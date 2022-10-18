One Piece Chapter 1064 (Hints): Law vs. Blackbeard continues, Bonney's familial issues focused, and more

One Piece Chapter 1064 is set to officially release later this week, bringing with it the highly-anticipated continuation of the series. Following the previous issue, fans find themselves as anxious for the upcoming chapter as they have for the ones before it.

While no spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1064 is available as of this article’s writing, this info should be released later on in the week. Thankfully, leakers and other big names in the series’ community have begun sharing their hints and teasers for the upcoming issue.

One Piece Chapter 1064’s early hints promise on-screen continuation of Law vs. Blackbeard

The first hint for One Piece Chapter 1064 was posted to Twitter at roughly 4 am EDT on Monday, October 17 by @ONEPIECESPOILE1 (OP Spoilers). OP Spoilers claims the hint to have come from one of the series’ reputable leakers, with the hint merely saying “(Daddy issues arc)” in entirety.

This very clearly refers to Jewelry Bonney, suggesting that she is a major focus for the current Egghead Island arc. What fans are doubting is what actually happens in One Piece Chapter 1064 that would elicit such a response from one of the series’ leakers.

Many theorized a flashback for her during her time with Kuma as a child. This would be a very good choice by series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda, to elevate Bonney’s character and educate readers on Kuma and his Revolutionary Army days.

Fans may even learn something about Monkey D. Dragon in the process, let alone the Revolutionary Army as an organization and their history.

The second hint posted by OP Spoilers is, by their own admission, unconfirmed. However, OP Spoilers’ choice to post the hint to Twitter likely suggests that it may have come from a reputable source.

This hint claims that “Law vs. Teach continues this chapter and it’s not off-screen,” contrary to many fans’ initial thoughts following the previous issue.

Many fans were concerned that, in typical One Piece fashion, yet another exciting fight would be dealt with completely off-screen (meaning not seen by fans). While this leak is unconfirmed, it’s one which fans truly hope ends up proving to be legitimate. Furthermore, OP Spoilers’ choice to post the tweet would suggest it that it is more likely than not.

Finally, the last One Piece Chapter 1064 hint posted to Twitter by OP Spoilers sees a GIF of a cartoon sheep from Wallace and Gromit giving a thumbs up. The text attached to the tweet simply says “this chapter is going to be good” in quotation marks, likely referencing a claim from another reputable series leaker.

While fans are unsure of what to expect in the issue, hints on the chapter’s quality such as this last one have become increasingly frequent with recent installments. As a result, fans can most likely count on this hint to accurately portray One Piece Chapter 1064’s quality.

