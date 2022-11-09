Chainsaw Man Episode 5: Eternity Devil arc begins with Gun Devil origin story, in-depth worldbuilding, and more

Chainsaw Man Episode 5 was released on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, heralding the start of an exciting new story arc. After briefly wrapping up the Bat Devil arc, the episode plunges its viewers into new chaos when Tokyo Special Division 4 is dispatched to kill a Devil at a nearby hotel.

Fans will also see many facets of Denji's character in the episode, which will hopefully change the minds of those who are watching the anime for the first time.

Chainsaw Man Episode 5 sees an overarching goal, Gun Devil, and more introduced in glorious, chaotic fashion

Chainsaw Man Episode 5: Denji’s disappointing dream

Chainsaw Man Episode 5 picks up right where the previous episode left off, with Denji fulfilling his Power reward. A breast pad hilariously falls out of Power's shirt as he goes in for a squeeze, with the fiend calling them a "wonderful invention."

But as Power raves about her chest, Denji begins to wonder why touching it doesn't make him feel excited and happy, as he had previously assumed. He asks briefly if "that's it" before Chainsaw Man Episode 5 begins with its usual chaotic opening sequence. Following that, fans see Denji waking up the next day, going through his morning routine, and heading to work in a daze.

Later, he is seen at work, still in his seemingly unshakeable trance, filling out paperwork regarding his killing of the Bat Devil. Makima says she despises making him do paperwork before asking him if something is off. He explains that he was chasing something, but once he got it, he wasn't as excited or happy as he should have been.

He says that he is afraid that all of his desires will turn out this way and that he will enjoy the chase more than the end result. Makima presses him for more information, prompting Denji to explain what he did with Power and how it wasn't what he expected. She approaches him, knocking nearly everything off the desk as she grabs his hand.

Makima says s*x is more enjoyable when both partners are comfortable with one another. She adds that it's difficult to understand how others feel, so she advises paying close attention to their hands, such as how long their fingers are and whether their palms are cold or warm. As she says this, she puts his thumb to her ear to examine its shape.

Makima asks Denji if he's ever had his finger bitten, telling him to memorize her bite so he can tell it's her by how hard she's biting. Makima grabs Denji's hand again and has him fondle her chest. Denji responds in shock and falls off his chair.

She approaches him with the intention of kissing him, but she stops short and asks for a favor. Denji agrees as she begins to explain the Gun Devil's origins to him, expressing her desire for him to defeat it. She claims it first appeared in America 13 years ago and that its current location is unknown. She adds that it is extremely powerful, and all Devil Hunters want to kill him.

Makima believes Denji can kill him, describing Denji as different from other Devil Hunters and promising to grant any wish he has. Denji advises her to reconsider her proposal, even suggesting that he may request s*x, to which Makima agrees.

Chainsaw Man Episode 5: The Gun Devil

Makima explains the origins of the Gun Devil in Chainsaw Man Episode 5, saying that it all started with guns being pushed as anti-Devil measures and people attempting to profit from them. This caused an uptick in criminal activity and warfare, which the media covered nonstop. It increased people's fear of gun violence, which grew even more after a major terrorist attack in America.

The day of the terrorist attack is revealed to be the day of the appearance of the Gun Devil. The terrorist attack scene fades out into a room in a Japanese house, where a young boy is being read a story by his parents when his older brother barges in and asks the father to play catch with him. The boy's mother tells him to play by himself and be a good older brother. But the younger brother says that he wants to play with the older one.

The older brother tells his younger brother to go home as they walk down the path. He throws a snowball, to which his younger brother responds, sparking a snowball fight between the two. The older advises the younger brother to go inside and get a baseball glove so he doesn't catch a cold.

The younger brother returns home while the older brother waits outside, when a massive gust of wind suddenly destroys the entire house, killing the entire family inside. Makima explains that the Gun Devil killed 1.2 million people in less than five minutes and that he hasn't been seen since.

The young boy falls silent as Makima says that everyone's fear of Devils has grown stronger than ever. To combat Gun Devil, gun laws were tightened, and news outlets were censored in terms of what they could and could not say. Denji claims he doesn't understand, but he believes it's because the Gun Devil is too powerful for him to comprehend.

Makima asks if he can do it, and he says he certainly can if he goes all out. She then describes how they track down the Gun Devil, displaying pieces of its flesh collected by Public Safety and claiming that it moves so fast that its flesh tears. She goes on to say that any Devil who consumes a piece will become much more powerful.

She then describes how they adhere to one another, adding that once the chunks of flesh reach a certain size, they become attracted to the main body. As she holds up a massive chunk of flesh, she explains that finding more flesh will allow them to find the Gun Devil, as Chainsaw Man Episode 5 cuts to Aki Hayakawa holding one of the pieces of flesh.

He and Himeno stand on top of a fish Devil and talk about how "such a weak Devil got so strong" by eating the flesh of the Gun Devil. Himeno then asks if it ate the piece or was given it. Aki says that their job and goal don't change, as Chainsaw Man Episode 5 shows him to be the young boy on the day of the Gun Devil attack.

Chainsaw Man Episode 5: Eternity Devil arc fully begins

Makima then explains a Devil extermination request at Hotel Morin, explaining that civilian Hunters who went in have been found dead. The guests' whereabouts are unknown, and it's believed that the Devil in question ate Gun Devil flesh.

Chainsaw Man Episode 5 then sees a team from Tokyo Special Division 4 exterminate the Devil, led by Aki Hayakawa and Himeno, with Power, Denji, Kobeni Higashiyama, and Hirokazu Arai following them.

Aki confirms the Devil's presence, adding that it has definitely eaten some Gun Devil flesh. Denji thinks it could be the Gun Devil, but Aki points out that the larger the piece, the greater the reaction, so it can't be the main body. Power asks for a piece of Gun Devil flesh, to which Aki coldly responds that they should work on their manners as he requested.

They initially respond rudely but become respectful at the prospect of being offered chewing gum. Arai questions Aki about whether they can truly trust Denji and Power, expressing reservations about both. Aki responds that they will lead the groups, threatening to kill the two at the first sign of betrayal.

Power and Denji complain about the treatment before attributing it to their prank. This irritates Aki. Himeno tells Aki that he can't always be so harsh, prompting Denji to ask for a reward for killing the Bat Devil. Himeno offers a kiss on the cheek to whoever kills the Devil, prompting an irritated Arai to scold her for her promiscuity.

Denji recalls his conversation with Makima in Chainsaw Man Episode 5. Himeno responds to Arai that a reward helps with team motivation. Denji declines the kiss, claiming that he is highly motivated. He says that he knows who his first kiss will be with. Himeno admits that it's a brave thing to say in front of Aki, but he'll gather the Gun Devil chunks and kill them for her.

Denji adds that “s*x stuff” feels better with people he knows, telling Himeno he doesn’t even know her name yet. Himeno tries to motivate him even more by promising to kiss him "with tongue" if he kills the Devil. Chainsaw Man Episode 5 then depicts an ecstatic Denji racing through the hotel, with Arai trailing him and warning him of the dangers.

As Himeno's long-term student, Arai promises to save her from kissing Denji. Power and Kobeni approach the two, prompting Aki to ask Himeno about the rookies. Arai is described as motivated but untalented. Himeno, on the other hand, is described as the antithesis. She then asks Aki if he thinks any of the rookies have a chance of surviving, which causes him to think about what usually happens.

Himeno tells Aki not to die. A flashback to their first meeting begins. Himeno stands over a grave in Episode 5 as an elderly man and his new partner approach him, calling him rude but usable after training.

Himeno approaches Aki and asks if he can help him. Himeno explains that Aki will be his sixth partner, the other five having died due to ineffectiveness. She begs the young Aki not to die either as Chainsaw Man Episode 5 returns to the present. Himeno warns the group of an approaching Devil as they walk around the hotel.

The door suddenly opens, revealing a human head with only one hand and foot attached. It rushes towards Kobeni, laughing, before beginning to float in the air. Power cuts the Devil in half with a blood knife after Himeno explains that her ability caused it to float because of her contract with Ghost Devil.

She gained the ability to use a ghost's right hand after giving her right eye to the Ghost Devil, which she described as a great trade. Meanwhile, Aki confirms that this isn't the Gun Devil, prompting the group to ascend to one floor. At this point, Power and Himeno indulge in some light banter.

As the group approaches the next floor, Arai notices a pool of blood that resembles the one on the lower floor. He goes back to the stairwell and asks if they are really going from the eighth floor to the ninth floor. The group nods. Arai tells him that they are now on the eighth floor, even though they went up the stairs.

Arai goes back down to the old 8th floor and shows up on the top of the new 8th floor's stairwell. Himeno confirms that he was going downstairs, which suggests that the group is caught in some kind of Devil's power. Chainsaw Man Episode 5 ends with a scared, trembling Kobeni.

Chainsaw Man Episode 5: Final thoughts

Chainsaw Man Episode 5 marks a turning point in the show's overall feel, quality, and direction, elevating a change that was also visible in the manga.

Chainsaw Man Episode 5 also introduces viewers to the main team with whom Denji will collaborate throughout the series' first season. As the season has been so well-paced thus far, fans who are discovering the series for the first time can expect to quickly become acquainted (and hopefully fall in love) with it.

Speaking of characters, Chainsaw Man Episode 5 is also the first time the show tries to make Denji's character more complex. This latest episode shows that he may want more than just s*x, which makes me think that many first-time fans will start to change their minds about him.

