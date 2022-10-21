One Piece Chapter 1064 gives new costumes to the Straw Hat Pirates

One Piece Chapter 1064 saw the Egghead Island arc continue with this issue’s main focuses being the Blackbeard Pirates versus the Heart Pirates, as well as each group of Straw Hats. Both this issue and the last saw the Straw Hats indulging in the futuristic luxuries Egghead Island has to offer, such as Unmanned Cooking Machines and giant robots.

One gadget that One Piece Chapter 1064 saw most Straw Hats finally taking advantage of was the clothes machines scattered around Egghead Island. While Chapter 1063 saw Luffy’s group also get new clothes from these machines, fans seem particularly fond of the outfit and character pairings seen in the upcoming issue.

One Piece Chapter 1064 has fans raving over outfit changes seen in upcoming issue and one prior

Despite One Piece Chapter 1064 clearly being all about the Blackbeard Pirates, the issue did manage to find time to catch up with all the current groups of Straw Hat Pirates. Fans were given an update first on Luffy’s group, which parlayed into some truly exciting information and teases regarding Bartholomew Kuma’s origins.

Even more exciting are these teases in light of Jewelry Bonney being Kuma’s daughter. While unconfirmed, many suspect Kuma’s “special race” to be the Lunarians. This would presumably make Bonney a half-Lunarian hybrid, assuming she isn’t adopted. Such choices could see her power, relevance, and skill, all skyrocket as a result of her lineage.

Nevertheless, One Piece Chapter 1064 then shifts focus to Sanji’s group, which comprises all other Straw Hats besides those in Luffy’s group and Zoro and Brook. The latter pair chose to stay behind on the Thousand Sunny due to not trusting Vegapunk Lilith in any capacity. As a result, their outfits remained the same as they were previously.

Sanji’s group, however, were instructed by Vegapunk Lilith to change into new outfits before meeting with Vegapunk Shaka. Thus, the entirety of Sanji’s group gets new, futuristic outfits, in the same vein of those Luffy’s group were changed into the last issue. Needless to say, fans are absolutely loving the outfit change for the entire group.

Fans are particularly praising Nami and Robin’s new outfits seen in One Piece Chapter 1064, calling them extremely cute and enjoyable. Fans say the same of Usopp and Franky’s outfits as well, which feature the same futuristic vibe as Nami and Robin’s new clothes. There are some key design differences between the two, however, with Usopp and Franky’s outfits being much bulkier and more protective.

One outfit seen in the issue, that fans didn't particularly like is Sanji’s Hawaiian-style shirt paired with the futuristic-style pants. Many fans, especially those who are self-proclaimed Sanji lovers, seem upset that their character is wearing what they view as a particularly ugly and off-putting design. While this seems to be a minority of the fanbase, they are an extremely vocal minority nonetheless.

