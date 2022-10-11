Chainsaw Man chapter 106: Yoru vs. Yuko begins, potential return to weekly releases, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 106 picks up the story after last week's shocking revelation that Yuko had not only made a contract with the Justice Devil, but also planned to kill with her powers. Despite this being presented somewhat comedically in the previous issue, Chainsaw Man chapter 106 instead takes a much darker and more serious approach to the issue at hand.

Even though this issue takes a much more serious approach to what is being set up in the series, there are still some scenes that perfectly capture the series' classic, humorous absurdity. Author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto excels at this, always finding a way to get readers to chuckle despite the darkness of the current situation.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down Chainsaw Man chapter 106 in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 106 sees Yoru take control ahead of her and Asa’s first real fight

Chainsaw Man chapter 106: The body-snatching begins

Chainsaw Man chapter 106 opens with several eerie shots of nighttime Tokyo, showing a murder of crows on a power line and a few empty buildings and alleyways. Fans are then shown Asa Mitaka following behind Yoru as the two walks through one of the alleyways.

Asa says that it’s her fault, asking Yoru for confirmation that Yuko only made the contract with the Justice Devil because of her. Yoru bluntly points out that Yuko said as much herself, prompting an image of her to appear in Asa’s mind.

She then asks Yoru how she thinks Yuko will "get rid of" her bullying problem, to which Yoru hilariously responds that Asa was told to stay away from school, saying it was "enough said." Asa questions this once more, prompting Yoru to bluntly tell her she already knows and should stop asking.

Yoru then tells Asa that Yuko intends to kill the classmates who bully her, prompting Asa to say she has to stop Yuko. However, Yoru questions how she does this, with Asa simply saying she’ll "talk her out of it." Yoru coolly asks how Asa will do that, prompting Asa to begin asking what she means before Yoru reveals that she’s taken over their body.

Asa runs through the corporeal form of Yoru, realizing that she is indeed not in control of their shared body. She yells for it back, but Yoru denies, saying they won’t talk Yuko out of anything and that they’ll kill her at school tomorrow. A shocked Asa questions this, prompting Yoru to reaffirm that their goal is to defeat Chainsaw Man himself.

Yoru's theory is that if they fight Yuko's Devil transformation at school, he'll reveal himself, while also pointing out that it's risky to keep a human who knows about her alive. After affirming to Asa that she’ll be staying in control until Yuko is dead, Chainsaw Man chapter 106 then cuts to Yuko in her backyard, where she’s burning the body of the neighbor she killed.

Yuko promises to save Asa soon, swearing to kill all the bad guys for her, “just like Chainsaw Man.” Chainsaw Man chapter 106 then shifts perspective to the next morning, where Yuko begins her soon-to-be eventful day at school.

Chainsaw Man chapter 106: Justice vs. War begins

Readers then see Yuko begin her morning walk to school, where she says hi to neighbors and passersby along the way, hobbling on her crutches to the bus. She arrives at school, where shots of hallways and a classroom are shown before focusing in on Yuko herself, who is traversing the school, pensively looking down at the ground.

However, she suddenly looks up with a shocked expression, seeing Yoru standing in front of her with a katana and saying it’s nice to meet her. Yuko quickly deduces that she’s going to be hunted by Yoru before commenting on how, while it’s amazing that Chainsaw Man goes to their school, it’s a letdown for her.

She continues, elaborating that the letdown is that having him around doesn’t stop bullying, since he’ll only kill Devils. Yuko then asks Yoru to move aside, saying they can fight after she kills the bullies. Yoru, however, counters that Yuko is planning to run as soon as she’s killed her targets in order to avoid Devil Hunters who will eventually show up.

Yuko counters that Yoru can’t beat her if they fight anyway, since Yuko can read her every move. Yoru, however, slyly counters that Yuko should beat her and kill her then, quickly elaborating that she’d be killing Asa in the process as well. Yuko looks down at the ground solemnly, saying that she likes Asa but hates Yoru, as her Devil transformation begins.

Much like the Class President’s transformation, Yuko’s skin starts bulging before the chapter shows window glass cracking and a shot of students in a classroom. Chainsaw Man chapter 106 then ends with Yoru and Yuko (in her Justice Devil transformation form) standing across from one another, ready to fight to the death in next week’s issue.

Chainsaw Man chapter 106: Final thoughts

Chainsaw Man chapter 106 is, overall, an incredibly exciting chapter that rapidly moves the second part’s plot forward. While many fans suspected that the Yuko plotline was a digression, it appears to be poised to advance the main story.

In either scenario of Chainsaw Man showing up or Yoru’s killing of Yuko, the two current main objectives of Asa and Yoru are advanced in some way, shape, or form. Additionally, fans are likely in for a treat with Yoru versus Yuko, seemingly set to begin in the next issue.

Speaking of the next issue, official release information sources peg the release date as October 18, surprisingly returning the series to a weekly release rather than bi-weekly. While it remains to be seen if this continues, all of these exciting aspects, factors, and consequences of this issue’s events make Chainsaw Man chapter 106 one to remember.

