Chainsaw Man chapter 108 sends fans theorizing about Yoru's older sister

In Chainsaw Man chapter 108, we saw Asa making use of Yoru's War Devil powers to make a sword out of her uniform, which she moments later used to cut Yuko into pieces. While Asa did want to stop Yuko, she did not want to kill her, and thus was willing to accept help from a stranger when she offered help.

However, as the stranger approached Asa and Yuko, she revealed herself to be her older sister. As Asa herself didn't have any siblings, the stranger may have implied being Yoru's older sister. Thus, fans were left theorizing about the identity of Yoru's older sister. Who could it be?

Chainsaw Man fans theorize about Yoru's older sister after chapter 108

Makima explaining the Four Horsemen, War Devil revealing herself to Asa (Image via Shueisha)

After the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 108, fans were adamant that Yoru's older sister was one of the Four Horsemen. The Four Horsemen is a group of four individual powerful devils who once collaborated to fight against the Chainsaw Devil. These four devils may be stronger or at par with the primal fears, given how the Darkness Devil was able to cut Makima's arms.

In Chainsaw Man part 1, Makima revealed the Four Horsemen to be Control Devil, War Devil, Death Devil, and Hunger Devil, all of whom were capable of remembering the devils who had been devoured by the Chainsaw Devil. Makima herself was the Control Devil.

One way to identify the Four Horsemen was through their eyes, which were yellow with multiple red rings within them, as seen in Makima's case. The same could be observed in the case of Yoru and her supposed older sister, thus fans were adamant that the stranger was the third Horseman.

grim @grimBTG Chainsaw Man Chapter 108



Considering the eyes and her choice of dialogue, think it’s safe to say we’ve got another member of the Horsemen. Question is whether it’s the Hunger or Death Devil, guess we’ll find out.

(Also love the design, Chainsaw Man earrings are a great touch) Chainsaw Man Chapter 108Considering the eyes and her choice of dialogue, think it’s safe to say we’ve got another member of the Horsemen. Question is whether it’s the Hunger or Death Devil, guess we’ll find out. (Also love the design, Chainsaw Man earrings are a great touch) https://t.co/Y8u39wInXX

Considering that the Control Devil has already been reincarnated in the form of Nayuta, and the War Devil has currently claimed Asa Mitaka's body, the third Horseman has to be either the Death Devil or the Hunger Devil.

⛧ 𝕽𝖆𝖓𝖌𝖔 ⛧ @poptart_hours CHAINSAW MAN CHAPTER 108 SPOILERS!!!!!!!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

nah its death, plus she said for my little sister, what causes death? War. And who is the War devil? Yoru AKA Asa CHAINSAW MAN CHAPTER 108 SPOILERS!!!!!!!.............nah its death, plus she said for my little sister, what causes death? War. And who is the War devil? Yoru AKA Asa

The majority of fans have concluded that the third horseman of the apocalypse who was introduced was Death Devil, given how war is considered to be a major cause of death, and thus both War Devil and Death Devil could be related to each other.

Ky🌹 @StarofDavidd @hecklePIES @BRADUS666 Well she resurrected somebody from the dead so I think in death @hecklePIES @BRADUS666 Well she resurrected somebody from the dead so I think in death

One fan even pointed out that the devil was confident in her ability to save a dying Yuko, which could be a hint towards her control over death.

Theozilla @Theozilla01 @hecklePIES @StarofDavidd @BRADUS666 Keep in mind Yuko wasn't dead yet. Also I think the scales-like earrings is indicative of it being Famine (who carries scales and is the third horseman in mythology). @hecklePIES @StarofDavidd @BRADUS666 Keep in mind Yuko wasn't dead yet. Also I think the scales-like earrings is indicative of it being Famine (who carries scales and is the third horseman in mythology).

However, another fan pointed out how Yoru's older sister could also be the Hunger Devil, given how her earrings looked like the scales used by the Famine Devil in mythology. Given how famine is biblically the Third Horseman of the Apocalypse, it is fitting that the Hunger Devil could be revealed to be the third horseman in the manga as well.

CHAINSAW MAN NATION @chainsawmannews I can't decide whether this new girl is the Famine Devil or the Death Devil I can't decide whether this new girl is the Famine Devil or the Death Devil https://t.co/2QMfwKtloT

One fan even chose to look into mythology and compare the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse with the one that had been introduced in the Chainsaw Man manga.

rayga @_rayga05 A theory for chainsawman 🤔. Waiting for death devil



Definitely excited for the next update A theory for chainsawman 🤔. Waiting for death devil Definitely excited for the next update https://t.co/wtNqrXBDKs

When comparing the devils to their subsequent Horseman, it is quite evident that the third Horseman who has been introduced in the manga is the Hunger Devil.

Also, given how death is a primal fear, it being introduced this early in the manga does not sit well with the future of the series. Death being something everyone fears should be the strongest Horseman, and thus could act as the final antagonist in Chainsaw Man.

Poll : 0 votes