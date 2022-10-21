One Piece episode 1037: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more 

One Piece episode 1037 is scheduled to release this coming Sunday, October 23, at around 11.00 am JST. The show will be available to Japanese fans on local TV networks like Fuji TV.

Moments later, international fans will have the chance to enjoy the latest episode via Crunchyroll. On this platform, you will find all the previous episodes of the series.

Last week’s episode gave fans a tragic end for Kin’emon, who sacrificed himself to give Momonosuke a chance to escape from Kaido. We also received some amazing news, as it appears that Luffy is almost ready to return to the fight. One Piece episode 1037 will continue the fights occurring inside Onigashima while giving fans more hints about Luffy’s fate.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece anime series.

Law will join the fight against Big Mom in One Piece episode 1037

When will the episode be released for the rest of the world?

Once the episode has aired on Japanese TV networks, international fans will be able to see it in their respective countries. Below, you will find a table containing the times at which the episode will become available for you, according to the time zone you live in.

· Pacific Daylight time – 7.00 pm, October 22

· Central Daylight time – 9.00 pm, October 22

· Eastern Daylight time – 10.00 pm, October 22

· British Summer time – 3.00 am, October 23

· Central European Summer time– 4.00 am, October 23

· Indian Standard time – 7.30 am, October 23

· Philippine time – 10.00 am, October 23

· Australian Central Daylight time – 11.30 am, October 23

· Spain – 10.00 am CEST, October 23

· Latin America – 3.00 am PDT, October 23

What to expect from One Piece episode 1037?

Kaido returned to Onigashima after seemingly defeating Luffy. Kin’emon tried to stop him but was unfortunately not powerful enough to even hurt the Emperor. Fortunately, he gave Momonosuke and Shinobu enough time to give a hopeful message to their comrades. Luffy is soon going to wake up and he is still determined to destroy Kaido once and for all.

Sadly, One Piece episode 1037 will not see Luffy waking up, as the preview for the episode shows the captain still sinking. Nonetheless, his crewmates and comrades will keep fighting, no matter what Kaido has to say.

The intense battle between Sanji and Queen will officially commence in this upcoming episode. The cook is furious with his enemies for making him believe that his captain is dead.

Queen is going to have a rough time now that Sanji is not holding back anymore. The rest of the Straw Hat crew will also continue their battles, with Nami being the center of attention. Despite being gravely injured by Big Mom a few episodes ago, the Animal Kingdom Pirate is ready to continue fighting. Still, Nami may have a big surprise waiting for the blue-haired woman.

Lastly, Kid and Big Mom will begin their fight on One Piece episode 1037. However, the red-haired young man will not be alone, as Law was seen joining him during the preview. We can only hope that amongst all this action, the episode will have time to give fans more information about Luffy’s return.

What happened in the last episode?

One Piece episode 1036 started with Chopper crying over Luffy’s death. The doctor was trying to remain strong but was too sad to continue his fight with Queen. The android attempted to kill the young reindeer but was attacked by Sanji. The Straw Hat cook promised Chopper that Luffy would win the fight no matter what.

Far from there, Kin’emon was trying to stop Kaido from attacking Momonosuke. The black-haired swordsman had a flashback to the times in which he treated Momonosuke as his son. Kaido impaled the samurai with his own sword before resuming his chase. Kin’emon used the time Kin’emon bought him to tell everyone in Onigashima that Luffy would return to the fight soon.

