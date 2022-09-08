Twitter flooded with awe and excitement over Amazon Lily assault in One Piece Chapter 1059

One Piece Chapter 1059’s full summary spoilers, which were released late on Tuesday have truly shaken up the series’ fandom in all the right ways. Fans are raving about the issue, praising everything, right from what it introduced for the future to the battle sequences and events within.

A particularly enjoyable aspect of the issue was the capture of Koby by Blackbeard, and what it could mean for the series’ future beyond One Piece Chapter 1059. With Blackbeard capturing Koby and other information revealed about the duo's history, fans are fairly confident they’ve identified a massive piece of the puzzle that is the series’ final saga.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down fans’ reactions to the One Piece Chapter 1059 full summary spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1059 has fans focusing on Amazon Lily events and reveals

Fan reaction

Blast @EustasssBlast_ #ONEPIECE1059 wtf did I just read prime oda is back #ONEPIECE1059 wtf did I just read prime oda is back 🔥🔥 https://t.co/yYNnL4qTLs

In the wake of the most recent One Piece Chapter 1059 full summary spoilers, fans have focused with laser-like precision on Amazon Lily events seen in the issue. Full of exciting battles, intriguing updates, and shocking reveals, the issue is certainly a momentous one, clearly setting up many plotlines to eventually come.

LuFFy @11abdyt So Shakky was the reason Rayleigh can swim to amazon lily without log pose #ONEPIECE1059 So Shakky was the reason Rayleigh can swim to amazon lily without log pose #ONEPIECE1059 https://t.co/JcPZ1YKpSf

One of the biggest things fans can’t seem to stop talking about is the reveal of Shakky, wife of Silvers Rayleigh, as the Snake Princess two generations prior. It was also revealed that she was captain of the Kuja Pirates during this time, making both her and Rayleigh legendary members of glorified crews.

amber 🌸 @emberjay_ #ONEPIECE1059



MISS SHAKKY FORMER EMPRESS OF AMAZON LILY???



This reveal was super well done honestly, didn’t expect it, but completely makes sense when you think about it. #ONEPIECE1059 SPOILERSMISS SHAKKY FORMER EMPRESS OF AMAZON LILY???This reveal was super well done honestly, didn’t expect it, but completely makes sense when you think about it. #ONEPIECE1059 #ONEPIECE1059SPOILERSMISS SHAKKY FORMER EMPRESS OF AMAZON LILY??? 😳😳😳This reveal was super well done honestly, didn’t expect it, but completely makes sense when you think about it. https://t.co/XPM2qldyOY

Fans absolutely loved the reveal here, praising series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda for returning Shakky’s character and quickly yet effectively deepening it. The reveal also explains how Silvers Rayleigh was able to locate Amazon Lily without a log-pose in the chapters that followed the Marineford War’s ending.

el @zoroIic #ONEPIECE1059



blackbeard attacked amazon lily to steal hancock’s power ?????? LMFAOOO WHO’S GONNA TELL HIM NONE OF THEIR UGLY ASSES ARE GONNA MAKE THE DEVIL FRUIT WORK



blackbeard attacked amazon lily to steal hancock’s power ?????? LMFAOOO WHO’S GONNA TELL HIM NONE OF THEIR UGLY ASSES ARE GONNA MAKE THE DEVIL FRUIT WORK #ONEPIECE1059 blackbeard attacked amazon lily to steal hancock’s power ?????? LMFAOOO WHO’S GONNA TELL HIM NONE OF THEIR UGLY ASSES ARE GONNA MAKE THE DEVIL FRUIT WORK 😭https://t.co/QO6kSYEVPQ

Fans are also honing in on Blackbeard’s arrival to the island, as well as his professed desire to steal Hancock’s Devil Fruit. Many find it hilarious that Blackbeard wanted to steal a Devil Fruit based on attractiveness for himself, with a myriad of memes regarding his less-than-attractive appearance flooding conversations.

𝙳𝚓🥀 @__dj2x blackbeard coming to amazon lily for boa df and leaving wit koby #ONEPIECE1059 blackbeard coming to amazon lily for boa df and leaving wit koby #ONEPIECE1059 https://t.co/yp54VR06zy

Blackbeard’s capture of Koby is also a major topic of discussion, especially as far as Theorycrafters are concerned. Many fans argue that Koby’s capture could lead to another SWORD member’s introduction, in the form of Blackbeard Pirate affiliate and former Marine Admiral, Kuzan (better known as Aokiji).

⭐️ @lilultivert hancock seeing blackbeard pull up to amazon lily after just fighting with koby #ONEPIECE1059 hancock seeing blackbeard pull up to amazon lily after just fighting with koby #ONEPIECE1059 https://t.co/Pygg2h3zUx

Some also claim that Trafalgar Law may eventually be revealed as a member of SWORD considering he was previously dubbed as the Rocky Port Incident’s “mastermind.” The recent reveal of Blackbeard and Koby’s partnership during the incident has led fans to question what Law’s involvement possibly could have been, with many suspecting SWORD allegiances as an answer.

Lll @HHAkali_



#ONEPIECE1059

SPOILERS Blackbeard was worth 2.247 billion at the end of Act 2. Unless he murdered 2 admirals on the way to Amazon Lily, his new bounty makes no sense. #ONEPIECE1059 SPOILERS Blackbeard was worth 2.247 billion at the end of Act 2. Unless he murdered 2 admirals on the way to Amazon Lily, his new bounty makes no sense.#ONEPIECE1059 #ONEPIECE1059SPOILERS https://t.co/DtYFIjAvKQ

In smaller pockets, fans are also discussing the new bounties for both Boa Hancock and Blackbeard revealed in the issue, valued at 1.659 and 3.996 billion Beri, respectively.

Some fans pointed out how confusingly high Blackbeard’s bounty rises from the end of Wano Act 2 to his arrival on Amazon Lily. However, the new bounty is likely meant to reflect his total after Amazon Lily’s events, as is Hancock’s.

Overall, fans seem incredibly pleased with One Piece Chapter 1059 on all fronts. While not many fans were discussing it, Marco's appearance and the flashback to Yamato’s decision not to join the crew was a great way to start the issue off. Understandably, however, the more exciting events of One Piece Chapter 1059 seem to be dominating discussion as of this article’s writing.

