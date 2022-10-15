One Piece chapter 1063: Blackbeard vs. Law, new Devil Fruits, and more

One Piece chapter 1063 scanlations were released later during the evening on Thursday, October 13, and they verified some spoilers that were discussed previously this week. While nothing is yet official for One Piece chapter 1063 until the issue’s official release, it seems as if this installment is indeed as exciting as previous spoilers made it out to be.

One Piece chapter 1063 sees a shocking appearance from Blackbeard himself, as well as the core group of Blackbeard Pirates whom fans have known since Jaya. What is especially startling about the group in One Piece chapter 1063 is their new Devil Fruit powers, which may be some of the most powerful ones seen in the series yet.

One Piece chapter 1063 sees Blackbeard Pirates make their move in issue’s cover story and story content

One Piece chapter 1063: Family ties

One Piece chapter 1063 begins with the continuation of the Germa 66’s Cold-Blood Voyage cover story, with Volume 21 entitled as Pudding’s Been Kidnapped!! The cover story in question shows a frozen Cracker being flanked by a crying Brulee, who is seemingly lamenting the capture of Pudding.

Considering the rest of the issue’s events, as well as the fact that Chocolat Town was completely frozen, many suspect this to be the work of Kuzan for the Blackbeard Pirates. However, this speculation is unconfirmed at the time of this article’s writing.

Nevertheless, One Piece chapter 1063, officially titled The Only Family I’ve Got, begins its story content with a bloated Chopper, Luffy, and Bonney. All three are praising the Unmanned Cooking Machine, with Luffy wondering where everyone is and Chopper saying everyone would love the machine, “except maybe Sanji.”

Atlas Vegapunk comments on how they can eat like crazy with all four having bulging bellies, but Jinbe says his was that way from before. Atlas then departs, saying she ought to get back to work because if she doesn’t “run riot, no one will.” Confused about what she means by this, the group watches her as she departs, before realizing the people around them who suddenly appear.

The group conclude that they’re lab assistants who were hiding because they were unsure of the group’s intentions. Luffy finds a fashion machine which gives him futuristic clothes. Bonney also heads into the machine for new clothes, picking a battle style which is somewhat reminiscent of Saiyan battle suits from Dragon Ball Z.

One Piece chapter 1063 also sees Chopper and Jinbe getting new clothes, with the former also wearing a futuristic outfit while the latter is given a more tropical style. As Bonney tries to depart to find weapons and settle her score with Vegapunk, the group sees a Kuma approaching them.

The Kuma is dressed in a police uniform, with rounded shoulders and various tubes and mechanisms showing or sticking out of his body. Police Kuma then rushes the group, preparing to fire his Laser Beam as a standard Pacifista would. He accuses them of stealing food and clothes, confusing the group since the products just popped out of the machines.

One Piece chapter 1063 sees Luffy and Jinbe say they need to fight back, prompting Luffy to launch a Gear Third attack at Police Kuma. However, Bonney stops her, which causes Luffy to yell at her for it before she reveals that Kuma is her father.

As the group reacts to this shocking news, a sobbing Bonney begs them not to hurt her father as an image of the two bonding years prior appears. Luffy tries to tell her it’s just a Pacifista and that she needs to get out of there. However, it is appears to be too late as a massive explosion goes off which seemingly takes out a chunk of the island. One Piece chapter 1063 then shifts perspective to a sea somewhere in the New World.

One Piece chapter 1063: The Blackbeard Pirates reborn

One Piece chapter 1063 then shows a ship somewhere in the New World apparently locked in battle, as Blackbeard’s trademark laugh is seen on the page. It’s revealed that this contingent of the Blackbeard Pirates are fighting Trafalgar D. Water Law and his Heart Pirates, where their submarine, the Polar Tang, is on the verge of being crushed by water pressure.

Law decides to have the crew surface, saying there’s an island to the northeast, when it’s revealed that Law is now a woman, and so is Bepo and a few other crewmates. After some jokes about how cute Law is, it’s revealed that whatever’s affecting them is contagious, as an angry Law reveals this is the work of a Devil Fruit.

He then uses his Haki to break through the Devil Fruit’s ability, successfully transforming himself back to normal. It’s worth noting that white lightning bolts are seen here rather than black ones, which typically indicate Conqueror’s Haki. This might suggest that some form of Armament Haki is enough to be used to break through Devil Fruit powers.

Meanwhile, the Blackbeard Pirates discussed Law's ability to break through the “MaLady Transformation Plague,” with Doc Q being the first to speak on the matter. Van Augur is then seen telling Burgess he’ll send him over to the island, which he does, as Law notices. Burgess is then seen lifting an entire mountain before throwing it at the Heart Pirates.

As he does this, Law comments on how insane their Devil Fruit powers are, likely correctly assuming that they hunted them down and stole them. As he comments on this, he uses a Room to break up the mountain and protect his crew and ship.

Finally, Doc Q’s horse Stronger is seen, carrying both Doc Q and Blackbeard on his back as they approach Law. With this, fans are made aware of each of the Devil Fruits they’ve recently obtained and put on display, which are as follows:

Jesus Burgess: Riki Riki no Mi, which gives him abnormal strength

Doc Q: Shiku Shiku no Mi, which can infect people with sickness

Van Augur: Wapu Wapu no Mi, which helps him teleport people at his will

Stronger: Uma Uma no Mi, Mythical Zoan, Model: Pegasus

Blackbeard then comments on how long it’s been since he and Law have seen each other, to which the latter responds by asking what Blackbeard wants. Blackbeard teases him for being rude to a fellow Supernova, before discussing how he knew either Law, Kid, or Luffy would appear there following Wano.

However, he had no way of knowing which one, which he says as Doc Q confesses he and Stronger are struggling to carry their Captain’s weight. Blackbeard, meanwhile, continues to discuss Wano, saying how different the world is with Big Mom and Kaido gone. He then announced his intent to steal Law’s Road Poneglyph copies, saying Kaido must have had one.

One Piece chapter 1063’s final panel sees Law echoing Blackbeard's sentiment about settling the matter once and for all. One Piece chapter 1063 ends with no announcement of a series break next week, indicating a continued return to normal release schedules.

One Piece chapter 1063: In summation

One Piece chapter 1063 is, overall, an incredibly exciting chapter which sets up some major issues to address in the series’ immediate future. Easily the biggest question to come from this issue is what Blackbeard’s next move will be if he does end up getting Law’s Road Poneglyph copies.

Additionally, while the situation with Luffy’s group is also dire, it’s almost a guarantee that he and those with him will survive, let alone with minimal injuries. Thus, the focus is solely on Blackbeard and Law following these intense events. Moreover, the overwhelming strength displayed by Blackbeard’s crew with their newfound Devil Fruit powers creates additional issues.

From cover to cover, One Piece Chapter 1063 is an incredibly exciting issue which promises great things to come in the series’ immediate future. While nothing is official until it’s official, fans can almost certainly count on Sunday’s Weekly Shonen Jump release confirming what spoilers and scanlations have already shown them.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary comes to a close.

