Jujutsu Kaisen fans compare Denji and Yuji after the Chainsaw Man anime premiere

After Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, which premiered on October 11, 2022, took the anime community by storm. The level of detail and clarity shown in Episode 1 is a testament to MAPPA's dedication to the series. Tatsuki Fujimoto's series joins Geje Akutami's to become the two most anticipated shows of 2022.

With it, fans naturally began drawing comparisons between the two. In particular, fans of Jujutsu Kaisen went on to compare Yuji to Chainsaw Man's Denji. Here's a look at the similarities and differences between the two charming protagonists.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans compare Chainsaw Man's Denji's fighting style, relationship, and more to Itadori Yuji

Similarities

Chainsaw Man's Denji and Jujutsu Kaisen's Yuji are similar individuals. For starters, both have been possessed by an external entity. Yuji has the "King of Curses" using him as a vessel while Denji formed a contract with his pet devil dog Pochita who took over his body.

Both Yuji from Jujutsu Kaisen and Denji from Chainsaw Man are extroverted and jovial individuals. They have a sense of empathy towards people and will not hesitate to rush in to help those in need. Despite their flaws, Yuji and Denji are shown to be kind-hearted and warm. The pair are not very intelligent, but when it comes to battle, they can figure out their way around threats.

Fans also noted another similarity between the two - their goal. Yuji is pursuing to find and consume all of Sukuna's remaining fingers. Meanwhile, Denji learns about the parts of the Gun Devil and embarks on various missions to find the same.

Differences

While similar, Chainsaw Man's Denji and Jujutsu Kaisen's Itadori Yuji are different as well. One of their stark differences is seen when they transform. Yuji, when taken over by Sukuna, becomes an entirely different person - he literally becomes Sukuna. Denji, however, remains in control despite Pochita pulling the strings. Instead, he becomes highly aggressive, ruthless, and sadistic.

Fans were quick to point out another difference. This one was about their respective relationships with what's inside them. On multiple occasions, Jujutsu Kaisen's Itadori Yuji has stated his dislike for Sukuna. The demon, in turn, does not make life easy for him. Whereas, Pochita is Denji's best friend. The two merged due to their excellent relationship, and Pochita wants Denji to realize his dreams.

To continue, Yuji's grandfather was briefly shown at the beginning of the series. He was Yuji's only living relative. Due to him being in the hospital, Itadori withdrew from all activities to spend time with his grandfather. But that was not the case for Denji. His father was never shown and, upon his death, left him with nothing but debt and trauma. Denji also has no known living relatives.

Final Thoughts

Tatsuki Fujimoto's dark fantasy series and Gege Akutami's supernatural fiction have become arguably the best series around. From engaging plots to memorable characters to thrilling action sequences, both have done a fantastic job.

With Chainsaw Man finally getting an anime adaptation and Jujutsu Kaisen in the queue for a second season, fans are over the moon. While each has its similarities, both series are excellent in their own regard and will only get better with time.

