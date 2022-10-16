One Piece episode 1036: Sanji enters the fight, Kin’emon’s sacrifice, and Momonosuke’s message

The fight against Kaido and his forces continued in One Piece episode 1036, which was released just a couple of hours ago. The Straw Hat Pirates and their allies have their backs against the wall, while the Animal Kingdom Pirates keep growing stronger. Without Luffy, it seems as if the battle has already been lost.

Last week’s episode was a recap of the best moments that transpired during the fight between the Worst Generation and the Yonko. One Piece episode 1036, titled Fight Against the Dark Night – The Commander-in-chief of the Land of Wano Sounds Off, returned to the present to show fans the aftermath of Luffy’s defeat announcement. Keep reading to learn more about the highlights.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece episode 1036.

Luffy teased his return in One Piece episode 1036

What happened in the last episode?

Killer and Kid (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece special episode 5 began with smaller versions of Kid and Keith talking about their fight against Kaido and Big Mom. It went on to showcase some of the most iconic moments of the battle, like Luffy’s Red Roc and Big Mom’s Fulgora. The episode ended with Luffy falling into the sea of the Land of Wano after his fight with Kaido.

The aftermath of the announcement

Onigashima floating over the Land of Wano in One Piece episode 1036 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1036 began with Luffy drowning in the Land of Wano’s sea. As his body continued falling deeper into the water, a voice could be heard calling for him. The mysterious voice came from Chopper, who was crying over the news of his captain’s death, wondering if he should continue the fight.

Throughout Onigashima, Straw Hat Pirates and Samurai cried over Luffy’s supposed death. The situation worsened quickly, as the floating castle had already reached the Land of Wano’s mainland. Back inside Onigashima, the Animal Kingdom Pirates mocked their enemies, praising Kaido for having defeated three of the strongest rookies in the world.

Fortunately, Sanji, Izo, and Kawamatsu refused to acknowledge Bao Huang’s announcement, claiming that it had to be false. They tried to raise morale amongst their allies by stating that Luffy could still be alive. The trio kept fighting Kaido’s forces, even though they were also worried about Luffy’s fate. Sanji calmly stated that he was not worried about Luffy.

Sanji to the rescue

Sanji attacking Queen in One Piece episode 1036 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1036 continued with Chopper fighting Queen and Perospero. The young reindeer was crying uncontrollably, saddened after hearing that his captain was dead. Queen began mocking him, revealing that he had only toyed with Chopper during their fight. Perospero prepared another candy Arrow Shower, taking advantage of Chopper’s unstable state.

Queen began approaching the doctor, his teeth ready to tear him to pieces. Before the android could hurt Chopper, Sanji arrived at the Live Floor, using his Diable Jambe Rotisserie Strike to kick Queen. Since the Animal Kingdom pirate was in his Brachiosaurus form, his neck began spinning uncontrollably.

Queen spinning in One Piece episode 1036 (Image via Toei Animation)

The force of the spins caused the Android to begin floating, heading directly to Perospero. The pale man was hit by the android, which sent him flying against a wall. Queen continued flying until he hit the roof of the Live Floor. Chopper was happy to see Sanji again, but could not stop crying. Sanji told him that he should not cry, claiming that Luffy could still be saved by a miracle.

The Straw Hat cook threw Zoro’s body to Chopper, asking him to look after the swordsmen. He explained that once he recovered, the green-haired man would have the strength of ten men. Zoro woke up for a second, claiming he would be as strong as three thousand men. Sanji ignored his friend and prepared to fight an angered Queen.

Momonosuke’s father

Kin'emon's broken sword in One Piece episode 1036 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1036 went on to show Kin’emon being attacked by Kaido. Despite the samurai blocking the attack with his swords, he was still gravely injured by the Emperor’s raw strength. Kin’emon fell to the ground as Shinobu and Momonosuke escaped from Kaido. The Yonko left the black-haired samurai laying on the ground believing him to be dead.

Suddenly, the samurai got up, walking slowly over to Kaido. The monstrous man remained still, looking at the defeated swordsman with pity. Kin’emon began remembering the time he spent with Momonosuke, from their arrival in the future Land of Wano to the moment in which he asked Momonosuke to call him father.

Kin'emon and Momonosuke in One Piece episode 1036 (Image via Toei Animation)

Kin’emon’s flashback showed the samurai struggling to call Momonosuke by his name without adding the sama suffix. The young boy also found it hard to call the black-haired man father. Sometime later, Momonosuke was crying while thinking about his late father, Oden. To help his young master feel better Kin’emon hugged the boy, stopping him from crying.

Back in the present, Kaido questioned Kin’emon, asking what the point of distracting him was. The Emperor was certain that he would kill Momonosuke, regardless of the samurai’s intervention. Kaido told Kin’emon to die honorably as a samurai should before stabbing him in the back. The Yonko began walking away, saying that it was hard to believe that Luffy was defeated.

Luffy’s message

Momonosuke speaking to his allies in One Piece episode 1036 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1036 continued with Momonosuke crying while being carried by Shinobu. As the Kunoichi attempted to get away from Kaido, the young boy remembered when Kin’emon told him to continue trying despite having failed. This ignited a fire inside the boy, who took out one of Bao Huang’s Marys to send a message to his allies.

Once Shinobu stopped running, Momonosuke revealed to the woman that he could listen to Luffy talking to him inside his head. The Straw Hat captain was telling the boy to send a message to everyone inside Onigashima. With his new resolve, Momonosuke began speaking to his allies throughout the castle.

The young boy revealed to everyone that Luffy was talking to him and wanted every one of his friends to know that he would be coming back. One Piece episode 1036 ended with Luffy promising he would defeat Kaido, while his body continued sinking.

Final thoughts

Is Kin'emonn still alive? (Image via Toei Animation)

While the fandom is saddened by what happened to Kin'emon, they are also elated that One Piece episode 1036 has returned to the main plotline of the series. Last week’s episode, despite being enjoyable, did not manage to catch the viewers' attention. However, this latest episode managed to revive the excitement the Wano arc has incited in fans since it began.

Sanji’s fight against Queen is about to commence, something fans have been waiting impatiently to see. Still, fans are more excited about Luffy’s return to the fight, which will occur soon. His message gives manga fans hope to see one of the most iconic moments of the franchise animated.

Next week’s episode will seemingly continue with the fights occurring inside Onigashima at the moment. Nonetheless, we will likely see more of Luffy, who is fighting to wake up. We can only hope that the show will manage to capture the excitement fans felt when Luffy returned to the manga series.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes