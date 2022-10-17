One Piece chapter 1064 theory about X-Drake is shockingly believable

With One Piece chapter 1064 less than a week away from release, fans have begun coming up with theories concerning its plot. One of the most recent and convincing ones involves the battle between the Heart and Blackbeard Pirates that commenced in chapter 1063. A member of the community wonders if Trafalgar Law was aware of Marshall’s plans from the beginning.

Could Sengoku and Garp be on their way in One Piece chapter 1064?

The aforementioned theory begins with a reminder of what Prince Grus said back in chapter 1061. The Rear Admiral mentioned that SWORD was unable to establish a connection with Drake, who was last seen in the Land of Wano. Fans have been wondering why Grus could not contact the undercover Marine despite him being alive and well.

According to the theory, after Law helped Drake recover from his injuries, the SWORD member revealed what Blackbeard had planned. He warned Trafalgar about a possible ambush from the Blackbeard Pirates once he left the Land of Wano. Instead of running away from the fight, Law and Drake devise a plan to trap Marshall.

Law and Blackbeard (Image via Shueisha)

Law would pretend to be unaware of the ambush the Blackbeard Pirates had planned and would begin a fight with their captain. While Marshall and his crew would be too busy fighting the Heart Pirates, Sengoku and Garp would arrive to save Koby and apprehend the Emperor. This is why Law was so confident about winning despite the clear superiority of Marshall’s crew.

This would also explain why Drake has not made contact with his comrades despite surviving the Onigashima raid. He will wait until the fight has officially begun to reveal himself and aid Law.

What could this mean?

Is Grus aware of Drake's plan? (Image via Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1064 will likely continue the fight that began in the previous chapter between Law and Marshall. Both pirates are ready to put their lives on the line if it means keeping their Road Poneglyphs. Still, Law is aware that he is not powerful enough to defeat one of the Yonko alone.

Trafalgar is too smart to fight someone as powerful as Blackbeard without any plans. The fact that he also bet his Road Poneglyphs, something he has spent years acquiring, also seems suspicious. It was almost as if he was already prepared to fight a new enemy, even though Blackbeard’s attack was an ambush.

If Law is truly working with SWORD to capture one of the Yonko, he would be confident about his victory. Sadly, it is too early in the arc for Blackbeard to be defeated already. If Oda is truly planning to have Law and the Marines work together, Blackbeard would most likely end up running away instead of fighting head-on.

Final thoughts

Will Drake hiding amongst Law's crew in One Piece chapter 1064? (Image via Toei Animation)

During the last couple of chapters of his manga series, Eiichiro Oda has proved how imaginative and creative he can be. Since the Wano arc ended, fans have no way of knowing what the creator has in store for them next. Each chapter is filled with thrilling new adventures and twists that no one expected.

The revelation that Law, one of the most-wanted criminals in the world, is working with SWORD would fit perfectly with what Oda has been doing lately. Nonetheless, fans are almost certain that One Piece chapter 1064 will be another incredible addition to Eiichiro Oda’s manga.

