One Piece Chapter 1062: Will Luffy have a rematch with Lucci?

With the return of Rob Lucci in One Piece Chapter 1062, readers have been clamoring for another showdown with Luffy.

The bloodthirsty CP0 agent was a memorable antagonist since the beginning. Luffy fought tooth and nail to defeat him in the Enies Lobby arc. Without question, Lucci was among the Straw Hat's most difficult opponents. Bartholomew Kuma didn't even expect him to lose back then.

Readers have to wonder if Lucci will cross paths with Luffy again. One Piece Chapter 1062 reveals that he will play a major role in the Egghead arc. Given their shared history, there is a possibility that Lucci and Luffy will meet each other again. Some readers are looking forward to a potential encounter.

Lucci is on a mission to kill Vegapunk

The World Government believes that Vegapunk "knows too much" and needs to be dealt with. Based on raw scans from One Piece Chapter 1062, the CP0 will be tasked with this particular mission. Here's a look at the currently known members on Egghead island right now:

Rob Lucci

Kaku

Stussy

Lucci is then shown with a diagram of six other Vegapunks, each with their own personality and free will. CP0 only needs to go after the main one, since he controls the rest of them. It's unclear if they are fully aware of the Straw Hats' presence in Egghead.

The CP0 members are also accompanied by a Seraphim based on Bartholomew Kuma. Rob Lucci might not even be the biggest threat in One Piece Chapter 1062. The Seraphim are extremely powerful cyborgs, simply based on their showings in the Amazon Lily siege.

Lucci still has unfinished business with Luffy and his crew

One Piece Chapter 1062 does open up a possibility for a rematch between Luffy and Lucci. Oda seems to be setting up Vegapunk as a major ally for the Straw Hats. Otherwise, the World Government wouldn't be going after him. Luffy has a good heart and is known for protecting other people.

At the very least, there will likely be an interaction between CP0 and Nico Robin. The Five Elders desperately tried to get rid of her by the end of the Wano Country arc. Lucci also has a very nasty history with hunting down Robin, all the way back to the Water 7 and Enies Lobby days.

If the World Government knew about Robin's presence in Egghead, she would instantly become a high priority target. In that case, Luffy would still have to deal with the CP0 after One Piece Chapter 1062. If he's not preoccupied with the Seraphim, then he will likely have a rematch with Lucci.

Some readers are hoping for another Bellamy moment

At this point in the story, Luffy is considered a Yonko with a 3,000,000,000 bounty. With the ability to Awaken his Devil Fruit, he is among the strongest characters in the entire series. Manga readers would love to see him flex his power, since Luffy isn't a mere underdog anymore.

It's unknown how much stronger Lucci has gotten by One Piece Chapter 1062. However, it would be hard to believe that he is at Yonko's level.

Keep in mind that Lucci is a vicious brute who licks the heels of the Celestial Dragons. Seeing him get knocked out like Bellamy would be immensely satisfying. Of course, it's all up to Oda, depending on the direction he wants to go with Lucci. He can still fight other characters like Zoro or Sanji.

