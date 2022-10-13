One Piece chapter 1063 spoilers elaborate upon Kuma and Bonney's relationship

One Piece chapter 1063 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, October 16. The chapter's initial spoilers, which were released on Tuesday, October 11, suggest that more information about Bartholomew Kuma and Jewelry Bonney's relationship will be revealed.

Up until now, Bonney and Kuma have only appeared sparsely. However, the last few chapters have brought the two characters into limelight, linking their stories to the Straw Hats Pirates' quest to find Vegapunk.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga One Piece. This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Details about Kuma and Bonney's relationship might be disclosed in One Piece chapter 1063

Luffy, Bonney, and the others meet a fake Kuma

Bonney speaks about Kuma (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha/Viz Media/One Piece)

In One Piece chapter 1063, while still looking for Vegapunk's lab, Luffy and some of his crew, along with Bonney, will come across a robot version of Kuma. Unlike the real Kuma, this cyborg is dressed in a police uniform, wears sunglasses and has robotic shoulders.

Kuma, the police robot, will attack them and just as Luffy is about to strike back, Bonney will step in and disclose that Kuma is her real father and the only living family member she has left.

According to spoilers, the manga chapter will also include a quick shot of a younger Kuma holding a younger Bonney. This will provide more insight into Bonney's emotional attachment to her father.

One Piece chapter 1062 has already revealed that Kuma is Bonney's father. It was also disclosed that Bonney's journey to Egghead Island in search of Vegapunk was motivated by her desire to learn more about Kuma's transformation into a Pacifista.

Bonney and Kuma's shared past

Kuma as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Bonney is still a relatively unknown character, despite her apparent importance. Earlier in One Piece, Bonney was seen at Mary Geoise, where the Celestial Dragons were mistreating Kuma. She seemed genuinely heartbroken after witnessing his devastating subjugation.

Kuma was the former king of the Sorbet Kingdom before becoming a Revolutionary and then a Warlord. The World Government then turned him into a weaponized cyborg. It is no wonder that Bonney, being Kuma's daughter, is seeking vengeance on those who have wronged her father.

Unfortunately, the current spoilers for One Piece chapter 1063 do not provide a complete picture. Fans can expect to learn more about Bonney, Kuma, and Vegapunk in the upcoming chapters, including One Piece chapter 1063, if the official release is consistent with the spoilers.

Mangaka Eiichiro Oda has reached the final stage of his story, and it is expected that many of the mysteries which he had withheld answers of, will finally be revealed.

Poll : 0 votes