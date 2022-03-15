Sanji from One Piece is more powerful than you think

Sanji's strength definitely shouldn't be downplayed by One Piece fans, especially after the Onigashima Raid.

Following the time skip, Sanji often served as a punching bag for many characters. Whether it was against Vergo or Doflamingo, he always seemed to take a beating.

However, most of this changed with the Wano Country arc. Since obtaining the Raid Suit, Sanji has done very well for himself.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer and contains manga spoilers.

Sanji from One Piece has grown more powerful than ever before

Sanji has always been a formidable combatant in the One Piece series. Whether it's his Observation Haki or his Black Leg Style techniques, he is a force to be reckoned with.

This article will take a look at his recent developments in Wano Country and why he's stronger than ever before.

Sanji received many power-ups in Wano Country

Geo @Geo_AW3 Sanji has hotter flames than Sabo but he still can swim



Sanji is able to break swords with his SKIN ALONE like Kaido and REGENERATE like Marco but he still can swim



Sanji can move so fast you’d think he’d gone invisible like shiryu but he still can swim Sanji has hotter flames than Sabo but he still can swim Sanji is able to break swords with his SKIN ALONE like Kaido and REGENERATE like Marco but he still can swim Sanji can move so fast you’d think he’d gone invisible like shiryu but he still can swim https://t.co/rg7lWaVRgI

Twitter user Geo_AW3 recently made a very astute observation about Sanji. Despite not possessing a Devil Fruit, he has recently gained so many power-ups that he no longer needs it.

Sanji has surpassed his physical limitations ever since he modified his genetics with the Raid Suit. Queen even suspects that he is part Lunarian, a nearly extinct race of powerful warriors. That speaks volumes to the chef's strength.

The lack of a Devil Fruit is surprisingly beneficial for Sanji. In addition to being able to swim at great speeds, Sanji possesses the following abilities:

His Diable Jambe flames burn much hotter than regular fire.

Due to his hard exoskeleton, weapons break upon impact.

He can move fast enough to seem invisible.

He has regenerative healing powers.

He can deliver very powerful attacks via Armament Haki.

All of these One Piece power-ups were showcased in his fight with Queen, a high-ranking commander of the Beasts Pirates.

The Onigashima Raid has been a real highlight for Sanji

henry @wtfhenry_ sanji's kicks were so fast and hot that queen didn't have the time to react lol sanji's kicks were so fast and hot that queen didn't have the time to react lol https://t.co/DZG3TZMpjl

Sanji truly deserves his place in the Monster Trio. During the Onigashima Raid, he managed to survive direct attacks from King and Queen. Keep in mind that they are some of the most powerful commanders in the One Piece series.

Sanji's victory against Queen was particularly impressive since he spent most of that battle distracted by his new powers. Queen barely had time to react to Sanji's devastating kicks. The Straw Hat chef even sent the commander flying after using Bœuf Burst, powered by a hotter Ifrit Jambe.

The Onigashima Raid undoubtedly cemented Sanji's place in the Straw Hats. He is a truly powerful fighter that shouldn't be underestimated.

Sanji only has the potential to get even stronger going forward. There is certainly a lot to look forward to for One Piece fans.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh