Chainsaw Man chapter 108: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man Chapter 108 is set to be released on Wednesday, October 26 at 12 am JST. The upcoming issue of author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s smash-hit manga series is one which fans are particularly looking forward to. With Yuko and Asa Mitaka now finally confronting each other, readers can hardly wait to see how everything plays out.

Thankfully, with the series seemingly returning to weekly releases in the immediate future, fans won’t be waiting long for the arrival of Chainsaw Man chapter 108. It is certainly an exciting, albeit unpredictable, time to read the series, with Fujimoto undoubtedly set to deliver on whatever he’s building towards with Yuko and Asa’s conflict.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Chainsaw Man chapter 108, as well as speculates on what fans can expect within the issue.

Chainsaw Man chapter 108 poised to be most exciting issue of Part 2 so far with Asa and Yuko’s confrontation

Release date and time, where to read

Venti @spicyhellspawn Chainsaw Man 107//



CURSE THESE SHORT CHAPTERS I WANNA KNOW WHAT SHES THINKING Chainsaw Man 107//CURSE THESE SHORT CHAPTERS I WANNA KNOW WHAT SHES THINKING https://t.co/e91U0abfQj

Chainsaw Man chapter 108 is set to to be released on Wednesday, October 26 at 12 am JST. Most international viewers will see the issue release sometime during the day on Tuesday, October 25 instead. However, select international viewers will also see the issue release on Wednesday, October 26 instead.

Fans can read the chapter either via Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former is a free web-based service which grants readers access to the first and latest three issues in a series. The latter is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety, including new releases.

The chapter is set to be released at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 am, Tuesday, October 25

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 am, Tuesday, October 25

British Daylight Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, October 25

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Tuesday, October 25

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, October 25

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, October 25

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, October 26

Australia Central Daylight Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, October 26

What to expect (speculative)

jenn @hachiluvr

•

•

•

i think i know what asa is going to do i think she’s going to reveal her secrets that she told yuko and ruin her image to ALL her classmates so that her bullying problem can’t be solved chainsaw man ch. 107 spoilers !!i think i know what asa is going to doi think she’s going to reveal her secrets that she told yuko and ruin her image to ALL her classmates so that her bullying problem can’t be solved chainsaw man ch. 107 spoilers !!•••i think i know what asa is going to do 💀 i think she’s going to reveal her secrets that she told yuko and ruin her image to ALL her classmates so that her bullying problem can’t be solved https://t.co/6b6gwrMAy0

With no veritable spoiler information available for Chainsaw Man chapter 108 as of this article’s writing, fans can only guess as to what will happen. Thankfully, with Asa's recent appearance, who seems set to confront Yuko with a plan all her own, fans can guess with a fair amount of certainty what will happen in the issue.

The first half will most likely see Yuko and Asa speaking to each other, with the action and fight suddenly stopping at the end of chapter 106 once Asa takes back over her body. The two certainly have plenty to work through, with Yuko likely feeling wronged for having been friends with a Devil Host and Asa feeling upset that her friend would go to such lengths.

There’s also the matter of Asa’s plan, which Yuko is aware of thanks to the Justice Devil’s abilities. The two will most likely discuss her plans in the first half of the issue, likely with very ambiguous dialog since they each know what it is while readers don’t. If readers are told the plan via this conversation, then fans can expect Asa to instead enact some sort of backup.

The second half of Chainsaw Man chapter 108 will likely see whatever plan Asa has put into motion, which will most likely parlay into a full-on fight between the two. With the focus clearly being put on Asa for this issue, Denji will most likely not be making an appearance in any form. As a result, fans can expect Chainsaw Man chapter 108 to focus on this battle between friends.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes