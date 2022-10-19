Chainsaw Man episode 2: Aki and Power introduced, Denji's goal decided, and more

Chainsaw Man episode 2 was released in the early afternoon of Tuesday, October 18, bringing with it some exciting developments and advances for the series’ anime. While some material from the manga was cut for the anime adaptation, it wasn't anything too significant, and the story flowed just fine without it.

Chainsaw Man episode 2 particularly excels at showing readers Denji’s mindset following his meeting with Makima, which has seemingly changed his life overnight. Additionally, the introduction of Aki and Power help to solidify exactly how impactful these changes will be in the series’ future.

Follow along as this article fully recaps the most important moments of Chainsaw Man episode 2.

Chainsaw Man episode 2 introduces new characters and organizations as series gets set to truly begin

Chainsaw Man episode 2: Udon for breakfast

Chainsaw Man episode 2 begins with Makima and Denji in the car, where Denji’s stomach growls. Denji shares his name with Makima, who then tells him that from now on he’s in her care, saying she needs to hear "woof" or "yes" for answers or she’ll put her "dog" (Denji) down. She even says she has no use for a dog who doesn’t obey orders.

Denji recalls how he thought she was nice when they first met, before cursing how mean she appears to be and how he's being treated like a dog. He also thinks of how Pochita is now dead when his stomach growls once more, prompting Makima to suggest she treat them to breakfast since her group hasn’t eaten either.

She gives Denji her jacket so he’s not as conspicuous, prompting Denji to begin professing his love for Makima and how grateful he is that she spoke to him. Chainsaw Man episode 2 then plays its opening theme and sequence, before returning to Makima and Denji in line for Udon.

エヴァンゲリオン４ @psIronfist chainsaw man episode 2 lesss goooo chainsaw man episode 2 lesss goooo

They each order a dish before Denji nearly passes out and collapses into Makima's arms, explaining that this happens because his chainsaws cut him up as well. He explains how Pochita replaced his heart after Makima asks how he ended up like this, lamenting that his best friend died in the process.

She explains that there’s not even a name for what happened to him, but that she believes him anyway. Chainsaw Man episode 2 then sees Makima claim that Pochita is alive inside him, not in a sentimental sense but really and truly, since his body has both the scent of a Devil and a human. Denji passes out once more before waking up in Makima’s lap, eating his udon right after.

Makima asks him if he needs help eating, to which he says he does, prompting the former to feed Denji as he joyfully barks. She then shares her name with him for the first time, causing Denji to ask if there’s a type of guy she likes. She thinks about it for a second before responding that she’s into the "Denji type," prompting Denji to calmly celebrate that it’s him before the scene changes.

Chainsaw Man episode 2: Arrival in Tokyo

Chainsaw Man episode 2 then sees Denji and Makima arrive in Tokyo, where they head to the Tokyo headquarters for Public Safety Devil Hunters. She explains that, including civilians, there are over a thousand Devil Hunters in Tokyo, but Public Safety has the best pay and vacation benefits. Denji begins desiring to work together with Makima, since they may get together as a result.

In Makima’s office, she gives Denji an outfit to change into for work, where the next scene sees him dressed up and introduced to Aki Hayakawa, his senior with 3 years of experience. She assigns Denji to shadow him, who is perplexed that he isn't working with her. Aki says that Denji’s not even in Makima's league as the former drags him out. This, however, prompts Makima to come over and tell him that they can work together someday if he performs well.

Chainsaw Man episode 2 then switches scenes again, showing Aki and Denji walking through the streets of Tokyo as the latter attempts to ask the former if Makima has a boyfriend. Aki tells Denji to come with him, taking him to an alleyway where he begins beating Denji up and telling him he should quit the job since he’s not cut out for it.

Addy @addy_553

#chainsawman Is it just me who is disappointed that they didn't included muscle devil part in episode 2!! Is it just me who is disappointed that they didn't included muscle devil part in episode 2!!#chainsawman

Aki says he’s trying to be nice here, sharing his experiences with prior coworkers who all ended up dying. He asks Denji if he just took the job to get with Makima, which Denji confirms, prompting Aki to say that he was right and that he’ll let Makima know that Denji ran off. Hilariously, however, Denji instead rushes up behind Aki and knees him in the crotch.

Denji calls Aki a nice guy, saying when he fights another man it’s "nuts or nothing" for him as he proceeds to kick Aki’s crotch several times. Denji essentially then says that this job has already given him a better life than he’s ever had, saying he doesn’t care if the job kills him. He says it’s not just his life anymore as a brawl starts between Aki and Denji, where it’s clear that Aki also likes Makima.

After one more crotch shot from Denji, Aki passes out from the pain, forcing the two to return to Makima’s office. Denji says Aki’s crotch was attacked by the Nut Devil, prompting Makima to ask if the two got along. Despite both denying this, she takes it as a confirmation, before saying that Denji will be joining Aki’s squad. It’s also revealed here that Aki’s squad is experimental, operating differently from others.

Chainsaw Man @CSMDaily The cinematic references of the opening of Chainsaw Man are amazing The cinematic references of the opening of Chainsaw Man are amazing https://t.co/OG5vry5v7s

Makima reveals to Aki that Denji is human but can transform into a Devil, which Aki says he always thought were baseless rumors. She then says that Denji is special and will receive special treatment, adding that if he tries to retire or run away, he’ll die. In other words, Denji will be working with Aki’s squad until he dies.

In the following scene, Aki announces that Denji will be moving in with him, warning his new roommate that if he tries to flee, he will kill him. Denji asks if Makima is a bad person, to which Aki says she is, but Denji shouldn’t chase her if he thinks that way. Denji then says he wishes he could hug Makima again, as Aki freaks out at his having gotten to hug her once.

Chainsaw Man episode 2: A better life

Chinmay🐬 @ChinmayZanpure #csm #chainsawman Episode 2 of chainsawman proves to be moving at an excellent pace. It'so Motivational 🤣 really enjoyed it. Best girl power is also here Episode 2 of chainsawman proves to be moving at an excellent pace. It'so Motivational 🤣 really enjoyed it. Best girl power is also here🔥 #csm #chainsawman https://t.co/oVN2YxVC3D

Chainsaw Man episode 2 then cuts to Denji’s breakfast the next morning, where he has put strawberry jam, plum jam, orange jam, honey, butter, and cinnamon on his toast. He says it tastes amazing after taking a bite, as Aki looks on at the massive mess his new roommate/responsibility has made.

In the scenes that follow, the two learn to live together while Denji shows no awareness of even the most fundamental social norms. Shortly after this, the two are called to deal with a Fiend, where Aki explains that a Fiend is just a Devil that has taken over a human corpse. Denji asks if that makes him a Fiend, but Aki disputes this, saying Fiends always have characteristic heads.

He tells Denji to turn into a Devil and kill the Fiend so he can figure out if Denji is of any use. Shortly after, the Fiend rushes them, causing Denji to instantly raise his axe and decapitate it. Aki asks why he didn’t use his powers, to which Denji essentially says he felt bad since he could’ve ended up like a Fiend as well.

valeria | TOH SPOILERS🦉🏠 @valeriaxn_ // chainsaw man ep02

the animation is way better in episode 2 and idk why JEJTJRJ it feels different and i like it better!!!

also, they took the part were denji had to kill a kid that was a devil, i’m guessing cause of time. // chainsaw man ep02the animation is way better in episode 2 and idk why JEJTJRJ it feels different and i like it better!!!also, they took the part were denji had to kill a kid that was a devil, i’m guessing cause of time.

Chainsaw Man episode 2 then sees Aki press Denji’s head against a nearby window, where he says that Fiends are like any other Devil and that he should drop the sympathy. Aki also reveals that his entire family was killed by a Devil right in front of him, saying everyone is serious about hunting and killing Devils besides Denji.

He asks Denji if he wants to be friends with a Devil, and he responds that he would if there was a Devil he could be friends with since he’s never had any friends before. Aki says he’ll remember that as he leaves the room, while Denji reveals that he didn’t use his powers in order to prevent blood from getting on some nearby porno magazines.

He tells Pochita he’s already living his dream like their contract said, before questioning how Aki must still be chasing his dream, which is likely revenge-based. Denji concludes that his life is missing a goal to work towards, which he quickly identifies for himself as being able to touch Makima’s chest. Denji declares this to be his dream, as the scene changes back to Makima’s office.

Chainsaw Man episode 2 sees Denji accidentally say "boobs" to Makima here, prompting Aki to tell him to pay attention as Makima announces her giving him a partner. She explains that Public Safety most often works in two-man teams, as Power arrives in gaudy fashion, demanding that the humans bow down to her. It’s revealed that Power is a Fiend, which Denji argues against before realizing Power is female.

Makima explains that Power is highly rational, which is why she’s being put on Aki’s experimental team. She emphasizes that if the team is broken up, both Denji and Power will die, as the next scene sees the two patrolling rooftops. An impatient Power slaps Denji on the back of the head and demands something to kill, as Denji says he can put up with her antics since she’s attractive enough.

Denji and Power then run into police, where Denji tells them they’re part of Public Safety as the two officers walk away. The duo then inquires as to where the Devils are, prompting Power to speculate that it could be her scent scaring her away because she is such a powerful Devil. Realizing Aki put them together, Denji accuses the former of having paired them up in an attempt to get him fired.

sleb @aliv3_sapphic happy chainsaw man episode 2 day happy chainsaw man episode 2 day

Chainsaw Man episode 2 then sees Power say she smells blood, as she rushes off towards the source in a frenzy. The source is revealed to be a Sea Cucumber Devil, which a civilian Devil Hunter is waiting to engage, as Power leaps off a building, makes a hammer out of blood, and smashes the Sea Cucumber Devil instantly while cackling, bringing Chainsaw Man episode 2 to an end.

Chainsaw Man episode 2: In summation

Chainsaw Man episode 2 is, overall, a fairly exciting and engaging early-season installment for the latest smash-hit anime series. It primarily focuses on Denji’s getting acquainted with Public Safety and his new coworkers, which is an excellent adaptation choice for the episode.

Chainsaw Man episode 2 also does an exceptional job of communicating the key information needed from the cut material without actually including said material. While many fans hope there aren’t many scenes beyond this point which are cut for time, Chainsaw Man episode 2’s handling of the matter at least instills confidence and trust in viewers for later decisions.

Power’s introduction in Chainsaw Man episode 2 is also very well done, ending off on what is certainly a memorable note for those anime-only viewers meeting her for the first time. Additionally, it seems the series will be getting to the Bat Devil arc fairly soon, which is something every viewer should be excited about.

Follow along for more Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

