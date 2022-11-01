Chainsaw Man chapter 109: Chainsaw meets War, Yuko presumed dead, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 109 was released early on Tuesday, November 1, bringing with it the exciting and apparent end to Yuko versus Asa Mitaka/Yoru. The issue has got the readers thrilled, with author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto no doubt subverting expectations with the appearance of a certain superhero.

Chainsaw Man chapter 109 also gives readers some interesting insight into the mindset of one of the series' most important characters. While also a great gag, it's a telling moment that deepens fans' understanding of this character's current mentality.

Chainsaw Man chapter 109 finally sees Yoru and Denji come face-to-face

Chainsaw Man chapter 109: Justice’s rampage

🕳️ @GhostyRants Chainsaw man’s in a league of its own Chainsaw man’s in a league of its own

Chainsaw Man chapter 109 begins with Yuko looking up at some birds in the sky, wondering what she is doing. She then looks down at the ground and talks about how little all the people look before remembering that she’s at school and what she was doing. She says that bullying won’t end as long as schools exist before using her tentacles to destroy the school even further.

As she’s laughing in joy at her destruction, an insect-like appendage (seemingly from a praying mantis) is conjured by a Devil Hunter to slash at Yuko’s head. As she’s bleeding, she calls the Devil Hunters bullies, squashing one with her tentacle and cutting another in half as she sighs in relief.

Yuko then turns her attention to the unconscious Asa Mitaka, still with no clothes on besides her underwear. She asks Asa if she’s okay, questioning who did this to her when she notices a scared girl hiding in the corner. Yuko grabs the girl, interrogating her if she did this to Asa, which the girl obviously and truthfully denies.

CQLLIST @cqllist Chainsaw Man 109 - DENJI IS SO FUNNY Chainsaw Man 109 - DENJI IS SO FUNNY https://t.co/w1coHYk1Tj

Just as Yuko is about to kill the girl, Chainsaw Man chapter 109 sees Denji appear, telling Yuko to let the girl go. Yuko tells him to mind his own business, as Denji begins monologuing about how he has no choice and doesn’t want to blow his cover as the titular hero, but he can’t stand idly by in an emergency.

Meanwhile, Yuko continues to grow frustrated, eventually attacking Denji as he pulls his ripcord. Suddenly, Chainsaw Man himself appears, slicing Yuko’s tentacle in half and amazing the captive girl. Clearly hamming it up, Denji hilariously poses and goes “ta-daaa” as Yuko screams out in pain.

Chainsaw Man chapter 109: Chainsaw meets War

Chainsaw Man chapter 109 then sees Yuko freaking out about Chainsaw Man having shown up, questioning what she’ll do now. Clearly scared, she begins attacking him wildly, as Denji dodges her many tentacles while slicing one of them up. Yuko is frustrated she can’t hit him but quickly remembers that she can read his mind to know what he’s going to do.

However, after several panels of Denji still chopping her tentacles, Yuko is in utter disbelief that Denji isn’t thinking about their fight. As Denji rushes Yuko’s head, she reveals that he’s only thinking about exposing his secret identity while making it seem natural. This is not only hilariously on par for Denji but is also a great way to show readers that he’s truly serious about exposing himself.

The next page sees Asa wake up, now covered in blood and grabbing her neck in pain. She seems to look at something with a weird expression before standing, where it’s revealed that Yoru has taken over her body. She calls out to Chainsaw Man, with Denji responding from atop Yuko’s presumably dead body.

Chainsaw Man chapter 109 then ends with the two staring each other down, likely setting up further discussion between them in the next issue.

Final thoughts

Kara the sailor girl @LovinRainbow So now that thing with Asa and her friend is over with and Denji is outed as chainsaw man can we move on and have more Denji again now #chainsawman So now that thing with Asa and her friend is over with and Denji is outed as chainsaw man can we move on and have more Denji again now #chainsawman

Chainsaw Man chapter 109 is, overall, one of the most exciting and plot-advancing issues of the series’ second part yet. It’s hilarious to see Denji not only winning these fights easily but doing so while thinking of nothing besides how to naturally expose his secret identity.

The issue is also gripping because it sees Yoru and Denji finally come face-to-face. While the latter may not know it, he’s likely met his toughest enemy yet, even if the two won’t be facing off at the moment. Nevertheless, Yoru meeting Chainsaw Man will likely motivate her to complete preparations for their battle as soon as possible.

There’s also the matter of Yuko, who is presumed dead at Chainsaw Man’s hands, and how Asa Mitaka will react. Yuko’s apparent death might be enough to get Asa truly invested in defeating Chainsaw Man, despite Yuko’s last actions in life more than justifying the death she likely just endured.

Follow along for more Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes