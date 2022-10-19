Chainsaw Man Chapter 107: Yuko vs. Yoru begins, Devil Hunter Club's confidence, and more

Chainsaw Man Chapter 107 was released on Tuesday, October 18 for most international readers, bringing with it an incredibly exciting issue. The pages within saw Yuko and Yoru begin their fight earnestly, wasting almost no time with one another from the start of the issue.

Chapter 107 also finally gave readers a look at the Devil Hunter Club and how skilled they are in actuality. While they only made a brief appearance in the issue, the skills and preparedness they show in this short time was undeniable.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Chainsaw Man Chapter 107.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 107 sees Yoru vs. Yuko begin, but Asa takes control by issue’s end

Chainsaw Man Chapter 107: Round 1 begins

Chainsaw Man Chapter 107 starts off with 4 horizontal panels, stacked on top of one another vertically. Each panel shows Yoru waiting for, deflecting, and dodging Yuko’s attacks, with the fifth panel seeing Yuko’s tentacles chase after her. The next page sees a cool, calm, and collected Yoru dodging Yuko’s attacks while slicing off her arms.

Yuko says that this is cool, before remembering and shouting that Yoru is in her way. Yuko launches an attack at Yoru which sees the latter pushed outside through a window, then pushed back inside via a window in a nearby classroom. Students begin freaking out as Yuko passes by in the halls, which one bald student notices, causing him to press an alarm button.

This broadcasts an evacuation message throughout the high school’s campus, letting everyone know that a “dangerous Devil has appeared.” Chainsaw Man chapter 107 then sees students exiting their classrooms and flooding the halls as they debate whether or not this is a drill. Yuko, still in Justice Devil form, sneaks up behind them and tells them that it’s not a drill.

Once the students realize that the Devil is behind them, they begin freaking out and begin sprinting through the halls, as Yuko questions who put raw chicken in a shoe cubby the other day. The group of girls who bullied Asa several issues prior turn around to look at Yuko, prompting her to peg them as those responsible.

Suddenly, Chainsaw Man chapter 107 sees Yoru show up, throwing a pencil at Yuko which she has changed into a spear thanks to her powers. Yuko, however, catches the spear, saying she can read Yoru’s every move before throwing it right back at her, stabbing her through the stomach. Before Yuko launches the spear back, Yoru laments that her power only lets her make weapons with the pencils at the moment.

This gives Yuko the opportunity to catch up to the girls, where one begs Yuko to stop this madness. Yuko responds that she won’t stop, calling the young girl the bad guy as she smacks her head into a locker, killing her in the process. As Yuko begins trying to figure out where the other girl ran, a stoic looking student stands silently before her.

Chainsaw Man chapter 107: Devil Hunter Club enters the fray

Chainsaw Man chapter 107 then sees this student introduce himself as Seigi Akoku, part of the Devil Hunter Club. He says he’ll buy time until the Professional Devil Hunters arrive, shocking Yoru in the process. Yuko says she doesn’t want to hurt innocents, but launches an attack at Seigi anyway, who is able to block Yuko’s tentacles with his bare hands.

He then punches her in the gut, apparently doing some damage, as Yoru throws another pencil spear at Yuko, which is once again unfortunately caught. As Yoru says “let’s kick this up a notch,” someone launches a crossbow bolt at Yuko and lands the hit, with this someone revealed to be Furio of the Devil Hunter Club.

Furio comments on how freaky looking Yuko is as she launches an attack at him, which he’s barely able to dodge in time. A third student then enters, slicing up both the tentacle which attacked Furio and one of Yuko’s horns simultaneously. This women student isn’t named, but is seen carrying a katana and wearing a similar style hat to Seigi, indicating her being part of the Devil Hunter Club.

Chainsaw Man chapter 107 sees the three continuing to launch attacks on Yuko, seemingly making progress as limbs fly and no counter attacks are made. Yoru teases Yuko, saying that she can’t die before Chainsaw Man even gets here, prompting Yuko to respond that she just didn’t want to kill innocents.

She continues that since the students ganged up on her and bullied her, they must be “bad guys too,” prompting her to launch a swift counterattack that eliminates all 3 in the process. With the three taken care of, Yuko turns her attention back to Yoru, telling her to be good unless she wants to end up like them and that she knows all of Yoru’s plans.

Chainsaw Man chapter 107 then sees Yuko rattle off all of Yoru’s plans, of which there are seemingly plenty. She rattles off Yoru’s plans, such as hiding her personal property in classrooms for weapons, pulling off hallway floorboards to turn into weapons, and setting traps in the restrooms and courtyard.

Yuko even knows that, as the two are speaking, Yoru is thinking about trying to turn Yuko’s severed legs into weapons as well. Yuko concludes by telling the War Devil not to try anything else, promising that she’ll save Asa from her bullies. Yoru counters that she has one more plan, as Yuko comments how she doesn’t see much point in the “leave it all to Asa” plan.

Chainsaw Man chapter 107 then sees Yoru give control back to Asa, prompting Yuko to ask her to just stay right there. However, she begins realizing whatever Asa is thinking of doing, saying she absolutely can’t do that as the issue comes to a close. No break is announced at the end of the issue, with current release information slating chapter 108’s release as Tuesday, October 25.

In summation

Chainsaw Man chapter 107 is, overall, an exciting and engaging issue for what it is. The focus was certainly on the action throughout, with little to no emphasis placed on student bystanders who were casualties of the fight.

One great choice the issue makes is to properly introduce members of the Devil Hunter club, as well as give them a brief opportunity to shine. While understandable that they would lose in the end to Yuko, it’s great to show that they’re at least somewhat capable despite being amateur, highschool age Devil Hunters.

Finally, the cliffhanger at the end of the issue is incredibly exciting, and even more so when considering that the series seems to be back on a weekly release schedule. Thankfully, this means fans only have to wait one more week to find out exactly what Asa is thinking of doing in Chainsaw Man chapter 108.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

