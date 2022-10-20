One Piece Chapter 1064 (Full Summary): Vegapunk's imminent death, Law vs. Blackbeard kicks off, and more

One Piece Chapter 1064 spoilers have been released slowly throughout the week, beginning with brief initial spoilers that were expanded upon through additional teasers. Early Wednesday morning saw the full summary for the chapter get released, fully detailing all dialogue and events within the upcoming issue.

As a result, One Piece Chapter 1064 has seemingly all but officially introduced some very important clues, concepts, and developments to the storyline. While nothing is official, these full summaries are typically on point with their information. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1064.

One Piece Chapter 1064 full summary spoilers paint suspenseful picture for series’ immediate future

One Piece Chapter 1064: Law vs. Blackbeard continues

One Piece Chapter 1064 starts off with the continuation of Law versus Blackbeard, which takes up roughly half the chapter. Law and Teach each use several moves on each other, such as the former's Amputate and Shock Willie and the latter's Grash and Black Vortex. In fact, Law is almost exclusively shown to be using his Awakened moves here, displaying how seriously he takes the fight.

Blackbeard tells Law that he can try and escape if he wants, but it will be futile, as Law orders someone called “Hakugan” to take command of the Polar Tang submarine. It’s explained that the Heart Pirates are experts at fighting in the sea, thanks to having been born and raised in the North Blue’s cold waters.

Bepo’s hearing also comes in the clutch here, being able to tell Jean Bart where Van Augur is going to appear so they can help Law. Doc Q believes Stronger to be dead when Law cuts him in half with his Devil Fruit powers, which seemingly opens the way for the latter to land a Shock Willie on Blackbeard.

Augur tells Blackbeard that he got hit because he attacked madly and without thinking. He asks his captain if he wants to return to the ship. The latter rejects the offer, saying going forward is the only way since he is Blackbeard. Doc Q then attacks the Heart Pirates with apple bombs but is stopped by Shachi. It’s here that Blackbeard is seen using the Black Vortex before One Piece Chapter 1064 shifts perspectives.

Charlotte Pudding is then seen being held captive by Blackbeard’s crew, saying that if Big Mom was alive, then they’d all be dead for kidnapping Pudding. Blackbeard’s subordinates, however, respond that they’re actively fighting the guy who killed Big Mom, stating that the new era can’t come if old legends lay around taking up space.

One Piece Chapter 1064 then returns to the fight between the two crews, where Law points out that all of Blackbeard’s commanders are weak to water as Devil Fruit users. Teach essentially counters that this is an obvious weakness and that the very nature of Devil Fruits is to have their benefits outweigh this singular cost.

The Blackbeard Pirates comment on how the Heart Pirates are much stronger at sea than they expected, fearing that their ship will sink. Law and Blackbeard then clash and lock up here, as One Piece Chapter 1064 sees Akainu being briefed on the situation. He says that they should wait and see what happens before making a move. He also makes a comment on how being Fleet Admiral is a frustrating job.

One Piece Chapter 1064: Egghead Island groups

The issue then shifts perspectives to Egghead Island, where Luffy’s group is first focused on. The Pacifista unit has stopped searching for them, thanks to Bonney’s powers altering the group’s ages and appearances. Bonny and Jinbe are now extremely young, while Chopper and Luffy are very old, with the last of the list being 70 years of age.

Jinbe explains that Bartholomew Kuma, Bonney’s father, was once the “evil king of the Sorbet Kingdom,” who was eventually exiled by his people and became a pirate. Subsequently, he joined the Revolutionary Army before being arrested by the Marines and sentenced to death.

This, however, is where Kuma met Vegapunk, who was impressed by the former’s strength. In exchange for being able to experiment on the former and make clones of him, Vegapunk and the Marines/World Government allowed him to return to sea as a pirate. However, he had to do so as one of the Shichibukai, essentially allying himself with his enemies in the process.

Bonney says that she realizes that her father participated in the clone project, was experimented on, and also that was a Shichibukai. She asserts, however, that turning him into a cyborg was essentially a death sentence that he wasn’t prepared for. Contrarily, as mentioned very recently in One Piece Chapter 1064, his original punishment was a death sentence, making his 'cyborgification' an almost equivalent outcome.

Nevertheless, Bonney continues saying that her father wasn’t a tyrant and that he hated the World Government. She emphasizes that there was no way her father would work with them, believing that they somehow forced him into cooperating. Bonney also reveals that Kuma once told her he belonged to a “special race,” but says this still isn’t a reason for them to experiment on him like they did.

Luffy agrees with this instantly, while Chopper begins wondering what Kuma and Bonney could mean by a “special race.” While One Piece Chapter 1064 gives no indication of what this race might be, many fans are thoroughly convinced that Kuma was a Lunarian. His dark skin, massive size, and overwhelming strength all support this theory, even if he is missing some key characteristics.

The issue then shifts perspective to Zoro’s group, which has now split into two, courtesy of Zoro and Brook staying behind on the ship. The reason for this decision is that the former doesn’t trust Vegapunk Lilith and likely wants to ensure that he, the group’s strongest member, is able to fight back in case things go south.

Thus, Sanji's group goes with Lilith to meet Vegapunk Shaka, with the party flying on Lilith’s Vegaforce 01 to get there. It’s revealed that the Vegaforce 01 works because of an engine on its back and an anti-gravity device, which causes Franky to freak out. She explains that it only works on Egghead Island currently due to unique atmospheric conditions but emphasizes that they’re trying to make it work universally.

The group then travels to the “Lab Phase”of Egghead Island, which is above the clouds. The island’s ground is referred to as the “Favirio Phase." This is where all the workers and researchers live. The clouds upon which the Lab Phase sits are revealed to be the same as Skypiea’s land and sea clouds, which amazes Franky since it’s his first time seeing them.

Arriving at Lab Phase, Lilith tells the group they need to change before entering. Much like Luffy’s group, Sanji picks a Hawaiian shirt like Jinbe’s to wear, while everyone else opts for the more futuristic clothes seen on the island thus far.

One Piece Chapter 1064 then shifts to its final perspective regarding the issue, which sees Vegapunk Shaka on the phone with Monkey D. Dragon. The former reveals that he, as in the real Vegapunk, will likely die soon. While Dragon tells him that it isn’t funny and not to joke about things like that, Shaka sincerely tells him that he just wants him to know that — this is where the chapter ends. Unfortunately, the series is on break next week.

One Piece Chapter 1064: In summation

Overall, the issue’s developments are incredibly exciting, albeit having potentially disastrous cascading effects on the rest of the series’ events and major players. Of particular interest is Akainu keeping watch on the Law versus Blackbeard fight, possibly opening the door for Marine interference.

One Piece Chapter 1064’s subtle tease at Kuma’s “special race” is also incredibly fascinating and will hopefully be elaborated on. While there are some differences that may disprove the theory, an obvious first choice for Kuma’s race is that of the Lunarians.

Finally, the relationship between Vegapunk Shaka and Monkey D. Dragon is especially interesting to see revealed. It further cements the theory that the former is the founder or a leader of SWORD and likely indicates some hidden aspect of the doctor’s relationship with Kuma as well.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

