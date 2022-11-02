Chainsaw Man Episode 4: Tokyo Special Division 4 introduced as Aki and Denji get a new roommate

Chainsaw Man Episode 4 premiered on Tuesday, November 1, bringing the Bat Devil arc to a close. With only one issue to adapt before the anime wraps up the arc, fans can expect the next episode to be jam-packed with the Eternity Devil arc setup, making for an extremely exciting time for the series.

Meanwhile, Chainsaw Man Episode 4 does an excellent job of completing the majority of what is left in the current arc. There has never been a better time to start this season's smash-hit anime series, as it is on the verge of the arc that many fans agree elevates the story and its characters.

Follow along as this article recaps the key events of Chainsaw Man Episode 4.

Chainsaw Man Episode 4 sees further backstory for Power amidst Denji’s struggles to realize his dream

Chainsaw Man Episode 4: Origins of Power and a new Devil

The fourth episode of Chainsaw Man begins with a new backstory for Power, which involves her killing and drinking the blood of various animals. Power is later seen walking alongside a still spindly Meowy, who climbs around her and meows at her. Power runs into town, desperate for a human, after seeing the spindly Meowy with The Bat Devil.

She ponders why she's desperately looking for a human, realizing it's to save Meowy as she trips and falls. As the flashback concludes, she refers to it as a foolish reason while looking at her bleeding hand and describing how she only recently discovered how warm and pleasant blood can be.

Meanwhile, in the present, Power awakens in the Bat Devil's stomach, clutching the still-caged Meowy. She blinks, and when she opens her eyes, she finds herself in Denji's arms, safe and sound in the streets of Tokyo with the still-caged Meowy. She asks Denji why he saved her, prompting him to point to her chest and squeeze it.

She calls it a stupid reason before begging for forgiveness and telling Denji he can squeeze her chest for saving Meowy. As Denji jumps around and shouts in celebration, his arm is seemingly blown off by nothing, as the Devil appears and eats the arm they apparently just cut off. Chainsaw Man Episode 4 then returns to the standoff between Denji and the new Devil, with the opening theme playing.

Denji asks Power if she can move, and she says, "Not even a finger," so she asks him to take Meowy and flee. Denji, on the other hand, pulls his ripcord and approaches the Devil, seemingly ready to fight. However, due to his low blood count, only the chainsaw on his head retracts barely.

The Devil begins by bemoaning the fact that the Bat Devil was killed so soon after they discovered him, revealing that the Bat Devil was their boyfriend. The Devil refers to Denji as cute and says he can be spared, prompting Denji to wonder what will happen to Power and Meowy in that case.

When the Devil says they'll die, Denji steels himself and prepares to fight once more.

Denji takes a different approach to his fight with the Bat Devil without his chainsaws, trying to get around the Devil's back to land a better hit. However, this is ineffective, and Denji is tossed around by the Devil before eventually blocking a hit. He then attempts to climb a tentacle and punches the Devil in the face before being knocked down into the Bat Devil's intestines.

The Devil is perplexed as to how Denji could have killed the Bat Devil before sharing their mutual dream of killing and devouring all humanity. Despite knowing it's a pipe dream, she calls it romantic, claiming Denji must die, even if it pains her because he's cute. Denji declares that he will not die without feeling, prompting the Devil to dismiss it as a trashy dream and lament the death of their deceased boyfriend.

Denji recalls Power and Aki's criticisms of his dream before charging at the Devil and slamming his chainsaw into their neck. While the Devil is bleeding, Denji laments how everyone mocks his dreams and makes fun of theirs. He then declares that they will have a dream battle, and that if he kills the Devil, their dream will be "weaker than fondling a tit."

The Devil also becomes pumped for the fight, causing the two to charge at each other, with Denji eventually grabbing the Bat Devil's intestines. He wraps the Devil's legs around his fingers and pulls them, causing the Devil to fall and preparing Denji for a massive slice down its throat. As a result, he takes several blows, with one of his eyes protruding from the damage.

Denji laughs maniacally and rushes at the Devil again, eventually hiding beneath some intestines before rushing at its neck. The Devil, on the other hand, uses its tongue to stab Denji through the heart, seemingly killing him as it prepares to devour him. Thankfully, Aki Hayakawa appears in Chainsaw Man Episode 4, saying the word "Kon" and causing a massive Devil head to appear.

The head informs him that it is the Leech Devil and asks if they can swallow it, which Aki agrees to. It then vanishes in a plume of smoke, prompting Tokyo Special Division 4 to arrive on the scene. Himeno is then introduced in Chainsaw Man Episode 4 as Aki approaches Denji, picking him up and telling him that he and Power will be debriefed while Meowy is taken to a veterinarian.

Chainsaw Man Episode 4: One leash tightened and a new one put on

The focus then shifts to Denji in a hospital bed, where Aki informs him that a blood infusion has reattached his arm, referring to him as "really like a Devil." Denji responds by saying he was friendly with the Devil head, prompting Aki to explain that he has a deal with the Fox Devil. He divulges that in order to use the Devil, he must offer it his body as food, revealing that he had to give it skin this time.

Denji reaches for a plate of apples before commenting on the events of the day, but Aki pulls it back, implying that all Devils and Fiends are against humanity. He inquires of Denji whether Power attempted to kill him, claiming that he is once again attempting to protect the Devil for some reason. Aki then recalls the various people he has met who have been saved by Denji, the vast majority of whom have nothing but praise for Denji.

He then explains that he has the option of reporting this and having Denji and Power killed, but he'll let it slide on one condition. Tightening his leash even more, Aki tells Denji that he needs to listen to him because he knows better and has been doing the job longer.

Chainsaw Man Episode 4 sees Denji agree to this, saying that while his goals may not be as “big-deal” as others are, he’s just as serious about them. He tells Aki he can count on him, as the senior officer departs telling Denji to learn some manners. He frees Power in the hall, telling Himeno that as Devil Hunters, they should use Devils and Fiends whenever possible, even if they are still the enemy.

Aki returns to Public Safety Headquarters, almost knocking on a door. He fixes his hair and clothes in the window behind him before knocking on the door that leads to Makima's office, and after a while, he walks in and they discuss the events of the day.

Before Makima asks how they got so far out of their control zone, Aki confirms that no traces of Gun flesh were found in the heads of either Devil. Aki, who appears to want to report them for it, points out that the end result of the day makes it not worth reporting. Makima agrees, calling Aki more flexible recently and wondering if it's because of Denji's influence.

Aki denies this as he walks outside and looks up at the sky, saying he hasn't changed at all. Chainsaw Man Episode 4 then flashes forward to the next morning at his apartment, where fans witness his morning routine of coffee, laundry, cleaning, and cooking. Denji awakens as well, but for the rest of Chainsaw Man Episode 4, the focus is on Aki.

Someone eventually starts banging on their door, and the doorknob is thrown inside. Power's voice can then be heard, and it is revealed that Makima has sent Power to live with Aki and Denji. She tells Aki that she trusts him above all others, which is why she sent them to him.

A flustered Aki simply says he understands, as Makima reassures her that Power will behave. Chainsaw Man Episode 4 then hilariously cuts to Power throwing the veggies in her curry across the room, prompting Aki and Denji to berate her. The same berating happens when she uses the bathroom and refuses to shower, prompting Aki to call her absurd.

Chainsaw Man Episode 4 then sees Denji in the bathroom cleaning the toilet when Power appears. She reminds him of their agreement, saying he may fondle her chest, after teasing him for her bathroom mess. She sits on the toilet, telling Denji that he deserves three squeezes for saving Meowy, killing the Bat Devil, and protecting her from Aki.

She goes on to say that she had no intention of letting him in, but he's earned it through his actions. Denji hilariously changes his mind about her and calls her an angel, bringing Chainsaw Man Episode 4 to a close.

Final thoughts

Chainsaw Man Episode 4 is, overall, a fairly exciting episode despite having its sluggish second half. Nonetheless, this slowed-down section of the story helps to characterize the protagonistic trio and show how they interact with one another.

Despite this, the fight sequence between Denji and the Leech Devil in the first half of Chainsaw Man Episode 4 made the slower half worthwhile. MAPPA Studios' incredible animation skills were on display once again here, with nearly every scene in this sequence appearing incredibly smooth, detailed, and cared for.

As has been the case with the series thus far, the quality of Chainsaw Man Episode 4 was heavily influenced by the voice acting. Almost every episode of the series has featured excellent voice acting, and this latest installment is no exception. Fans can only hope that this trend continues as the entire Tokyo Special Division 4 is thrust into the spotlight in the upcoming episodes.

