, to which Denji responds by throwing the car at the Bat Devil's face, where it explodes. In response, the Devil launches a type of wind cannon from his mouth, sending Denji flying back and causing even more destruction.

As the Bat Devil tries to eat someone, Denji pulls his ripcord once more, lamenting how he’s been as patient as possible throughout the day’s events, but still hasn’t copped a feel yet. The Bat Devil, now seeming genuinely scared of Chainsaw Man, begins throwing rocks and telling Denji to stay away.

Denji, on the other hand, rushes him once more, obliterating his arm and stomach in the process and killing him. Chainsaw Man episode 3 comes to an end as Denji stands amidst a rainfall of blood, the Bat Devil’s corpse behind him.

Final thoughts

TOKANIM @Tokanim_FR L’ending de l’épisode 3 de Chainsaw Man! L’ending de l’épisode 3 de Chainsaw Man! 🚨 L’ending de l’épisode 3 de Chainsaw Man! https://t.co/hmFqSXqzoE

Chainsaw Man episode 3 is an exciting milestone for the anime series, marking the start of the series’ first major arc. While the series' fast pace is making quick work of the Bat Devil arc, it is a good sign for fans in terms of what the series' first cour will cover. Additionally, this is being done at no expense to the adaptation’s quality.

Chainsaw Man episode 3’s big fight sequence between Denji and the Bat Devil is also a great demonstration of how incredible the animation team at MAPPA Studios is. The series has truly become their masterpiece throughout its first few episodes, a trend that fans should thankfully see continue throughout the rest of the cour.

Finally, the building of a relationship between Power and Denji in Chainsaw Man episode 3 was great to see. Despite getting off to a rocky start, the two clearly began to sympathize with one another by the time Denji’s fight with the Bat Devil began. Despite allegedly thinking about chests the entire time, it’s clear that Denji is beginning to value Power as a friend, as she is him.

