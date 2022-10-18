One Piece chapter 1064 (Additional Spoilers): Kuma's Lunarian origins teased, Law vs. Blackbeard begins, and more 

One Piece chapter 1064 initial spoilers were released late on Monday, October 17, bringing with them some truly exciting events. This was only exacerbated by the arrival of the issue's additional spoilers, which seemingly tease the enigmatic origins of a long-time fan-favorite character.

One Piece chapter 1064's additional spoilers also excitedly continue the on-screen fight of Law and the Heart Pirates versus Blackbeard and the Blackbeard Pirates. It seems that this is something series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda wants to focus on for the time being, which is certainly exciting news to many fans.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest One Piece chapter 1064 spoilers.

One Piece chapter 1064 sees Big Mom declared dead amidst Yonko-level battlefield

Initial spoilers

One Piece chapter 1064’s initial spoilers begin by discussing the cover page, which sees Aokiji and Van Auger having kidnapped Charlotte Pudding. They are seen on Blackbeard’s ship in the cover story, rather than in Totto Land. Spoilers go on to specify that roughly half of the issue is Law versus Blackbeard.

The spoilers continue, seemingly getting into the Law versus Blackbeard fight by specifying the former’s use of Amputate, which the latter counters. As they fight, Pudding is shown being held hostage on Blackbeard’s ship, likely with Aokiji and Van Augur nearby (although this isn’t confirmed in spoilers).

Per Lebrent and Etenboby of the WorstGen forums, it is not confirmed whether or not Pudding has awakened her third eye. Readers allegedly only see her locked in a cell, where she teases Teach’s subordinates by saying “if Mom were alive, she would shut you all up.” This would seemingly confirm, assuming the spoilers to be true, that Big Mom did indeed die in Wano.

One Piece chapter 1064’s additional spoilers continue, specifying that the crews of the Blackbeard Pirates and the Heart Pirates are now engaging one another in combat. The issue then seemingly shifts perspectives here, as it sees Akainu either hearing about or discussing the fight between Law and Blackbeard on “winner island.”

The additional spoilers then claim the issue to return to Egghead Island, where Bonney’s fit of rage has reverted the group to the age of 4 years old. Bonney explains that Kuma was sentenced to life in prison “back then,” while also adding that he’s from a “special race.” While unconfirmed in spoilers, many fans suspect this “special race” to be that of a Lunarian.

The spoilers then shift perspective to the Thousand Sunny, where Zoro and Brook seemingly stayed with the ship while others went with Vegapunk Lilith. They also specify that everyone but Zoro and Brook were given new clothes. Finally, at the end of the issue, Shaka (Vegapunk-01) is seen talking to Monkey D. Dragon, letting his apparent comrade know that he (Vegapunk) will probably die soon.

The One Piece Chapter 1064 additional spoilers also unfortunately specify the series to be on break next week, meaning fans will be waiting quite some time for the follow up to these events. Nevertheless, the spoilers paint what would seem to be an engaging and exciting picture for the issue. With any luck, the spoilers will indeed prove themselves accurate come the issue’s official release later this week.

