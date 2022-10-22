One Piece Chapter 1065 delayed as Oda takes a break next week

In the wake of One Piece chapter 1064's exciting and engaging events, fans are clamoring for all the information they can get on the upcoming chapter 1065. Unfortunately, no spoiler information is currently available for the issue, with chapter 1064 not even officially released as of this article’s writing.

Furthermore, even if One Piece chapter 1065 spoiler information is available at this time, the series is on break next week. This means fans won’t get any spoiler information on the next issue until the very end of October at the absolute earliest.

Thankfully, there are a few key reasons why series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda may have taken this break at such a suspenseful time in the series. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest news regarding One Piece chapter 1065’s delay.

One Piece Chapter 1065 delay might be indicative of Law vs. Blackbeard coming to an end in grand style

Spoilers for chapter 1064 throughout the week have consistently confirmed the series to be on break for next week, which scanlations fully confirmed upon their Thursday night release. One Piece chapter 1065 is now set to release on Sunday, November 6, with spoilers likely to be available on October 31 at the earliest.

The break would seem to be a scheduled one, based on the consistency with which spoilers reported an upcoming break throughout the week. As a result, fans can likely rule out any sudden, urgent health issues with Oda being the reason for this break. This will typically result in an unreported break announcement sometime in the middle of the week.

The most likely option for a break in publication prior to the next issue is likely due to Oda needing time to draw out and finalize whatever he has planned. This could be an indication that chapter 1065 will see the finale of Law versus Blackbeard, which seems to be approaching its climactic final stages based on what fans were left off with in chapter 1064.

There’s also the possibility that the break is a planned one which Oda has long-since intended on taking. Rather than preparing for the next issue or specifically taking it easy due to health concerns, Oda may have just wanted to take a break this week specifically. This is common amongst mangaka, especially those who pen long-standing, weekly series like One Piece.

That being said, this is all speculative, with only Oda himself and the Shueisha editorial team truly knowing why this break was taken, if for any particular reason. What is certain is that fans will be waiting quite some time for any chapter 1065 spoiler information.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary comes to an end.

