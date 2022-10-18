Chainsaw Man episode 2 preview: Makima brings Denji to Tokyo, new characters introduced

MAPPA has finally released the preview for Chainsaw Man Episode 2, as the episode is set to be released on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1 am JST on Crunchyroll. Hulu will also stream the episode in the United States, while the same will be available to stream in South and South-East Asia on the Ani-One Asia YouTube Channel. However, it will only be available as a members-only content.

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man became highly popular with its premiere on October 12, 2022. The anime's first episode featured Denji, a poor teenager, trying to pay off his father's debt by working as a Devil Hunter with his buddy, Chainsaw Devil, Pochita.

Chainsaw Man episode 2 preview shows Makima bringing Denji to Public Safety Devil Hunters Headquarters

Chainsaw Man episode 2, titled Arrival in Tokyo, will continue from the events of the first episode as Makima takes custody of Denji after his fight against Zombie Devil. The preview shows Denji being brought to Tokyo, as he will experience his time in the city and the Public Safety Devil Hunters Headquarters.

Here, Makima will introduce him to his senior, Aki Hayakawa. While Aki does not like Denji for his logic behind joining Public Safety Devil Hunters, he likes Makima and decides to follow her orders as the two head for a mission.

Makima, as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 2 preview images (Image via MAPPA)

The preview even shows Aki punching Denji. From the same scene in the anime's trailer, we can determine that Aki was trying to explain the danger of joining Public Safety Devil Hunters, as his weak demeanor could get him killed on-field.

Aki is seen getting rough with Denji on two occasions, so it could be assumed that Denji made an error that Aki was completely against, which is why he will ask Denji to quit his job.

Power as seen in Chainsaw Man episode 2 preview (Image via MAPPA)

The preview also featured the fan-favorite character, Power, who may make her first appearance in Chainsaw Man episode 2. We could possibly see her in action in the following episode.

What happened in episode 1?

Chainsaw Man episode 1, titled Dog & Chainsaw, introduced fans to the anime's protagonist, Denji. He was an impoverished teenager trying to repay his father's debts by working as a Devil Hunter. He had already sold several of his own organs to raise some money, but that was far from how much his father owed.

Denji as seen in Chainsaw Man Episode 2 preview (Image via MAPPA)

The debt collector led Denji to a Zombie Devil, as the devil hated Devil Hunters. The Zombie Devil, using his minions, killed Denji, however, Pochita gave his heart to Denji, thus allowing him to use the powers of Chainsaw Devil. Denji as Chainsaw Man was terrifying as he had chainsaws sprouting out of his arms and head, using which he killed the minions and headed for the Zombie Devil.

Denji was able to kill the Zombie Devil, after which he annihilated the rest of the minions. As he finished cleaning up, the Public Safety Devil Hunters, headed by Makima, arrived on the scene. She gave Denji the option to join them, which he gladly accepted.

