One Piece Chapter 1064 (initial spoilers): Blackbeard vs Law begins, Big Mom's fate confirmed, and more

One Piece chapter 1064 is scheduled to be released on October 23, 2022, but its spoilers have recently been leaked by Etenboby.

While the chapter will mostly focus on the Blackbeard pirates, we will also see some of the Straw Hat Pirates' discoveries. There will also be a few surprises and revelations.

Continue reading to find out more about the initial spoilers for One Piece chapter 1064, titled Egghead Lab Phase.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga One Piece.

Here are the initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1064: Egghead Lab Phase

A short recap of One Piece chapter 1063

Bonney speaks about Kuma (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

Luffy's group had encountered a Pacifista who resembled Bartholomew Kuma in chapter 1063. Bonney, who had recently revealed that Kuma is her father, had intervened to stop Luffy from attacking the fake Kuma.

In the meantime, the Blackbeard Pirates and the Heart Pirates had crossed paths. Blackbeard had demanded the Road Poneglyph etchings which were in Law's possession. Instead, Law had challenged Blackbeard to a fight.

Fans are anxious after the events of the previous issue. There's a lot to look forward to if the spoilers are true.

The nature of Kuzan's alliance with Blackbeard will be revealed

Kuzan as seen in One Piece anime (Toei Animation)

According to One Piece chapter 1064 spoilers, the cover title says "Kuzan and Van Agur of Blackbeard Pirates."

It has already been speculated that Kuzan, also known as Aokiji, the former Marine admiral, had made a pact with the Blackbeard Pirates. The cover title will officially confirm that he has joined Blackbeard's crew.

He is said to be working with Blackbeard's sniper Van Augur, which could imply that they are the ones who kidnapped Pudding in chapter 1063 of One Piece.

Pudding will declare Big Mom's death

Pudding as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

According to the spoilers, Pudding, who was kidnapped and was aboard Blackbeard's ship, will open her third eye and declare that Big Mom is dead in One Piece chapter 1064.

While Big Mom's death comes as a surprise, it will also have implications for the Straw Hat Pirates. The most pressing question is what will become of Zeus the Thundercloud, who has been fused with Nami's Sorcery Clima-Tact. After all, Zeus was created from a soul fragment of Big Mom.

A fight between Law and Blackbeard will ensue

Blackbeard as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The much anticipated clash between Trafalgar D. Law's Heart Pirates and Blackbeard will finally take place in One Piece chapter 1064.

Tension was already building in chapter 1063 as we saw Law challenge Blackbeard to an all-or-nothing combat.

According to rumors in the leaked spoilers, not only will readers witness a duel between Blackbeard and Law, but their respective crews will also join the fight.

To make matters more interesting, Akainu will be on his way to Winner island where the fight will take place.

Shaka talks to Dragon

Zoro as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy's team on Egghead Island will learn more about Kuma's history and his race from Bonney. Zoro and Brook will remain on the ship.

This chapter will also present one of Dr. Vegapunk's six satellites, Punk 01, also known as Shaka in One Piece chapter 1064.

To add to the mystery surrounding Vegapunk, it will be revealed that Shaka is in contact with the Revolutionary army. The spoiler revealed:

"At the end of the chapter, Shaka talks to Dragon. Shaka says he (Vegapunk) will probably die soon."

One Piece manga has undoubtedly entered the series' final saga, which explains the plot's momentum.

Check out Viz Media's official English translation of One Piece chapter 1064, which will be available on their website.

