Chainsaw Man episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man episode 2 set to formally introduce at least 2 key characters

Release date and time, where to watch

For most international viewers, Chainsaw Man episode 2 is set to be released sometime on Tuesday, October 18. Japanese and select international viewers will instead see the episode premiere on Wednesday, October 19 in the early morning hours.

Outside of Asia, fans can watch the anime on Crunchyroll and Hulu, while Amazon Prime Video and various MediaLink outlets handle all Asian streaming. Additionally, Hulu seems to be delaying its releases of the series by a day, whereas Crunchyroll posts the episodes to their site just 1 hour after they are released on Japanese syndication.

The episode will be available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the following time zones and regions:

Pacific Time: 9 AM PDT (October 18)

Eastern Time: 12 PM EDT (October 18)

British Time: 5 PM BST (October 18)

European Time: 6 PM CEST (October 18)

Indian time: 9:30 PM IST (October 18)

Philippine Time: 12 AM PHT (October 19)

Japanese Standard Time: 1 AM JST (October 19)

Australia Time: 1:30 AM ACST (October 19)

What to expect (speculative)

While this article will only speculate on what to expect from Chainsaw Man episode 2, one certainty for the upcoming installment is the formal introduction of two important characters. Both of these characters, who were either not seen or not named in the first episode, play important roles in the rest of the series' plot, so fans will undoubtedly want to watch this episode.

Beyond this, viewers will most likely see Denji introduced to what his life will be like as a Public Safety Devil Hunter. While it will almost certainly not be luxurious by any means, it will undoubtedly be an improvement over the life Denji was leading with Pochita before. Furthermore, the mysterious woman’s guarantees at the end of episode 1 suggest that it is a whole new world for Denji, who will likely play nice to remain there.

It's possible, however, that with a new life will come new issues, conflicts, and abrasive personalities for Denji to deal with. In particular, being a professional Devil Hunter, Denji is almost certain to meet some truly intriguing characters with unique circumstances, personalities, and backgrounds along the way.

As a result, fans can expect Chainsaw Man episode 2 to mainly give them an idea of what Denji’s new life will be like from now on. While one episode can hardly capture the entirety of Tatsuki Fujimoto's original series, it will undoubtedly serve as a good introduction for fans of what is to come.

