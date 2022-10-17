One Piece: 8 pirate crews who support their captains the most

The world of One Piece is vast, with countless characters and storylines. In terms of worldmaking, it appears that no one can compete with Eiichiro Oda. Most of the pirates in the series are looking for the pirate king's treasure. It stands to reason that only the most powerful pirate would be able to obtain it.

Whatever the goal may be, a good crew is one that supports its captain. Continue reading to learn about the top eight pirate crews that faithfully stand by their captains.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from One Piece. The opinions expressed within the article are solely those of the author.

Red Hair Pirates and 7 other crew members who have stood by their captains in One Piece

1) Heart Pirates

Heart Pirates as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Captain Trafalgar D. Water Law, who leads the Heart Pirates in One Piece, is a member of the Worst Generation and a former member of the Seven Warlords of the Sea.

Law and his crew members get along well. While the crew members are not fully fleshed out, they appear to be an energetic bunch of goofballs who fully support their captain. Law is also concerned about his crew's safety and is constantly looking for ways to protect them.

While Law, Bepo, Shachi, and Penguin have known each other since they were young, we also get to see Law's casualness with his other crewmates.

2) Big Mom Pirates

Big Mom as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Big Mom Pirates, led by Charlotte Linlin, better known as Big Mom, were every bit as strong and formidable as any other Yonko crew. They were a large group of numerous skilled Devil Fruit users like Katakuri, Smoothie, and Cracker, who could give anyone a hard time.

Big Mom's children made up a large portion of Big Mom Pirates. But Big Mom considered every crew member to be her family, whether blood relatives or not, and she received their support in return.

3) Beasts Pirates

The Beasts Pirates, led by Kaido, who is considered to be the strongest creature alive, have the largest pirate crew seen on One Piece thus far. The Beasts Pirates are massive in size, with over 20,000 pirates making up the core crew. While not quite a family like Big Mom's pirate crew, the Beasts Pirates swear allegiance to Kaido.

Kaido's crew also had the highest number of Devil Fruit users of any pirate crew shown so far, making them one of the most powerful groups in the series.

4) Sun Pirates

Sun Pirates as seen in the anime One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The Sun Pirates are a legendary pirate crew made up of mermen that Fisher Tiger formed after escaping captivity under World Nobles in One Piece. Residents of Fishman Island, including Jimbei and Arlong, had rushed to join the Sun Pirates after being inspired by Tiger.

Even when there were disagreements, such as Arlong disagreeing with Tiger's decision not to kill humans, the crew revered Tiger enough to follow his wishes. This type of support helped the Sun Pirates become so popular. They were soon bounties assigned to them that made them known worldwide.

5) Red Hair Pirates

Red Hair Pirates as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Shanks, one of the Four Emperors, leads a merry band of pirates known as the Red Hair Pirates. The Red Hair Pirates have complete trust in their captain, resulting in a harmonious and unmatched crew.

Their crew is unconquerable because it includes some of the most powerful pirates, including Benn Beckman, Lucky Roux, and Usopp's father, Yasopp. Nonetheless, determining their true strength is difficult because they do not flaunt it much.

6) Whitebeard Family

The Whitebeard Pirates were one of the strongest pirate crews in One Piece, with Edward Newgate, also known as Whitebeard, as the captain of the massive fleet of over 1600 pirates.

The Whitebeard Pirates stayed together like a family and ruled the seas for over 20 years until Newgate's death. They were fiercely loyal to their captain, whom they regarded as a loving father. Their wholesome sense of familiality was also evident when Luffy was protected at Marineford because his brother Ace was a member of their crew.

7) Straw Hat Pirates

Straw Hat Pirates (Image via Toei Animation)

The Straw Hat Pirates are the main crew in the One Piece series. Monkey D. Luffy, their captain, has become known throughout the world as the Fifth Emperor of the Sea.

It's hard to imagine Luffy getting this far without the support of his devoted crew, who are also his best friends. Despite their small size, every member of the crew is extremely gifted and powerful. Even though the characters are so dissimilar and come from different backgrounds, their success is due to their ability to work well together.

8) Roger Pirates

Roger Pirates as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece, the support Luffy receives as captain of the Straw Hat Pirates is second only to Gol D. Roger's crew. The legendary captain Roger led the Roger Pirates. They accomplished a lot together, and their achievements became a source of envy and inspiration for many.

Roger Pirates conquered the Grand Line and solved the mystery of the Void Century, and Roger became the pirate king. Silvers Rayleigh, Scopper Gaban, and Crocus were among the crew's many strong fighters. Given what they have accomplished, it is easy to say that they are stronger than all current pirate groups.

