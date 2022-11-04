Chainsaw Man Episode 5: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man Episode 5 is set to be released on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 12 am JST. Fans are incredibly excited to see what the next episode has in store for them as the Bat Devil arc is brought to an end.

Additionally, many viewers are expressing their interest in seeing how the protagonist trio of Denji, Power, and Aki will grow with one another in the next episode and beyond.

Unfortunately, Chainsaw Man Episode 5 still has several days before its official release. While the series’ future is murky, it’s clear that a new arc is coming, and fans are super anxious to see just what it is with the launch of the upcoming episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Chainsaw Man Episode 5, speculates on what to expect, and more.

Chainsaw Man Episode 5 likely set to begin Eternity Devil arc

Release date and time, where to watch

JEPHHY @_Jephhy When is chainsaw man episode 5 going to be released? When is chainsaw man episode 5 going to be released?

For most international fans, the 12 am Tuesday, November 9, release translates to the episode being launched sometime during the day on Tuesday, November 8. However, select international fans will get the episode in the extremely early hours of Wednesday morning, November 9, similar to Japanese fans.

Furthermore, the series is set to see a one-hour delay when it comes to the availability of the Japanese premiere on Crunchyroll. As a result, Asian fans will be able to stream it instantly on Amazon Prime Video and various MediaLink outlets, while international fans will have to wait an hour to be able to watch the episode on Crunchyroll.

These are the times the next episode is set to be released at for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 am, Tuesday, November 8

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 am, Tuesday, November 8

British Daylight Time: 3 pm, Tuesday, November 8

Central European Summer Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, November 8

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, November 8

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, November 8

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, November 9

Australian Central Daylight Time: 1:30 am, Wednesday, November 9

What to expect (speculative)

rouge @Glamorouge jjk started showing us the insane levels of art correction from episode 12/13 so I expect the art quality of chainsaw man to jump by episode 5-6 jjk started showing us the insane levels of art correction from episode 12/13 so I expect the art quality of chainsaw man to jump by episode 5-6

With the previous episode all but wrapping up the Bat Devil arc, fans can most likely count on the latter half of Chainsaw Man Episode 5 to set up the next arc, Eternity Devil. Meanwhile, the first one-third to the first half of the episode will focus on Denji finally getting his reward for the heroism demonstrated during the Bat Devil arc.

In between the sections, fans will most likely see further interaction between Tokyo Special Division 4 as a whole, potentially with Makima in the mix as well. It’s also entirely possible that MAPPA Studios will choose to add further anime-original scenes to the series in the new episode, potentially expanding upon aspects of the show that the manga couldn’t cover.

This might involve demonstrating the relationship Power, Denji, and Aki share with one another. While difficult to call a bond in its current state, fans can count on the trio warming up to each other in Chainsaw Man Episode 5 and beyond, becoming the family unit they’re clearly being set up to be.

Follow along for more Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes