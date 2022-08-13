One Piece Chapter 1057 divides Twitter as Yamato's not joining the crew is seemingly confirmed

With One Piece Chapter 1057 spoilers finally out in the open, fans are excitedly discussing the news on Twitter. While some are focusing on the Wano arc’s ending, others are involving themselves in the timeless Carrot versus Yamato debate.

One Piece Chapter 1057 hints throughout the week had seemingly suggested Yamato does not join the Straw Hats, at least to the point of getting on the boat with them. Unsurprisingly, the war between Yamato and Carrot fans has only been further fueled by these latest spoilers.

Follow along as this article breaks down predominant fan reactions on Twitter to the latest One Piece Chapter 1057 spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1057 spoilers divide Twitter over Yamato vs. Carrot once more as Wano arc comes to a close

Fan reaction

hombre read Yozakura Family👑🎈 @notkingnaruto I know Yamato idolizes Oden but he doesn’t have to do every last thing mf thing the dude did bro #ONEPIECE1057 I know Yamato idolizes Oden but he doesn’t have to do every last thing mf thing the dude did bro #ONEPIECE1057

As stated before, the latest One Piece Chapter 1057 spoilers have caused quite an uproar on Twitter amongst fans. After a long week of hints which seemed to suggest Yamato’s not joining the crew, fans are left hanging on even further by the spoiler’s mysterious claim that “3 nakama” join the crew in the issue.

Spoilers specified that, before this reveal, the issue mainly focuses on Momonosuke racing to say goodbye to the Straw Hats. During this journey, he reminisces about their time together, as well as say some speeches on their adventures and his feelings about the crew.

Nutty Royale @NuttyRoyale

It is what it is

I’ll take it Well Yamato joined just not how we wantedIt is what it isI’ll take it #ONEPIECE1057 Well Yamato joined just not how we wanted It is what it is I’ll take it #ONEPIECE1057 https://t.co/bRyjGEhMAp

Spoilers also specify that “3 nakama” join the crew in the coming issue. No spoilers specify which three have been mentioned yet, but many fans suspect the three to be Jinbe, Caribou, and either Carrot or Zeus. With this being the end of the Wano arc, it certainly is now or never for Yamato to join the crew.

mussie @mussieox



Remake the chapter...



#ONEPIECE1057 nahhh first Oda L...Remake the chapter... nahhh first Oda L...Remake the chapter...#ONEPIECE1057

Many fans are taking the mystery surrounding the new crewmates as a sign that Yamato will not be joining. Yamato fans are lamenting this likelihood, with some even going as far as to say that author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda needs to rewrite the issue.

Infinite @Floomm1 #onepiece1057

SPOILERS



What Yamato brings to the strawhats if they joined. SPOILERSWhat Yamato brings to the strawhats if they joined. #onepiece1057SPOILERSWhat Yamato brings to the strawhats if they joined. https://t.co/yK3fDT5w6T

Carrot fans are also joining in on the fun, taking the opportunity to mock Yamato fans over their preferred choice to join the crew. Interestingly enough, nothing has been confirmed or denied regarding Carrot’s choices and status, meaning Carrot fans could also be setting themselves up for disappointment.

There also seems to be a third-party group filled with those who don’t care which of the two ends up joining the crew. This segment of fans appears to be the happiest, simply sitting back and watching the drama unfold between the two camps as they appreciate the Wano arc’s ending above all else.

luke @eustassvinsmoke



#ONEPIECE Yamato and carrot fans beefing just for none of them to join 🤣 #ONEPIECE 1057 Yamato and carrot fans beefing just for none of them to join 🤣#ONEPIECE #ONEPIECE1057

Unsurprisingly, One Piece Chapter 1057 is as divisive for fans as many had suspected given the hints throughout the week. It almost seemed that each subsequent hint gave even more concern for a divisive issue amongst the fanbase. With veritable spoiler information finally released to close out the long and suspenseful week, this scenario has come to pass.

erzy33 @erzy33 #onepiece1057



YES OMG THAT FRAUF YAMATO WONT BE JOINING IM SO HAPPY ODA YOU GOAT YES OMG THAT FRAUF YAMATO WONT BE JOINING IM SO HAPPY ODA YOU GOAT #onepiece1057YES OMG THAT FRAUF YAMATO WONT BE JOINING IM SO HAPPY ODA YOU GOAT https://t.co/qLrUDihsLH

That being said, fans should wait until full summary spoilers are out before passing judgment on the issue. Given the release of initial spoilers on late Friday morning, fans can expect the full summary spoilers as early as Tuesday, potentially even earlier depending on leakers’ pacing.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

