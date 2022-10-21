Chainsaw Man episode 3: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man episode 3 is set to release on Wednesday, October 26, at 12AM JST. After last episode’s introduction of Aki Hayakawa and Power, fans are begging for any information they can get on the next episode.

Unfortunately, they still have a few days to wait before they can continue with what has been one of the most beautifully animated series in the Fall 2022 season so far. Nevertheless, fans can no doubt expect Chainsaw Man episode 3 to likely begin the series’ first major arc for the anime adaptation.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Chainsaw Man episode 3, as well as speculations on what fans can expect.

Chainsaw Man episode 3 likely to introduce Meowy, kick off Bat Devil arc in all its glory

Release date and time, where to watch

Chainsaw Man episode 3 is set to release on Wednesday, October 26 at 12AM JST. While Asian viewers will be able to stream the episode as it airs, international viewers will see a 1 hour delay to the episode’s premiere on Crunchyroll.

As a result, the episode is set to premiere on the Crunchyroll platform Wednesday, October 26, at 1AM JST. This translates to a daytime release on Tuesday, October 25 for most international viewers, with exact times varying based on time zone and region. Select international viewers will instead see the episode premiere on Crunchyroll in the early morning hours of Wednesday, October 26.

Japanese and general Asian viewers will be able to stream the episode via Amazon Prime Video and various MediaLink outlets. International viewers can stream the episode via Crunchyroll after the aforementioned 1 hour delay is up.

The episode is set to release at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8AM, Tuesday, October 25

Eastern Daylight Time: 11AM, Tuesday, October 25

British Daylight Time: 4PM, Tuesday, October 25

Central European Summer Time: 5PM, Tuesday, October 25

Indian Standard Time: 8:30PM, Tuesday, October 25

Philippine Standard Time: 11PM, Tuesday, October 25

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM, Wednesday, October 26

Australia Central Daylight Time: 12:30AM, Wednesday, October 26

What can fans expect from the upcoming episode? (speculative)

Chainsaw Man episode 3 is most likely to begin the Bat Devil arc in earnest, with the very beginning of the arc coming at the end of episode 2. Fans will likely get to see Aki’s Experimental Division (consisting of him, Denji, and Power) in action, with Denji likely to use his Chainsaw Man form once more in the fight.

Fans will also likely meet Meowy in the next episode, who serves as the catalyst for the arc’s events. Although a minor character outside of the Bat Devil arc, Meowy is instrumental in how this section of the story plays out, as well as Denji and Power’s relationship. Furthermore, with the series’ key characters fully introduced, fans can expect the next episode and those following to be full of action.

The arc will also serve to flush the world out somewhat, finally educating first-time viewers on what Devils are, where they get their strength from, and exactly how they’re able to exist. While much of this is expanded on mostly in later arcs, the Bat Devil arc does give fans the basics to these questions as a means of whetting audiences’ appetites.

