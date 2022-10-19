Twitter is obsessed with Makima after Chainsaw Man episode 2

Studio MAPPA continued Chainsaw Man's hyped-up start with another episode, released on October 18, 2022. Episode 2 picked up from where the previous one left off, however, in a more relaxed fashion. It eased affairs with Denji's first day on the job and introduced the audience to Aki Hayakawa.

What's more, we got to see more of Makima. The redhead stole the spotlight with her calm manner of dealing with Denji. Shortly after the episode, fans took to social media to share their excitement about the head of the 4th Public Safety Division.

Chainsaw Man: Twitteratti was awaiting the second episode

Episode 2 was eagerly anticipated by fans after a highly successful first episode. What intrigued fans at that point was a brief cameo from Makima at the end of the episode. After that, they could not wait any further for the second episode's release.

MAPPA delivered another episode filled with sharp visuals and attention to detail that enhanced the experience. This second episode was slower than the first. It allowed viewers to take in the initial feel of what it means to be a Devil Hunter under the government.

Episode 2 gave us a first look at Public Safety Unit 4's Aki Hayakawa. For first-timers, Aki is Makima's colleague. He is in charge of the experimental unit of the division, as stated in the episode, with Denji and Power completing the trio. Aki Hayakawa is a man of few words and is very straightforward. Evident from his demeanor, he loathes Devils.

Episode 2 recap of Chainsaw Man

Makima as she shared a meal with Denji (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Following the initial onslaught, Chainsaw Man episode 2 calmed things down a little. After picking up Denji from the shed where he underwent his first transformation, Makima offers his rumbling tummy a meal. While sharing Udon with her, Denji gives her a brief of his bond with Pochita and how he ended up the way he was. Next up, she takes him to Tokyo and inducts him as a Devil Hunter.

From the beginning, Denji and Makima's relationship is hinted to be a sweet yet dark one. It is evident that she wants something from the relationship, however, Denji is completely blinded by her. In uniform now, Denji gets paired up with Aki Hayakawa. The pair set out but returned shortly after getting into a physical brawl over the job. Makima settles their dispute, and they set out once before duty calls.

Power as seen in Chainsaw Man (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Aki allows Denji to live with him as a means to monitor him. Needless to say, Denji takes full advantage of the facilities at Aki's place. Soon, duty calls, and they arrive at the Nermia Residence to care for a Fiend. Aki instructs Denji to deal with it, leading him to decapitate the Fiend in a single sweep of his axe.

After that, Chainsaw Man introduces another of its loveable characters in Power, a Blood Fiend. Aki pairs her with Denji and sends them out on patrol with clear instructions from Makima on handling different situations. The episode closes as viewers get a glimpse of Power's abilities as she forms a hammer made of blood to dispatch the Sea Cucumber Devil.

Poll : 0 votes