Chainsaw Man announces collaboration with mobile game Monster Strike 

The official Chainsaw Man public relations account announced via Twitter that the franchise will be collaborating with the mobile game Monster Strike. Set to begin in November, the collaboration will feature collectible characters from the series in-game.

Monster Strike has previously worked with major franchises and series such as Parasyte, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and more. With such a proven track record, fans of both Chainsaw Man and Monster Strike can expect an amazing collaboration.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all the available news on this latest Chainsaw Man collaboration and more.

Chainsaw Man franchise finds its first major collaboration partner in form of Monster Strike mobile game

The collaboration between the Chainsaw Man franchise and the Monster Strike mobile game is set to launch on November 1, 2022, at 12 AM JST. Having previously worked with the Evangelion, Parasyte, and Ultraman franchises, the collaboration with the Chainsaw Man franchise marks yet another tie-up with an anime property for the game.

Fan-favorite characters like Aki Hayakawa, Makima, Denji, and Power will be included in the game thanks to the collaboration. Players will most likely be able to collect these aforementioned characters via in-game events, campaigns, and battles. This is, however, all speculative as of this article’s writing, with no such information regarding the collaboration yet announced.

Monster Strike was first released in August 2013, and has remained an extremely popular game in its genre since its release. Japanese audiences particularly enjoy the game, which is often regarded as a cross between Nintendo’s Pokemon and Capcom’s Metal Walker. The game is primarily centered around collecting different monsters and battling them in catapult mechanic-based games.

The collaboration marks yet another reason to celebrate the Chainsaw Man franchise this fall, which was already a momentous season for the series. Part 2 of the manga has recently returned to serialization. The series' anime adaptation debuted to rousing acclaim and massive success, and this latest collaboration will raise awareness of the series even further.

Whereas other, larger franchises such as Dragon Ball and One Piece have their own hero collector games, author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s series doesn’t have the same pull yet. This makes the choice to collaborate with an already well-established hero collector game with a dedicated fanbase all the more shrewd, both logistically and financially speaking.

Fans can read the series’ manga on either Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. Those living in Asia can find the series’ anime on various MediaLink outlets, as well as Amazon Prime Video, while international fans can check the series out on either Crunchyroll or Hulu.

