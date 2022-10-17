Chainsaw Man anime to remove the Muscle Devil sequence

It was recently reported that the second episode of the Chainsaw Man anime is set to cut out a section of its story for the sake of time and adaptation pace. While the report is by no means official, Twitter user @klesyeager1 (Kles) claims that the information comes from "a reliable weibo user."

Weibo is a Chinese-based forum site for fans to come and discuss a variety of topics. While news typically comes from reputable sites and sources, Kles assures their followers that the news is indeed reliable based on their source.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest Chainsaw Man anime news, as well as the implications of the story it may have.

Allegedly removed scene from Chainsaw Man anime’s second episode likely to have minimal effects on story

kles🕊️⚡ @klesyeager1 According to a reliable weibo user the entire muscle devil sequence from the manga is removed in the anime.

It won't be in ep 2. According to a reliable weibo user the entire muscle devil sequence from the manga is removed in the anime.It won't be in ep 2. https://t.co/zFewDGYU3m

As mentioned above, the report comes from an unconventional and unknown online source. While something of a similar nature can be said for nearly all anime and manga information that comes out online, this Chainsaw Man anime information truly comes from unknown sources.

Therefore, while fans are free to speculate on the validity of this report, they should keep in mind that nothing is official until it’s released by MAPPA or other veritable sources. With this latest news representing the essence of the word “unofficial,” fans should be wary of taking the Twitter user's alleged news as fact.

If the Muscle Devil sequence is truly removed from the anime’s upcoming episode, there will be no major effects to the story overall. Arguably, the most important one is an early characterization of Denji and Makima’s relationship, mainly via the conversation the two have after the latter assigns the former to killing the Muscle Devil.

kles🕊️⚡ @klesyeager1 It's gonna be so funny seeing people act like this is a huge issue and hate it even though 70% of people don't even remember this sequence lmaoo. It's gonna be so funny seeing people act like this is a huge issue and hate it even though 70% of people don't even remember this sequence lmaoo.

Furthermore, other important aspects of the issue, which stem from this encounter with the Muscle Devil, can be easily worked on as dialog for the franchise’s other events. Thankfully, Denji’s having battled the Zombie Devil in the first episode allows the anime’s production team to reorganize dialog and events in this way while still maintaining the core causes and effects.

As a result, the loss of this scene isn’t awfully impactful for the Chainsaw Man anime. This is true because it is the only appearance of Muscle Devil in the series, especially considering that the same ends from the sequence can be achieved without its presence. However, fans should prepare themselves to see the sequence adapted in the end due to the dubiousness of this news.

