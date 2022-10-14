One Piece episode 1036: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Momonosuke is a few days away from facing his biggest challenge to date once One Piece episode 1036 is released in the coming days. Kaido has returned to Onigashima castle, ready to crush the Pirate-Samurai alliance by himself. While Momonosuke has been in hiding for a long time now, it may seem that his time to fight is almost upon him.

Last week, fans were reminded of the best moments that took place during the battle between the Worst Generation and the Emperors. One Piece episode 1036 will bring fans back to the present to witness Momonosuke find his resolve and begin a counter-attack against Kaido and his men. Continue reading to learn more about the release of the episode and what to expect.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece anime series.

Sanji’s fight against Queen will begin in One Piece episode 1036

When will the episode come out? Where can fans see it?

One Piece episode 1036 is scheduled to release this coming Sunday, October 16, 2022, at around 11 am JST. As usual, the episode will air on Japanese TV networks first and later be released internationally for fans to enjoy regardless of the country they live in. Below, fans will find a table containing the timezones at which the episode will be available for streaming in their region.

Pacific Daylight Time – 7 pm, October 15

Central Daylight Time – 9 pm, October 15

Eastern Daylight Time – 10 pm, October 15

British Summer Time – 3 am, October 16

Central European Summer Time – 4 am, October 16

Indian StandardTtime – 7.30 am, October 16

Philippine Time – 10 am, October 16

Australian Central Daylight Time – 11.30 am, October 16

Spain – 10 am CEST, October 16

Latin America – 3 am PDT, October 16

Fans who wish to watch One Piece episode 1036 as soon as it is released in their respective countries can do so via Crunchyroll. In this streaming service, fans can also find all the previous episodes of the series in case they need to catch up with the events that transpired before. Fans are encouraged to make use of the platform and support the official release of the show.

What to expect from One Piece episode 1036?

Sanji will prove why he is a member of the monster trio in One Piece episode 1036 (Image via Toei Animation)

Based on the preview for One Piece episode 1036, many exciting battles are about to begin inside Onigashima. Luffy is still unconscious, heading towards the bottom of the Land of Wano’s sea. The rest of the Straw Hat crew refuses to believe that their captain has been defeated. Sadly, seeing Kaido enter the castle will make them doubt the veracity of these words.

Nonetheless, they refused to give up the fight, proven by Sanji attacking Queen to save Chopper from the ruthless android. He is not the only one ready to keep fighting, as we can also see Izo and Kawamatsu engaging in combat with an unknown enemy. Their desire to free the Land of Wano is bigger than the fear they feel at the moment, driving them to keep going even against impossible odds.

Momonosuke in dragon form (Image via Toei Animation)

Momonosuke will take note of this and will be inspired by his friends. Seeing Kin’emon sacrifice himself for his safety will also awaken something inside the young boy. Oden’s son is ready to let go of his fear and face his greatest enemy once and for all. Momonosuke may not be powerful enough to beat Kaido, but he can inspire his comrades as they fight.

What happened in the last episode?

Luffy in Gear 4 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece special episode 5 began with the chibi versions of Kid and Killer explaining to fans that they were about to watch the Worst Generation fight Kaido and Big Mom. The young pirates attacked the Emperors as soon as they encountered them, despite Kaido not taking them seriously. Luffy used his Red Roc to prove to the dragon-hybrid that they were not weaklings.

The battle was intense, with both sides causing grave injuries to their opponents. Unfortunately for the younger pirates, the Emperors were winning the fight. Kid, Killer, Zoro, and Law came up with a plan to separate the Yonko, making the fight easier for them. Their plan was successful, but they were still losing. Luffy was knocked unconscious by Kaido, and Kid now has to fight Big Mom alone.

