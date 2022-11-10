Crunchyroll hosts New York City based live music event to rekindle 90s anime nostalgia

Despite 2022 already being an exciting year for anime streaming giant Crunchyroll, with their acquisition of Funimation and incredible Fall 2022 lineup, they’re not done yet. Wednesday, November 9 saw Crunchyroll announce their Anime Y2K Party in New York City, scheduled for November 19.

The event is set to take place at Terminal 5 in New York City, located in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. It’s currently unknown as of this article’s writing whether or not Crunchyroll intends to stream the live music featured there or not.

Crunchyroll’s domination over anime industry continues with inventive celebration of anime culture

As mentioned above, Crunchyroll intends to host a New York City-based event called the "Anime Y2K Party" on November 19.

As mentioned above, Crunchyroll intends to host a New York City-based event called the “Anime Y2K Party” on November 19. Meant to inspire nostalgia of the 90s anime scene, several notable DJs and musicians from Japan and other parts of the world will perform live at the event. Currently announced acts include D-YAMA, DJ WILDPARTY, TEDDYLOID, and JVNA.

The event is described as a “90s nostalgia-filled music experience,” seemingly focusing primarily on the musical acts that will be present. However, the event also promises that attendees will be “transported into a slice of the Akihabara, Tokyo nightclub scene, circa the 1990s with live music, supercharged trailers of current anime series, photo ops, and games.”

The event is set to be held at the Terminal 5 venue in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of New York City. Doors are set to open at 7 PM, Eastern Standard Time. It is currently unclear if any streaming or virtual attendance options will be provided for those interested but unable to attend in person.

The event will coincide with the Anime NYC convention, scheduled to take place on November 18-20 at New York City’s Javits Center. The convention will include anime premieres, special guests, series-centric panels featuring cast and staff, autographing sessions, and more. Three-day tickets for the convention are unfortunately sold out as of this article’s writing.

No information is currently available regarding entry into the Anime Y2K Party, with other sources also not addressing this aspect of the event.

However, if it is intended to coincide with the Anime NYC convention, tickets will most likely be distributed at the convention to convention attendees, as a means of deepening their weekend experience.

