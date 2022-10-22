One Piece chapter 1064: Big Mom's fate unknown, Dragon and Vegapunk allied, and more

One Piece chapter 1064 scanlations were released late on Thursday, October 20, bringing with them an official confirmation of alleged spoiler events. Indeed, everything plays out in the unofficial release of One Piece chapter 1064, as previous spoilers indicated it would.

However, based on the unofficial translation of the issue, it would seem that previously asserted claims regarding Big Mom’s implied death aren’t the case. While One Piece chapter 1064’s official translation will serve as the final decision on the matter, unofficial scanlations suggest that even Charlotte Pudding doesn’t know Big Mom’s status.

One Piece chapter 1064’s unofficial release paints one key picture very differently with their translation

One Piece chapter 1064: Yonko vs. Yonko slayer

One Piece chapter 1064 begins with its cover story, which sees Van Augur and Aokiji having kidnapped Pudding for the sake of the Blackbeard Pirates. One Piece chapter 1064 then begins its story content where Law versus Blackbeard last left off, featuring Blackbeard still crushing the backs of Doc Q and Stronger.

He tells Law that there’s no escape, so don’t bother running, as Law barks out commands to members of his crew, including Hakugan, Shachi, and Penguin. Law then uses his Awakened Devil Fruit powers to attack Stronger with an Amputate, forcing Blackbeard to come crashing down to Earth.

Blackbeard uses a Quake Crash as he curses Law, seemingly saving him and his group from falling into the water. The Heart Pirates marvel at the power of the Tremor-Tremor Fruit as Doc Q mourns stronger and launches a basket of apple bombs at his enemies. Shachi eats one of the bombs, spitting the shockwave back into the sky.

He then tells the Blackbeard Pirates that they made a mistake underestimating the Heart Pirates’ ability to fight on the water. Shachi cites their origins in the “harsh cold waters of the North Blue” as to why they’re so strong, saying that all they have to do to win is sink the Blackbeard Pirates’ ship.

One Piece chapter 1064 then sees Bepo aiding Jean Bart in his fight against Van Augur, calling out Augur’s location, which he can apparently deduce thanks to his hearing. Jean Bart is then seen taking one of Augur’s bullets for Law, who activates a K-Room, as Augur curses Jean Bart’s efforts.

Law then attacks Blackbeard with a Shock Wille, which significantly affects Blackbeard in the process. Van Augur comments that this is what happens when you go in “half-c**ked” before using his Warp-Warp Fruit to save the Yonko. Augur asks if they should return to the ship, but Blackbeard rejects this, saying they will finish what they started.

Blackbeard then confronts Law, who asks him if all his officers have Devil Fruit powers, commenting on how it’s a bad deal for Blackbeard to haul around so many anchors. Blackbeard responds that they’re called Devil Fruits for a reason, claiming their one weakness to be well worth the powers and strength one receives.

Meanwhile, on the Blackbeard Pirates’ ship, some of the crew’s subordinates comment on the Heart Pirates’ plan of attacking from below, saying they’re almost sunk. However, one lackey expresses confidence that the tides will turn soon, calling Blackbeard the strongest.

Charlotte Pudding, revealed to have been captured by the Blackbeard Pirates and, having opened her third eye, says that Big Mom will make them eat those words “if she’s still alive.” This would seemingly suggest that even Pudding, daughter of Big Mom, has no idea whether or not her mother is alive following the events of the Wano arc.

Charlotte Zoro🎃 @HeavenlyFeuer Big Mom pulling up after hearing Pudding awakened her 3rd eye and was kidnapped #ONEPIECE1064 Big Mom pulling up after hearing Pudding awakened her 3rd eye and was kidnapped #ONEPIECE1064 https://t.co/miU75ieFBn

The lackeys around her point out that the crew is actively fighting Big Mom’s killer, commenting that new eras can only come about as the legends of old are destroyed. One Piece chapter 1064 then returns to Law versus Blackbeard, where the two are locked in a clash between Devil Fruits. Law suddenly looks concerned as Blackbeard prepares to use a Black Vortex.

One Piece chapter 1064 then cuts to what appears to be Marine headquarters, where a soldier reports to Akainu that Blackbeard and Law have “made contact” on Winner Island. Akainu laments that he has to “wait again” before cursing the job of Fleet Admiral and calling it frustrating.

One Piece Chapter 1064: Kuma’s origins teased and a shocking alliance revealed

One Piece chapter 1064 then brings readers back to Egghead Island, with the focus fixed on Luffy’s group following the explosion they were recently caught in. The police Pacifista has seemingly stopped chasing them due to a change in their age, thanks to Bonney’s Devil Fruit powers.

Luffy has aged to 70 in what is dubbed “a glimpse at a possible future,” while Bonney and Jinbe have been turned into young children. Chopper is also extremely old like Luffy, but no specific age is given for him or anyone besides Luffy. Luffy comments that it’s good they’re no longer being chased before cursing that he has been made this old.

He continues to say that he understands how Bonney feels, but they need to take out any Pacifista they encounter, even if it looks like Kuma. Chopper tells Luffy to have a heart, saying Pacifistas bring up bad memories for the group, and asks if they should turn back. Jinbe comments that even if Kuma isn’t human, it doesn’t make it any easier for Bonney to confront and fight his doppelganger.

Sigmar 🔴 @sigmarshanks #ONEPIECE1064

Law when Blackbeard thought it would be an easy fight Law when Blackbeard thought it would be an easy fight #ONEPIECE1064Law when Blackbeard thought it would be an easy fight https://t.co/8sbmuh7NnO

Jinbe continues, saying that what he knows about Kuma doesn’t paint a pretty picture. He once more shares that Kuma was regarded as the “tyrannical king of Sorbet” before being deposed by the people and forced to become a pirate as a result. Bonney is silent as Jinbe continues, saying that he was eventually caught by the Marines and given a life sentence for his Revolutionary Army associations.

Jinbe then reveals that Vegapunk took an interest in Kuma due to his physical prowess, offering him the opportunity to sail again as a Shichibukai. The condition, however, was that he become a specimen for body modification and cloning, resulting in the creation of the Pacifista and, indirectly, the Seraphim.

Bonney disputes none of this, saying that she understands his choices but doesn’t comprehend his decision to become a mindless cyborg, saying it’s clearly just as bad as a death sentence. Jinbe comments that he doesn’t know either before wondering which one of “Tyrant Kuma’s crimes earned him his life sentence.”

Worvem ⛓️ @worvem #ONEPIECE1064

Kuma’s special race might be the Three-Eye Tribe.

We never saw his forehead and his eyes being white could be the result of awakening his third eye.

Reading the Poneglyphs and thus learning about true tyrants might be why he joined the Revolutionaries. Kuma’s special race might be the Three-Eye Tribe.We never saw his forehead and his eyes being white could be the result of awakening his third eye.Reading the Poneglyphs and thus learning about true tyrants might be why he joined the Revolutionaries. #ONEPIECE1064Kuma’s special race might be the Three-Eye Tribe.We never saw his forehead and his eyes being white could be the result of awakening his third eye.Reading the Poneglyphs and thus learning about true tyrants might be why he joined the Revolutionaries. https://t.co/5FauH2OaAF

This sets off Bonney, who recently found a Beam Saber and swings it at Jinbe, essentially disputing Kuma's tyrant status and his submission to the World Government. She claims they must've forced him to accept the procedures somehow, as Luffy shares his amazement at a Beam Saber's existence.

Bonney says that Vegapunk may call himself a scientist, but she just views him as a murderer before sharing that Kuma always used to say that he was part of "a very special race." She continues, saying that his being different and unique doesn't justify him being turned into a lab rat, nor does it justify killing him.

Luffy agrees as Chopper wonders what Bonney means by special race, as One Piece chapter 1064 shifts perspective to the Thousand Sunny group. The ship is now being carried by Vega Force 01, which the giant robot Vegapunk Lilith was in, as they rocket towards an unknown destination.

Koby D. Menace @a_spoilers #ONEPIECE1064



Whole community seeing Law's crew actually do something Whole community seeing Law's crew actually do something #ONEPIECE1064 Whole community seeing Law's crew actually do something https://t.co/QZgelKFPjE

Lilith explains how the robot can fly, which essentially amounts to neutralizing gravity and giant rockets, as well as the Island AirCon ensuring a suitable climate for flight. Lilith asserts that it’ll be possible anywhere one day, as the Straw Hats point out the monsters in the futuristic city below, which Lilith calls the “World of Tomorrow.”

She then thoroughly explains Egghead Island, calling it the Island of the Future, which is essentially split into two parts. The research stratum sits above the island’s clouds, while the fabrication stratum is on the surface below. The latter is where manufacturers and research assistants live, with Lilith also pointing out that this is where Luffy is currently causing mayhem.

Zoro and Brook decide to stay with the ship upon reaching their destination, saying that Lilith can’t be trusted. Meanwhile, the rest of the group is amazed at the Sky Island-like clouds on which the Research Stratum sits. Lilith explains that being able to control the island’s atmosphere lets them recreate the geographical features of a Sky Island.

The group then arrives at the main research lab, advising the group to change into appropriate clothes before entering. She points out the dressing transformation room where everyone can get new outfits. Sanji compliments the women and makes fun of Franky and Usopp, as One Piece chapter 1064 quickly shifts perspective for its final panel.

Vegapunk Shaka is seen on the phone with someone, saying that one problem with being a genius is being able to predict your own future. He explains to whoever is on the phone that he’ll be dead soon, to which the other person says not to kid about something like this.

One Piece chapter 1064 then reveals that Vegapunk Shaka is talking to none other than Monkey D. Dragon of the Revolutionary Army in its final panel. One Piece chapter 1064 also, unfortunately, announces a break for the series next week, meaning fans won’t be privy to any chapter 1065 spoiler information until the very end of October at the earliest.

One Piece Chapter 1064: In summation

BlueLeg🔥 @Khaled71697764 #ONEPIECE1064

The world government's greatest genius and their most loyal warlord are both on dragon's side

This man is playing 4D chess with them The world government's greatest genius and their most loyal warlord are both on dragon's sideThis man is playing 4D chess with them #ONEPIECE1064The world government's greatest genius and their most loyal warlord are both on dragon's side This man is playing 4D chess with them https://t.co/CMd08yvabh

One Piece Chapter 1064 is an exciting and informative issue that grandly sets up the rest of the Egghead Island arc. Vegapunk Shaka’s apparent alliance with the Revolutionary Army is especially intriguing, as this will also likely change the narrative surrounding his past with Kuma.

Furthermore, One Piece chapter 1064 tells readers that Shaka Vegapunk is the main Stella body amongst the satellites. His comments on dying soon and apparently being the only one knowledgeable of their alliance with Dragon would suggest this. However, there may still be a 7th Vegapunk that fans aren’t aware of, which serves as the main body.

One Piece chapter 1064 also gives fans a treat by continuing with Blackbeard versus Law and leaving it off on a massive cliffhanger with the former about to launch an attack. While frustrating at the moment, especially in light of the series’ upcoming break, fans will no doubt be thankful for the build upon returning to the battleground next.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary comes to a close.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes