Chainsaw Man anime international streaming details: When and where to watch episode 1

With the Chainsaw Man anime's premiere approaching, fans are eager to see episode 1 on Tuesday of this week. However, there has been some confusion as to exactly when international, non-Japanese fans will get to stream the first episode of Chainsaw Man.

Thankfully, Crunchyroll has recently announced all the streaming-related release details for the series' debut. While fans still have some time to go, it seems to be an extremely short wait, with the series set to premiere on Tuesday, October 11 via their platform.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Chainsaw Man release information.

Crunchyroll updates fans on Chainsaw Man release schedule, providing exact time episode goes live for streaming

Crunchyroll has recently announced that the first episode of the Chainsaw Man anime series will be going live via their website on Tuesday, October 11 at 9 AM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). It also provided a complete list of territories where the episode will be available, which includes almost every global region except the Asian continent.

North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are all included on the list. Asian regions, which were previously said to be handled by Amazon Prime Video and MediaLink outlets, are not mentioned in the Crunchyroll release details information schedule.

The series is set to premiere on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones and regions:

Pacific Time: 9 AM PDT (October 11)

Eastern Time: 12 PM EDT (October 11)

British Time: 5 PM BST (October 11)

European Time: 6 PM CEST (October 11)

Indian time: 9:30 PM IST (October 11)

Philippine Time: 12 AM PHT (October 12)

Japanese Standard Time: 1 AM JST (October 12)

Australia Time: 1:30 AM ACST (October 12

The locally syndicated Japanese premiere will take place approximately one hour before the first episode is released on Crunchyroll. The delay most likely resulted from bargaining agreements that granted original broadcasters like TV Tokyo and its various affiliated networks timed exclusivity rights.

MAPPA Studios is set to produce the series, with various notable and reputable names in the industry fulfilling various production roles as previously reported. Fans are especially excited about the opening and ending themes, which were previously reported to be different for each episode of the first season.

Author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto launched the second part of his original manga (the anime’s source material) in July 2022, and it has since been serialized on either a weekly or bi-weekly basis.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes