Chainsaw Man Episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Chainsaw Man Episode 4 will be released on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 12:00 am JST.

The episode is set to continue, or rather wrap up, the Bat Devil arc, with the titular villain now seemingly slain at Denji’s hands. Considering how quickly the series has moved through the source material thus far, fans can expect the next arc to take its first steps in the upcoming episode.

Fans have been incredibly happy with the series so far, and the Bat Devil arc has added to the hype. Hopefully, Chainsaw Man Episode 4 will be able to continue this excitement as the series approaches the halfway point of its first cour.

Chainsaw Man Episode 4 likely to conclude Bat Devil arc and begin Eternity Devil arc in final scenes

Release date and time, where to watch

As mentioned earlier, Chainsaw Man Episode 4 will be released on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 12:00 am JST. While Asian viewers will be able to stream the episode as it airs, international viewers will have to wait for an hour before the episode premieres on Crunchyroll.

The episode is set to premiere on Crunchyroll on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 1:00 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, for most international viewers, with exact times varying based on time zone and region.

Select international viewers will see the episode premiere on Crunchyroll in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

General Asian viewers, including Japanese audiences, will be able to stream the episode via Amazon Prime Video and various MediaLink outlets. International viewers can stream the episode via Crunchyroll after the aforementioned hour-long delay is up.

The episode is set to be released at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:00 am, Tuesday, November 1

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 am, Tuesday, November 1

British Daylight Time: 4:00 pm, Tuesday, November 1

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm, Tuesday, November 1

Indian Standard Time: 8:00 pm, Tuesday, November 1

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Tuesday, November 1

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Wednesday, November 2

Australia Central Daylight Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, November 2

What to expect (speculative)

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming episode will likely focus on the fallout of the Bat Devil arc and its events.

The arc will most likely wrap up in the upcoming episode, barring any unforeseen adjustments to the pacing that the series has demonstrated thus far. Fans may even see the next arc, entitled the Eternity Devil arc, begin.

One thing fans will definitely see in Chainsaw Man Episode 4 is an update on the status of both Power and Meowy. With the two having been eaten by the Bat Devil during Episode 3, their status is still unclear.

Fans can also expect some sort of repercussion for Denji's free use of his chainsaws against the Bat Devil.

Should another threat make themselves known following the Bat Devil fight, Denji may not be in any position to protect himself or others.

