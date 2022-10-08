One Piece: Age of every Straw Hat Pirate

One Piece is an incredibly popular series full of amazing characters. Naturally, some fans might be curious to know the age of each Straw Hat Pirate. These characters are extremely important to the series, so this little bit of trivia is bound to be relevant for most anime fans.

It is vital to mention that One Piece is a series with a time skip, which lasts only two years. This article will still include both pre and post-time skip ages for the reader's convenience.

Note: This article will include Vivi as a member since she was considered a part of the crew back during the Arabasta — also known as Alabasta — Arc.

One Piece trivia: Every Straw Hat Pirate's age

How old is Luffy?

One Piece's protagonist in his pre-timeskip days (Image via Toei Animation)

Pre-Timeskip: 17 years old

Post-Timeskip: 19 years old

Birthday: May 5

The series's main protagonist is much older than some anime fans might think. Although he exhibits the usual hero traits, he's not a young teen like several other Shōnen protagonists. He is technically much younger when he debuts, but that's only relevant for the very beginning of the series before the East Blue Saga begins.

How old is Zoro?

Pre-timeskip Zoro (Image via Toei Animation)

Pre-Timeskip: 19 years old

Post-Timeskip: 21 years old

Birthday: November 11

The first person to join Luffy's Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece is Roronoa Zoro. This tough swordsman quickly became one of the series' most popular characters and is often seen as Luffy's second-in-command. He's a little bit older than the series' protagonist, but not by much. Zoro is also the second member of the Monster Trio alongside Luffy.

How old is Nami?

Post-timeskip Nami has long hair in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Pre-Timeskip: 18 years old

Post-Timeskip: 20 years old

Birthday: July 3

The first female Straw Hat Pirate is arguably the most popular female character in the entire series. Nami is the first member of the Weakling Trio to join the crew and essentially serves as the navigator for the group.

How old is Usopp?

Post-timeskip Usopp (Image via Toei Animation)

Pre-Timeskip: 17 years old

Post-Timeskip: 19 years old

Birthday: April 1

Most of the crew tend to be young adults, and Usopp is no exception. He's the second member of the Weakling Trio. Besides that, he's the official sniper of the crew and is known to be a habitual liar, often for comedic effect.

How old is Sanji?

Post-timeskip Sanji (Image via Toei Animation)

Pre-Timeskip: 19 years old

Post-Timeskip: 21 years old

Birthday: March 2

The final member of the Monster Trio also serves as the crew's cook. Considering that he's almost always seen with a cigarette in his mouth, one shouldn't be surprised that he's over 18 years old.

How old is Chopper?

Pre-timeskip Chopper (Image via Toei Animation)

Pre-Timeskip: 15 years old

Post-Timeskip: 17 years old

Birthday: December 24

Unsurprisingly, the youngest member of One Piece's Straw Hat Pirates is a cute mascot character. However, Chopper is much older than some anime fans might realize. Oda revealed his age in SBS Volume 19. This character is the crew's doctor and the final member of the Weakling Trio.

How old is Vivi?

Post-timeskip Vivi (Image via Toei Animation)

Pre-Timeskip: 16 years old

Post-Timeskip: 18 years old

Birthday: February 2

Vivi was the only character to be considered a temporary part of the Straw Hat Pirates and not just an ally like Law. She debuted as Miss Wednesday but was later revealed to be the princess of Arabasta.

How old is Nico Robin?

Post-timeskip Nico Robin (Image via Toei Animation)

Pre-Timeskip: 28 years old

Post-Timeskip: 30 years old

Birthday: February 6

Nico Robin used to be the villainous Miss All Sunday before she joined the Straw Hat Pirates as their Archeologist. She was the oldest member when she became a part of the crew, but the group would subsequently have characters older than her.

How old is Franky?

Pre-timeskip Franky (Image via Toei Animation)

Pre-Timeskip: 34 years old

Post-Timeskip: 36 years old

Birthday: March 9

Franky is another not-so-young member of One Piece's iconic Straw Hat Pirates. He's the official Shipwright for the crew and undergoes quite the dramatic transformation post-time skip.

How old is Brook?

Post-timeskip Brook (Image via Toei Animation)

Pre-Timeskip: 88 years old

Post-Timeskip: 90 years old

Birthday: April 3

Brook is by far the oldest member of the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece. Technically speaking, this musician died when he was 38. However, he had a Devil Fruit that resurrected him. He's been "alive" since then.

How old is Jinbei?

Post-timeskip Jinbei (Image via Toei Animation)

Pre-Timeskip: 44 years old

Post-Timeskip: 46 years old

Birthday: April 2

The final member of the Straw Hat Pirates to discuss here is Jinbei. This Fish-Man is the Helmsman and also the most recent member to officially join this crew. He's the second-oldest member in it.

If more people side with the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece's future, then their ages will inevitably be revealed, just like everybody shown here.

