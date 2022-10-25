Chainsaw Man chapter 108: Yuko vs. Asa ensues, a new Devil Hybrid appears, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 108 was released in the late morning hours of Tuesday, October 25, bringing with it an exciting series of developments. As expected, fans saw Asa versus Yuko in full fashion, which was as confusing a fight as it was engaging.

Nevertheless, the true suspense of Chainsaw Man chapter 108 lies in the events after Asa versus Yuko concludes. Based on these events, series creator, author, and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto may be moving part 2’s plot forward faster than fans expected.

Chainsaw Man chapter 108 may have introduced the third of the Four Horseman Devils

Chainsaw Man chapter 108: Asa vs. Yuko begins

Chainsaw Man chapter 108 picks up where the previous issue left off, with Asa standing before Yuko in the school hallway. Chainsaw Man chapter 108 is officially titled “Something Important to Asa,” likely referring to how saddening and serious this fight is for her.

Asa begins by accusing Yuko of killing a “bunch of people,” to which the latter responds that she only killed three or four. Yuko points out that the Gun Devil killed over a million people, and she only killed bad ones, before once more emphasizing that Asa doesn’t need to do what she’s currently thinking.

Asa then asks Yoru how to make weapons, who responds by pointing out that Asa’s plan likely won’t result in a strong weapon. Asa once more asks, with Yoru responding that she has to touch something that belongs to her and call its name. Yuko tries to tell her there’s no point, as Asa places her hand on her uniform, creating the Super Strong Uniform Sword and leaving her clad in underwear as a result.

Lizリズ @Nakayasee



#chainsawman I can only see a Kill la Kill reference here I can only see a Kill la Kill reference here#chainsawman https://t.co/GIE6ccqE3H

Asa then tells Yuko that she’ll handle her bullying problems on her own, threatening to slice Yuko up if it means stopping her. Yuko tells her to think about it, saying that if she kills bullies in a notorious devil attack, bullies nationwide will get scared, potentially resulting in a decrease in bullying. She emphasizes that it could stop not only Asa’s bullying but all the bullying in Japan.

Yuko concludes by pointing out that she would become a symbol of justice like Chainsaw Man if she did this, which confuses Asa greatly. Chainsaw Man chapter 108 then sees Asa ask what Chainsaw Man even has to do with this and if Yuko can hear herself. Yoru, seemingly realizing what’s going on, asks Yuko what she had to give the Devil in exchange for its powers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 108 then shockingly, and likely deceptively, sees Yuko claim that there was no “give” and that she only received power in the deal. She continues, saying that when she was given this power, she received “a heart that shines with the light of justice along with it” before departing to kill the last bully while telling Asa to put clothes on.

Chainsaw Man chapter 108: A strange introduction

Sage @SageOfTheSaga THE NEW CHAINSAWMAN CHAPTER GOEKRLGOWORJTIVISJRNGMGLVIWHWBRBTNTKROGLELELRLGLFLD THE NEW CHAINSAWMAN CHAPTER GOEKRLGOWORJTIVISJRNGMGLVIWHWBRBTNTKROGLELELRLGLFLD

Chainsaw Man chapter 108 then sees Asa chase after Yuko, apologizing while saying she will only cut off Yuko’s legs. However, the latter hilariously and effortlessly bats Asa’s sword away, prompting a hilarious scene where a stunned Asa is called weak by Yoru. Yuko tells Asa that it was pointless, as her head is seemingly shifting positions.

This is followed by the next page’s double spread, where Yuko is seen being chopped up into dozens of pieces as she tries to tell Asa that she can’t stop her. Following a massive blood spurt, Yoru comments on how shocked she is, saying that the swords she made out of people she killed were always average at best.

Asa comments on how that uniform was bought for her by her mother before she died, emphasizing that whatever the case, she didn’t mean to do “this.” She has a quick flashback to Bucky, which seems to traumatize her briefly, but she’s pulled back to reality by Yuko's final coughs and chokes.

ꋬꋊ꒤ꃳꌦꇙꇙ @anuAnubyss



I wonder if this is Death or Famine?

#chainsawman #チェンソーマン ANOTHER HORSEMAN?I wonder if this is Death or Famine? ANOTHER HORSEMAN? I wonder if this is Death or Famine? #chainsawman #チェンソーマン https://t.co/ZTDYkyYgxV

Realizing that Yuko is dying, Asa begs her friend not to do so when suddenly Chainsaw Man chapter 108 introduces a new character. Seeming like a schoolgirl, the young woman asks Asa if she wants to save Yuko, emphasizing that she can if it’s what Asa wants. She says yes, prompting the girl to walk over.

However, the next page shows the girl having the spiral eyes of the Four Horsemen Devils, seen in Yoru, Makima, and Nayuta. The girl also has earrings that look suspiciously similar to Pochita’s tail and Denji’s ripcord in design. She says she’ll do “anything for my little sister” as she looks down at Asa, who asks what she means but gets only a cold stare back.

Chainsaw Man chapter 108 then sees the Devil Hunters arriving at the school, trying to figure out where Yuko’s Devil Form was last seen. An apparently revived Yuko, who has now grown exponentially in size, bursts through the school, causing rubble and bodies to fly everywhere as students evacuate the school. Chapter 109 is set to release next week.

Chainsaw Man chapter 108: Final thoughts

kam 🏴‍☠️👩🏼‍🚀 @tinybearyoonie I honestly did not expect the other horsemen to appear this early on csm part 2. I’m not complaining though, I love Fujimoto’s surprises 🥰 #chainsawman #chainsawman 108 I honestly did not expect the other horsemen to appear this early on csm part 2. I’m not complaining though, I love Fujimoto’s surprises 🥰 #chainsawman #chainsawman108

Overall, Chainsaw Man chapter 108 is an exciting issue that has certainly changed the landscape of the series’ second part. With the apparent introduction of another of the Four Horseman Devils, fans expect their ultimate battle versus Chainsaw Man to recommence sooner rather than later.

Furthermore, Asa’s lack of resolve in the issue regarding Yuko’s death is also somewhat concerning and may cause greater problems for her in killing Denji in the future. With the two having already met each other in the context of being friends, there could come a time when Asa betrays Yoru or is unable to kill Denji and hold up her end of the contract.

In any case, this latest issue’s events have thrown part 2 into complete disarray in the eyes of fans. Nearly every theory and idea the fanbase had posited regarding part 2’s progression has been shot down by introducing what many suspect to be the Death Devil. In any scenario, part 2 will surely be interesting from here on out.

Follow along for more Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes