Chainsaw Man anime streaming details: Release date and time for every timezone

Crunchyroll announced at New York Comic Con on Friday, October 7, that the Chainsaw Man anime is set to premiere on the streaming service on October 11 at 12 PM EDT. This will be a slightly delayed premiere from the Japanese October 11 premiere at 00:00 JST (effectively, October 12 at 12 AM JST), which would be 11 AM EDT.

For Asian viewers, Chainsaw Man is set to premiere on TV Tokyo and 5 other affiliates, as well as on Amazon Prime Video and Medialink's various platforms. This is also where Japanese fans will be able to stream the anime, with Crunchyroll holding exclusive rights to internationally stream the series.

Crunchyroll releases updated streaming platform info just days ahead of Chainsaw Man anime’s premiere

After screening the U.S. premiere of the Chainsaw Man anime on Friday, October 7 at the 12:45–1:45 PM series panel, Crunchyroll announced the updated streaming time. The New York Comic Con screening also debuted the series’ English dub ahead of the Japanese dubs' release, which many believe is an indication that both dubs will be released simultaneously.

However, this is unconfirmed and purely speculative, with no news or rumors as of the writing of this article. What is confirmed is that Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in over 200 countries and territories around the world. The company has also confirmed several dubs for the series in addition to the original Japanese with English subtitles, including English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German dubs.

Based on the latest, freshly updated streaming release times, fans can expect the series to premiere on Crunchyroll at the following times in the following regions:

Pacific Time: 9 AM PDT (October 11)

Eastern Time: 12 PM EDT (October 11)

British Time: 5 PM BST (October 11)

European Time: 6 PM CEST (October 11)

Indian time: 9:30 PM IST (October 11)

Philippine Time: 12 AM PHT (October 12)

Japanese Standard Time: 1 AM JST (October 12)

Australia Time: 1:30 AM ACST (October 12)

MAPPA Studios is behind the project's animation, with Ryu Nakayama of Black Clover and certain Jujutsu Kaisen episodes set to direct. Hiroshi Seko is writing the scripts, with Kazutaka Sugiyama designing the characters and Tatsuya Yoshihara directing the action. Makoto Nakazono is in charge of the Devils’ character designs, and Yusuke Takeda is taking care of the art. Naomi Nakano is the color key artist, Yohei Miyahara is designing the screens, and finally, Kensuke Ushio is composing the music.

