Chainsaw Man: Every main character you need to know about before episode 2

Following the premiere of Chainsaw Man Episode 1, fans are clamoring for any and all information they can get pertaining to the series’ second episode. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until its airing next week to discover its story content, with no preview or spoilers to go off of when discussing next episode’s events.

Nevertheless, fans are incredibly excited for the next episode of Chainsaw Man, and can’t wait to see what characters they’ll meet next. With the first episode being all about Denji and Pochita, fans can no doubt expect some key characters to appear in the next episode and those immediately beyond.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down every main character fans need to know about heading into Chainsaw Man Episode 2.

Warning: Light spoilers ahead for Chainsaw Man episode 2 and beyond.

Makima, Aki Hayakawa, and Public Safety group are 3 major players heading into Chainsaw Man Episode 2

Makima

Makima as seen in Chainsaw Man Episode 1 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While fans technically first see Makima towards the end of Chainsaw Man’s first episode, she’s not actually formally introduced here, despite conversing with Denji. From her initial appearance, it is clear that she is someone important or at least in charge of others, but not much can be deduced about her role, character, or personality from this debut.

Makima is a high-ranking Public Safety Devil Hunter who is eventually put in charge of her own groups, Public Safety Tokyo Special Division 4 and Tokyo Special Division 5. The former group is where Denji eventually finds himself employed by Public Safety, an employment which Makima offers to him at the end of the series’ first episode.

On the surface, Makima appears to be a nice, gentle, social, and friendly woman, albeit sometimes acting a little forceful with those beneath her professionally. Nevertheless, her general demeanor is described as pleasant, and she’s seen always relaxed and smiling even during times of crisis, to the point of being eerie.

It is entirely possible that something more sinister and chilling lurks just beneath the surface. However, fans will have to keep watching to find out one way or the other.

Aki Hayakawa

Aki Hayakawa is a fan-favorite Chainsaw Man character for manga readers, being a part of the series’ core cast alongside Denji, Makima, and one other yet-introduced character. Aki is another high-ranking Public Safety Devil Hunter, eventually being a part of Makima’s Tokyo Special Division 4 squad alongside Denji and just-introduced Makima.

His personality is one which is incredibly stoic, mature and blunt with others, even to the point of rudeness at times. This is especially true when dealing with his coworker Devil Hunters. However, beneath this rough exterior lies a kind, loving soul, who often gets attached to others too easily and hates to see people get hurt, especially close friends.

Despite the harsh exterior and murderous line of work, he is regarded by his colleagues as a “normal person” who hasn’t fully closed off his emotions. He gives in to his softer side at times, showing a willingness to sacrifice himself to save other people, even at risk of his own death and not completing a certain ultimate goal of his.

One thing Aki hates is people who don’t take their jobs as Devil Hunters seriously or fight for superficial and material reasons. Despite this philosophy getting in between him and Denji at first, the two eventually begin bonding as the series progresses.

Public Safety group

Finally, the Public Safety group is a government organization which sanctions Devil Hunters to perform their work as approved by the Japanese government. Not much is known about how the organization is run, but their main goal seems to be the elimination of any and all Devils, with a few key exceptions.

Additionally, the group is shown to have a council of higher-ups who seemingly make decisions and dole out punishment. This would imply them to be a fairly well-run organization, even if exactly how that organization functions isn’t quite made clear. While Private Sector Devil Hunting, such as what Denji did, has its benefits, working as a Public Safety Devil Hunter seems to be the better choice overall.

For one, Makima states at one point that Public Safety has someone who can reattach the severed limbs of humans. This would seemingly imply that Public Safety employees have access to better healthcare than the general public.

The suit-like uniform of Public Safety Devil Hunters is also reinforced to protect against Devil attacks, meaning they’re better equipped than their Private Sector counterparts.

