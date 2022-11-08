Chainsaw Man chapter 110: Yoshida stops Denji, Yuko returns to Asa, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 110 was released early Tuesday morning, November 8, bringing with it an interesting and certainly expectation-subverting issue. The chapter is as good as any released during Part 2 thus far, featuring a host of appearances from some of the series’ most beloved (still living) characters.

Chainsaw Man chapter 110 is also quite intriguing for the parallels it attempts to make between Denji and Asa. While the context for the latter’s situation is still severely lacking, Asa seems to be plagued by a similar type of guilt to what Denji felt for killing his father.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the incredibly exciting events of Chainsaw Man chapter 110.

Chainsaw Man chapter 110: Denji and Asa parallels ensue as the latter finds a door of her own to keep shut

Chainsaw Man chapter 110: Chainsaw vs. War…?

Chainsaw Man chapter 110 begins immediately where the previous issue left off, with an angry Yoru determined to confront Denji, whom she knows as Chainsaw Man. She grabs one of Yuko’s tentacles, turning it into a Yuko Leg Sword, before asking Chainsaw Man if he remembers her.

A silent Denji hilariously begins checking out the nearly-nude body of Yoru, who has been stripped down to her underwear thanks to Asa’s plan. The silence is interrupted by a hand sticking up out of Yuko’s intestines, revealing it to be the girl Denji saved in the last issue. Denji recognizes her after a second, telling her that he saved her.

However, Chainsaw Man chapter 110 sees her become frightened by Denji’s close-up appearance, with his head chainsaw inches from her face. She begs him not to eat her, which Denji says he won’t, giving him an idea in the process. He tells her that he’s Chainsaw Man, and he doesn’t eat people because he’s a human on the inside.

Then, various students converse, revealing crucial information about Yuko's attack and its aftermath. Apparently, four kids from Class 2 died, and one girl remembers Yuko as "the annoying one" while discussing how it was she who turned into the Devil. Yuko was also allegedly bullied in middle school, offering a further reason for her making a deal with the Justice Devil. It’s also revealed that Yuko got away after the incident and has still not been found.

Chainsaw Man chapter 110 also includes an additional line of dialogue here that implies that Yuko was tricked by the Justice Devil. This would seemingly support the initial evidence that something suspicious was happening with their contract, initially suggested several chapters prior by Yuko saying she gave the Justice Devil nothing in return.

Chainsaw Man chapter 110: Another door

Chainsaw Man chapter 110 then shows a panel of a feather falling before Asa begins discussing a dream she has as she travels down an alleyway with several dead chickens on the ground. She explains that she’s always running down this alleyway, at first avoiding stepping on the dead chickens but eventually being unable to after a certain point due to their numbers.

She then comes to a portion of the alleyway that is pitch-black dark, saying that this is the part she always wakes up at. The issue then sees her wake up from the latest occurrence of this dream, sweating and scared at first. Seeing Yoru sleeping beside her, she calms down, going to get a drink of water before going back to bed.

However, she’s interrupted by a ring at her door, with the time being nearly 1:30 AM. The confused Asa turns towards the door and approaches, asking who it is that is ringing. It’s revealed to be Yuko, who apologizes for showing up so late. A shocked Asa races towards the door, reaching for the handle to open it before Yuko yells at her not to.

Yuko explains to the confused Asa that she managed to get away, but has since turned into a Devil. She’s worried that if she sees Asa, she might try to eat her and not be able to restrain herself. However, in its final panels, Chainsaw Man chapter 110 sees the brave (yet arguably foolish) Asa open the door, as a Devilified Yuko berates her for opening it after she said not to.

Chainsaw Man chapter 110: Final thoughts

Chainsaw Man chapter 110 marks yet another incredibly exciting and suggestive issue from Fujimoto. The elaboration on the events following Yuko’s assault, as well as her apparent Devilification, seems to suggest more was at work with whoever revived her. The issue also does a great job of showing that Yoshida truly is watching Denji at all times, even as chaos ensues.

The issue also thematically sets up Asa and Denji to be very similar, especially considering Asa’s dream scene and a "don’t open the door" scene of her own following immediately after. The inclusion of these scenes and the manner of their presentation would suggest that Asa also has a dark, troubling past of her own, which plagues her mind as it once did Denji’s.

Finally, the appearance of Yuko in Chainsaw Man chapter 110’s final moments is yet another enthralling addition to the issue. Further intrigue and suspense are now added to the wait for the series’ next issue, which is set to be released on Wednesday, November 16 at 12 AM JST as of this article’s writing.

