One Piece 1064 shows Pudding's return: Who is she?

Based on the recently leaked spoilers, One Piece chapter 1064 will mostly focus on the struggle on Winner Island. The Heart Pirates, led by Trafalgar Law, are confronting Blackbeard and a few members of the latter's crew. While Law likely doesn't stand a chance of winning a 1v1 fight against Blackbeard, the battle has only just begun.

The leaks have also disclosed other interesting details. Apparently, Pudding, one of the daughters of Charlotte Linlin, has confirmed that her mother died after the battle in the Wano Arc, which resulted in her defeat at the hands of the two Supernovas, Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid.

It was never confirmed if Kaido and Big Mom were dead or alive after the events of the Wano Arc. They were last seen drowning in a pool of lava. However, Pudding's claim seemingly clarifies Big Mom's fate, at the very least. Follow this thread to learn more about Pudding.

Pudding is an interesting One Piece character

Everything One Piece fans know about Pudding

Pudding doesn't only hides her third eye, but her true personality as well (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

16-year-old Charlotte Pudding is the 35th daughter of Big Mom, a former member of the Four Emperors. Pudding operates as an officer in Big Mom Pirates. She is a hybrid between a human and a member of the Three-Eye Tribe, who owns a cafe on Cacao Island and works there as an expert chocolatier.

Pudding's most defining feature is her third eye on her forehead, which is usually covered by her bangs. As a child, she was bullied and abused because of her third eye. Following her mother's order, Pudding decided to cover it with her hair. However, this escalated into her hiding more aspects of herself. In reality, she is very timid and sensitive, but she uses her acting skills to hide these aspects.

Being an extremely skilled actress, she is a master of deceit. She can adopt any kind of personality trait while hiding her true self, fooling and manipulating most people. Pudding can use her beauty in conjunction with her acting skills to captivate and charm men. This was especially effective on Sanji, who always loses his coolness when in the presence of women.

It seems that Pudding requires a lot of effort to put up her acts. Hence, she sometimes needs to let loose her true emotions towards others. Moreover, great shock and emotion can disrupt her ability to fool others. According to Sanji, Pudding deceived herself the most by convincing herself that she was a heartless monster with no true feelings for anyone else.

One Piece's Pudding shares Big Mom's sadistic lust for violence and is pleased to be a favorite of hers. Deep down, Pudding despises her mother for viewing her as nothing more than a controlled tool. She is aware that Big Mom only favors her due to her potential ability to decipher the Poneglyphs and knows that the former loves her only because of her usefulness.

She ate the Memo-Memo Fruit, which gifted her the power to manipulate memories. This ability allows Pudding to reach into a person's head and extract the latter's memories in the form of film strips. She can cut away frames to remove specific memories. She can also paste new frames to add new memories, which take the place of the removed ones.

Pudding's actions in the Whole Cake Island Arc

Pudding was fully willing to execute Big Mom's plan in order to lure the Vinsmoke family into Whole Cake Island (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

In the Whole Cake Island Arc of One Piece, Big Mom decided for Pudding to be Sanji Vinsmoke's arranged bride as a medium to obtain a political agreement with Judge Vinsmoke's Germa 66. In truth, Big Mom plotted to assassinate them to steal their advanced technology. Pudding initially followed her mother's orders.

Sanji was blackmailed by his family into accept the marriage. When he arrived on Totto Land, Pudding pretended to be in love with him and to wish for them to truly have a happy marriage together. However in reality, she thought of Sanji as nothing more than a pawn, dismissing the prospect of marrying him and openly mocking him.

Unbeknownst to her, Sanji overheard her. He was very shocked when he saw her true persona and third eye for the first time. He was further devastated when Pudding revealed the Big Mom Pirates' plan to kill the Vinsmoke family during the ceremony. Upon hearing Pudding's scorn about him, Sanji was left with a broken heart. He grievously suffered, silently crying in the rain.

During the ceremony, Pudding was ready to go through with her mother's plans. However, after Sanji called her third eye beautiful, she broke down, as he was the first person in her life to say anything nice about it.

Having been touched by Sanji's sincere kindness, Pudding genuinely fell in love with him. This changed her behavior. She started helping the Strawhat Pirates and allied with them, aiming to finally escape her oppressive mother.

However, Pudding is a very complex character, with a weird personality. She developed a genuine romantic affection for Sanji, but also a personality disorder centered around him.

Even after Sanji saved her life, she he attempted to kill him, while admitting about her true nature and that she had deceived him. Sanji responded that she was deceiving herself as much as she was deceiving others. In fact, Pudding's personality disorder causes her to suddenly switch between two opposing halves.

There's a dishonest half, in which she openly and seemingly happily scorns Sanji and those associated with him. There's also the loving half, where she would blush and act affectionately towards him. This dichotomy confuses even Pudding, as she wonders why she behaves the way she does after her emotions take hold.

Has Pudding been kidnapped by the Blackbeard Pirates?

Having been abducted by the Blackbeard Pirates, Pudding is now in severe danger (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, One Piece)

One Piece's latest cover story shows what happened to Sanji's brothers, who were captured by the Big Mom Pirates in the final phase of Whole Cake Island Arc. Niji and Yonji were both imprisoned in one of Mont -d'Or's prison books. Pudding proceeded to punch them for bullying Sanji.

Two intruders, whose figure was purposely left obscured by One Piece author Eiichiro Oda, suddenly appeared in Chocolat Town. The entire town was left frozen, including Cracker, one of the Big Mom Pirates' three Sweet Commanders. Furthermore, Pudding was abducted by the two unknown intruders.

Leaks from One Piece chapter 1064 disclosed that Pudding is now being held hostage on Blackbeard’s ship, locked in a cell. She was shown declaring to a few subordinates of Blackbeard that if Big Mom were alive she would shut them all up. One Piece fans have interpreted this claim as a hint at Big Mom being dead.

Big Mom was able to fully endure Law and Kid's combined attacks, maintaining her consciousness, despite suffering noticeable damage. However, their blows caused her to fall into the void. At one point, some bombs dropped on her. Thus, Big Mom fell into a subterranean volcano, which erupted, resulting in a tremendous explosion.

After that, she was never mentioned anymore. Pudding's statement seems to clarify that Charlotte Linlin, captain of the Big Mom Pirates, a former member of the Rocks Pirates and one of the Four Emperors, died.

The leaks also revealed that former Marine Admiral Aokiji was responsible for the freezing of Chocolate Town and the defeat of Cracker. Before One Piece 1064, Aokiji's status within the Blackbeard Pirates was unknown. He started an unspecified affiliation with them after leaving the Marine. He has now been revealed to be a full-fledged member of the Blackbeard Pirates.

Aokiji is one of the strongest characters in the One Piece world, thus his addition to the Blackbeard Pirates should massively increase the crew's potential. However, some fans assumed that Aokiji is trying to infiltrate his organization on behalf of the Marine, acting in agreement with Akainu or as a member of SWORD, the secret unit within the Marine.

Final Thoughts

Pudding was moved by Sanji's pure kindness towards her and genuinely fell in love for him (Image via Toei Animation, One Piece)

Many fans believe Pudding to be Sanji's main love interest in the One Piece series. Away from her family, she shows a different personality. After being touched by Sanji's kindness, Pudding seemed to have truly loved him. It appeared that she wanted to marry him, but understood his wishes of wanting to return to his crew. She even helped the Strawhats rescue him.

When they parted ways, Pudding wanted to apologize to Sanji for her deception, but could not bring herself to do it. Sanji told Pudding that he was glad that she was his fiancée. This caused her to become emotional again. Pudding then came close to Sanji and kissed him.

However, she used her Devil Fruit ability to remove that moment from his memory. Sanji's departure left Pudding sad and heartbroken. She was crying while thinking about the memories she had with him.

The Blackbeard Pirates likely kidnapped Pudding due to her potential ability to read Poneglyphs. If the Strawhat Pirates were to know what happened to Pudding, they would likely try to free her. Sanji would never leave her to be a hostage in the hands of the Blackbeard Pirates. This could lead to a future conflict between the two crews.

