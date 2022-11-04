Chainsaw Man Episode 4 wows manga readers with anime-only scenes, elevation of manga-canon events, and more

Chainsaw Man Episode 4 was released on November 1, 2022, continuing the adaptation quality that MAPPA Studios has offered fans thus far. Many viewers, both manga readers and those who prefer the anime adaptation, praised the episode in the days following its release, for the special sections centered on Aki Hayakawa.

The episode also continued the series' thrilling action from the first three episodes, this time pitting Denji against the Leech Devil. Despite being a very short battle, Chainsaw Man Episode 4's main event was as technically amazing as any previous fight scene shown so far.

Read on for an in-depth analysis of the fourth episode of Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man Episode 4's tempo and animation impressed both new and returning fans

First and foremost, Chainsaw Man Episode 4 needs to be lauded for the series' approach to anime-original moments thus far. The fourth episode is emblematic of this, with a whole new segment showing Aki Hayakawa going through his morning ritual.

Even though this part of the episode isn't as exciting as the rest, it adds to the episode's texture. There's no harm in taking a step back from the chaos of the series' setting to highlight the humanity of the main characters, and the episode just proves that. While the manga does this for Denji, Aki and Power are slightly underserved, which MAPPA appears eager to correct.

In terms of what happens in the rest of the episode, the first half is a great example of the crazy, over-the-top violence that Tatsuki Fujimoto's series is known for. The episode's fight scenes flawlessly matched the manga's fast-paced action, making it even better.

The series continues to depict itself as being developed for fans, by fans, in every aspect, from animation to tempo to anime-original choices to voice acting and everything in between.

Chainsaw Man Episode 4 also shows how deep characters like Aki and Power are. They can carry the show and be just as appealing to fans as Denji, the main character. The episode opens with a flashback that confirms this for Power and gives more background on her relationship with Meowy, which fans have been raving over.

Chainsaw Man Episode 4's humanization of Devils via Power and the Leech Devil is one of its standout features. Whereas the former is humanized by learning the delights of owning a pet, the latter confesses their heartbreak about their relationship with the Bat Devil. Though modest, it helps fans suspend disbelief and see the Devils as human.

Although one could argue that the manga creators deserve the majority of the credit for coming up with these plot points, the contribution an anime adaptation brings to their humanization cannot be overlooked, as voice acting, dynamic movement, and background music make these events, tales, and emotions feel human.

Chainsaw Man sets a new standard for the series after only four episodes. In addition, it establishes a baseline for what future episodes should be like for viewers, as the next arc will likely be the series' official debut.

