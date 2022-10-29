Chainsaw Man Chapter 109: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man Chapter 109 is set to be released on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 12 am JST.

The upcoming issue will continue with the incredibly exciting events of Asa Mitaka versus Yuki, which now seem set to enter its second stage in the series.

Additionally, it seems as though a new Horseman Devil has been introduced thanks to the latest developments in the previous issue. Hopefully, Chainsaw Man Chapter 109 will give fans some clarity as to who this new character is, what their powers and abilities are, and what their role in the story will be.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 109 may move the plot forward at a startlingly quick rate if another Horseman Devil is

introduced

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Chainsawman Manga Part-2 is back to Weekly Serialisation!! Chainsawman Manga Part-2 is back to Weekly Serialisation!!

As mentioned above, Chainsaw Man Chapter 109 is set to be released for Japanese fans on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 12 am JST.

However, most international viewers will see the issue be released sometime during the day on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, instead. Additionally, select international viewers and Japanese readers will see the issue's release on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Fans can read the chapter either on Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, Viz Media’s official website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free web-based services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues in a series. The latter is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety, including new releases.

The new chapter is set to release at the following times in time zones across the world:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 am, Tuesday, October 25

Eastern Daylight Time: 11 am, Tuesday, October 25

British Daylight Time: 4 pm, Tuesday, October 25

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Tuesday, October 25

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Tuesday, October 25

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Tuesday, October 25

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Wednesday, October 26

Australia Central Daylight Time: 12:30 am, Wednesday, October 26

What to expect (speculative) from the upcoming chapter?

I11z @NothingokiN Also theory for the next chapter and for the new character. She's either an estrange sister of Asa or is Yoru's sister. As for next week I'm betting Denji is going to show up, defeat Rita Ruplusa's monster, and 109 will end with a build up to War Devil vs Chainsaw Man Pt 1. Also theory for the next chapter and for the new character. She's either an estrange sister of Asa or is Yoru's sister. As for next week I'm betting Denji is going to show up, defeat Rita Ruplusa's monster, and 109 will end with a build up to War Devil vs Chainsaw Man Pt 1. https://t.co/S2oFiQUABN

One of the most definite inclusions to Chainsaw Man Chapter 109’s events is the continuation of Asa Mitaka versus Yuko. Even if the two don’t directly fight in the upcoming issue, the latter’s having been revived likely means she’ll continue in her crusade to kill Asa’s bullies, something that Asa has fought against thus far.

Fans should also expect to at least interact with the recently introduced character in the upcoming issue. While many are likely hoping for clarification as to whether or not she’s a Horseman Devil, author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto likely won’t answer this question so quickly after introducing this latest character.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 109 is also likely to see Denji appear now that Yuko has destroyed the school building, most students have been evacuated, and Public Safety is on the scene. For the first time in the series’ second part, fans may also see Kishibe and Nayuta, who may temporarily be in his care while Denji focuses on school.

However, this is all speculative, with no spoiler information for Chainsaw Man Chapter 109 available as of this article’s writing. As a result, fans should keep an open mind heading into what should be an incredibly exciting issue for the series.

Be sure to keep up with all Chainsaw Man anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes