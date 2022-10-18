Chainsaw Man chapter 107: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

In a glorious (although potentially temporary) return to weekly serialization, Chainsaw Man chapter 107 is set to debut just one week after the previous issue’s release. While series author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto began part 2’s serialization in a weekly timeframe, he switched to a bi-weekly schedule roughly a month into serialization.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether or not this return to weekly serialization will continue or if it is temporary. In any case, fans can count on Chainsaw Man chapter 107 to be released this week.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release date information for Chainsaw Man chapter 107 and speculates on what fans can expect.

Chainsaw Man chapter 107 set to begin Yoru vs. Yuko in earnest, will likely set up Denji’s arrival

Release date and time, where to read

Yash @YashChillinn

LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!

#chainsawman #チェンソーマン EPISODE 2 AND CHAPTER 107 AT THE SAME DAY SAME TIMELET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!! EPISODE 2 AND CHAPTER 107 AT THE SAME DAY SAME TIMELET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!! #chainsawman #チェンソーマン https://t.co/ry6aTKPiyN

Chainsaw Man chapter 107 is set to release sometime during the day on Tuesday, October 18, for most international readers. Select international readers, as well as domestic Japanese readers, will instead see the issue released in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, October 19.

Fans can read the issue either via Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former is a free service that lets readers view the first or latest three chapters in a series, while the latter is a paid subscription-based service that gives readers access to select series in their entirety.

The issue is set to release at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Time: 8AM PST (October 18)

Eastern Time: 11AM EST (October 18)

British Time: 4PM BST (October 18)

European Time: 5PM CEST (October 18)

Indian time: 8:30PM IST (October 18)

Philippine Time: 11PM PHT (October 18)

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM JST (October 19)

Australia Time: 12:30AM ACST (October 19)

What to expect (speculative)?

Yash @YashChillinn

#chainsawman

that means we will get anime and manga chapters every week!!!

#チェンソーマン CHAINSAW MAN IS BACK TO WEEKLY RELEASE CHAPTER 107 WILL RELEASE ON 18TH OCTthat means we will get anime and manga chapters every week!!! CHAINSAW MAN IS BACK TO WEEKLY RELEASE CHAPTER 107 WILL RELEASE ON 18TH OCT#chainsawmanthat means we will get anime and manga chapters every week!!! #チェンソーマン https://t.co/nXx0Oj4c3p

Fans can expect an absolute slugfest to go down between Yoru and Yuko in Chainsaw Man Chapter 107. While the two directly confront one another for the first time, their ideologies and opinions regarding Asa’s existence and her relationship with Yuko are staunchly different.

Thus, fans can expect the issue to mainly be fight scenes with little to no dialogue included. Fujimoto typically likes to keep the focus on the action when fights occur, and it seems likely that he’ll continue that trend here. If dialogue does occur at a frequent pace, the discussion will most likely center around Asa, with either party criticizing the other for “using” her for their own good.

The fight may also reveal Yuko’s past experience with Devils, specifically how her parents were killed by them, as was revealed several issues ago. This could also explain why Yuko apparently cares so deeply for Asa to the point of giving herself over to a Devil.

One thing fans can count on not seeing in this issue is Denji, and even if he does appear, it will most likely be in a very brief capacity. One possibility is that he would arrive at the fight at the end of the issue, while another could be that he’ll be in school hearing about the Devil fight. In any scenario, he likely won’t be actually fighting Yuko or Yoru in the issue, even if he does enter the fray.

Fans should keep in mind, however, that this is all speculative, with no spoiler information for Chainsaw Man chapter 107 being available as of this article’s writing. As a result, fans may see Fujimoto totally subvert expectations by not even focusing on the fight in the upcoming chapter, let alone including Denji in it.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes