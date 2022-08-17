4 One Piece characters who should be Straw Hat members (and 4 who don’t make the cut)

One Piece fans will forever argue who should and shouldn't be a Straw Hat. Luffy may run a ragtag crew, but he is also very selective about the Straw Hat Pirates. Many readers want their favorite characters to join Luffy on his journey to find the One Piece treasure. Otherwise, they might get left behind and lose their prominence in the story.

The first half of this article will discuss characters that should be Straw Hats. That doesn't necessarily mean they will. Meanwhile, the second half will discuss characters that never stood a chance. For one reason or another, they weren't the right fit.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers up to One Piece Chapter 1057. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

These One Piece characters might as well be honorary Straw Hat members

4) Kin’emon

Kin'emon is a former retainer of Kozuki Oden. 20 years ago, he was sent forward in time so he could potentially recruit powerful allies. He needed to restore the Kozuki family and overthrow Kaido and the Beasts Pirates.

Ever since Luffy's crew found him in Punk Hazard, Kin'emon has been a mainstay of the storyline. It's hard to believe that readers have spent time with him for over a decade now. He is practically a Straw Hat by this point. They have all done so much for each other.

Kin'emon stood out with the ability to cut fire. He also possessed a unique Devil Fruit that could transform small objects into clothing. Most importantly, Kin'emon could switch between comedic and serious interactions with the Straw Hats. He was quite a versatile character in the One Piece series.

3) Momonosuke

This might seem like a very unpopular opinion in the One Piece community. Momonosuke was a very bratty kid with cowardly tendencies and perverted antics. While he still retains some negative traits, Momonosuke also underwent significant character development.

By the end of the Wano Country arc, he overcame his insecurities and ensured that Onigashima didn't crash into the ground. It's all thanks to Luffy and his words of encouragement. Momonosuke is now more than ready to rule over his country.

At the very least, Momonosuke should've been considered a Straw Hat, just like Vivi. They both worked alongside Luffy to protect their respective countries. In fact, he was with the Straw Hats far longer than she was.

2) Carrot

Carrot is a very popular character in the One Piece fandom, even more than Yamato. She managed to score eighth place in the global popularity contest back in 2021. Even series creator Eiichiro Oda was surprised.

This rabbit Mink has always been a popular suggestion for the Straw Hat Pirates. Carrot has cute interactions with everybody on the ship. Better yet, she also brings childhood innocence like Chopper. She could've easily been a lookout for the ship, not to mention the occasional fighter.

However, it appears that she will now be ruling over Mokomo Dukedom. Unless she runs away from her duties, this will be her role for the rest of the series.

1) Yamato

Since arriving on the scene, Yamato has captured everybody's attention as Kaido's son. He is ridiculously strong and has a powerful Mythical Zoan Devil Fruit. Yamato was also very close with Ace a few years ago. Unsurprisingly, Luffy took a liking to him right away.

Yamato has gotten a lot of screentime in the Onigashima Raid. Naturally, many readers believed that Oda was setting him up to become a Straw Hat, and Yamato has already declared this intention several times. He wants to be like Kozuki Oden and sail the seas.

However, if the One Piece Chapter 1057 leaks are proven correct, then get ready for some hostile arguments in the community. There is a chance he could join in the future, but it seems strange to put that off now.

In contrast, these One Piece characters wouldn't fit alongside the Straw Hats

4) Smoker

Smoker was a very popular One Piece villain back in the days. He was a serious threat since Luffy couldn't get past his Loga Devil Fruit. For that reason, the Straw Hats were constantly on the run from him. However, there have been times when they worked together to defeat a common enemy.

Many fans liked the idea of Smoker joining Luffy's crew for multiple reasons. He is a strong fighter who could use Logia powers. More importantly, watching him go from law and order to pure chaos would be interesting. It's not every day that Marines turn into pirates in the One Piece series.

However, if he were to join the Straw Hats, Smoker would no longer be a member of the Marines. He would be considered an enemy of the World Government. Smoker can't change the organization for the better if he doesn't work inside it. There is a need for more people like him in the Marines.

3) Tama

When he first arrived in Wano Country, Luffy met a little girl named Tama. It turns out that she met his brother Ace years ago. She wanted to join his ship, but she was far too young.

For that reason, some readers wanted her to join Luffy for the remainder of his journey. It was clear that she wanted to explore the world. She also had the unique ability to tame animals, which made her stand out.

Now that One Piece is entering the final saga, her safety can no longer be guaranteed. She is better off in Wano Country than wherever Luffy and his friends go. More importantly, the Straw Hat also fulfilled his promise to her. Tama no longer has to worry about eating and drinking.

2) Monet

Her main contributions begin and end with the Punk Hazard arc. Regardless, she developed quite a fanbase in those years. Not only was she a Logia Devil Fruit user, but she also had a stand-out design. Monet was a very attractive female with green hair and harpy features.

Despite her villainous role as Doflamingo's secret agent, she was a fringe candidate for the Straw Hat Pirates back in the day. Some readers believed that Luffy's crew needed more women to board the ship.

Of course, this overlooks the fact that Monet helped Caesar experiment on children with the NHC10 drug. While some crewmates did start off as villains, Franky and Nico Robin never went as far as she did. Monet is a truly sadistic monster in the One Piece series.

1) Caesar Clown

Even by One Piece standards, this villain stands out for his vile deeds. Caesar is a deranged mad scientist who experiments on children. Nonetheless, the main antagonist of Punk Hazard does have a loyal following.

His crazy antics were fun to watch for some people, especially in Whole Cake Island. A vocal minority did want him to join the Straw Hats for two reasons. First, he is a Logia Devil Fruit user. Second, he also spent a few arcs with them as their main prisoner.

Of course, Luffy and his crew only tolerated him on their ship for pragmatic reasons. Caesar was nothing more than a bargaining chip used against Doflamingo. Nami and Chopper outright stated that he was nothing more than "human scum." He would never have a place with the crew.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das